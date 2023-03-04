EV Chargings’ First Credit Card Terminal POS Application

EV Credit Card Payment System

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Launching in Q2, Charge to Charge is the first-of-its-kind payment system designed to address new rules regarding credit card payment acceptance and regulations concerning displaying charging session data in real-time. EV charging manufacturers and consumers can now enjoy the benefits of a turnkey EV charging POS software solution with an online station management portal and digital signage capabilities.

With huge investments being made in EV charging infrastructure in the US and Canada, it was clear that station manufacturers and operators needed a powerful self-contained POS and EMV contact and contactless payment system to ensure local compliance, increase their speed to market, and provide them with the reporting and management tools they need to run a successful EV charging business.

Charge to Charge is easy to install and runs directly on the outdoor-rated payment device, reducing costs and potential failure points. The EMV-certified solution accepts contact and contactless payment cards and popular digital wallets such as ApplePay and Google Pay. The Charge to Charge application is easily integrated into smart charging modules, and APIs are available for third-party app integration. Station operators can use the idle screen digital advertising capability in the management portal to schedule and update ads whenever they want.

Charge to Charge is brought to you by self-service payment industry experts with over 30 years of combined experience. We support you and help you run a successful EV charging business.

For more information, please contact us at [email protected].

