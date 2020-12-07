Payment Technology – Contactless Card Reader Limited Time Promotion

By | December 7, 2020
Contactless Reader

Retailers who offer contactless payments have a lot to gain.

New research shows that nearly two thirds of consumers globally prefer shopping with merchants who accept contactless payments!

Future-proof your income while lowering vending downtime, cash handling costs, theft and security concerns. Take TRIO-IQ, an intelligent, modular combo platform that works with all Payment options: QR Codes, custom app (mobile/closed loop), EMV Contactless, Contact, and Magstripe. Indoor or outdoor, Trio IQ is a single piece of hardware that can handle any job. Includes: payment readers, controllers, and cloud-based management systems for kiosks, automated retail, laundromats, vending machines, micro markets, EV charging stations, games, digital air and vacuum machines, transit, and more.

Visit OTI Global for the limited time offer
Contactless Card Reader OTI

Author: News Editor

Kiosk manufacturer experience since 1993. Engineer for Verizon Bill Pay kiosks while at KIS in Colorado. Extensive device knowledge for printers, scanners, currency, PCI, ADA, touch screen technology, outdoor, biometrics such as fingerprint and IRIS. Runs and manages the current kiosk association, KMA. Works with U.S. Access Board on ADA and accessibility. PCI SSC participating organization. Member of National Retail Federation (NRF) and National Restaurant Association.

