Used Kiosks for sale 2023
We maintain a list on list.ly for used kiosks for sale — https://list.ly/list/2tvX-kiosks-for-sale-used-and-new-make-an-offer.
So far this year we have a couple of opportunities. Companies looking to sell kiosks they bought as “things changed” or variety of reasons. They are will to sell at a reduced price and often will consider donating them if the cause is right.
Contact [email protected] if interested in making an offer or applying for donation.
Stand-up kiosks
- qty 4
- originally configured for temperature scanning
- fully operational and in very good shape
- 110V
- Android
- Original brochure
Outdoor Kiosks
- Quantity 24
- Original brochure
