Elotouch Announces Compute Engine

1/7/2020 — Editor Notes: Elotouch announced new compute engine which is a bit of a first for them. Historically touchscreens with AIO options as well. They branched out somewhat into enclosures and a remote monitoring package last year. Big client would be Taco Bell. And in regards to TB, the accessibility of those units are still in question. Several groups have tested and been dissatisfied.

Couple of points on this product:

They provide a 12-V powered USB port for cash drawers. That competes with Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Its a little strange how the 8th generation is highlighted when we get 9th generation from Dell and others.

Impressive 16 ports

Celeron, i3 or i5

Celeron should provide a nice price break given Redstone pricing from Microsoft

Either Windows 10 (version not listed) or Linux (no OS)

TPM 2.0 instead of 1.2 to consider. Not sure if TPM chip is from China or Germany.

All in all good start for Elo albeit less than leading edge

EloPOS™ Pack Compute Engine Announced

Product Information

The EloPOS Pack delivers a powerful enterprise-ready compute platform in a sleek, compact form factor. Backed by the security and infrastructure of a Windows-based system with Intel’s Q370 Chipset and the speed of the Intel’s 8th gen processors, the EloPOS Pack provides the power you need to run your business. With versatile connectivity options, plug in anything from Elo’s latest monitor via single cable USB-C to a legacy printer requiring a 12V powered-USB. The system provides flexibility to make upgrades as your business requirements change.

