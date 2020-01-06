Retail Kiosk News – Frank Mayer Launches New Website

Point-of-purchase industry leader Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. reveals new website for 2020

GRAFTON, WI – Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. recently launched its new website design to provide brands and retailers with an industry-driven experience when accessing detailed information about the company’s solutions in the point-of-purchase industry. The website is found at: www.frankmayer.com .

The updated website showcases Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.’s wide array of work in the merchandising display, interactive kiosk, and self-service kiosk verticals and features a resource page with the company’s latest blogs, white papers, and issues from its industry publication, FMA Magazine. The site also highlights the point-of-purchase company’s longstanding history in an About Us section.

“Our new website is comprehensive while also being user-friendly, making it a perfect tool for visitors to easily peruse the extensive scope of work we’ve done for national brands and retailers,” says Cheryl Lesniak, Integrated Marketing Manager. “In addition, the new look is complementary to our brand and illustrates our commitment to custom design and exceptional experience.”

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of in-store merchandising displays, interactive kiosks, and store fixtures for brands and retailers nationwide. The company helps retailers and brands utilize the latest display solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.

***



CONTACT:

Cheryl Lesniak, Integrated Marketing Manager

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

1975 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton, WI 53024

(262) 377-4700 | cheryl.lesniak@frankmayer.com