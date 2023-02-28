Kiosks For Sale – 2023

By | February 28, 2023
best kiosk deal

Used Kiosks for sale 2023

We maintain a list on list.ly for used kiosks for sale — https://list.ly/list/2tvX-kiosks-for-sale-used-and-new-make-an-offer.
So far this year we have a couple of opportunities.  Companies looking to sell kiosks they bought as “things changed” or variety of reasons. They are will to sell at a reduced price and often will consider donating them if the cause is right.

Contact [email protected] if interested in making an offer or applying for donation.

Stand-up kiosks

  • qty 4
  • originally configured for temperature scanning
  • fully operational and in very good shape
  • 110V
  • Android
  • Original brochure

Outdoor Kiosks

