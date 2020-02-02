Excerpt from Wannado

Dunkin’ announced it will host a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, February 4 to unveil its newest Next Generation Store in Nashville located at 400 21st Avenue South.

Attendees will get a glimpse at the store’s new modern design and in-store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system and Dunkin’ on Demand digital kiosk. With fully integrated digital kiosks, guests can completely control how they order by choosing to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, allowing members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App to get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. For all orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant, guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.