New research shows that nearly two thirds of consumers globally prefer shopping with merchants who accept contactless payments!

Future-proof your income while lowering vending downtime, cash handling costs, theft and security concerns. Take TRIO-IQ, an intelligent, modular combo platform that works with all Payment options: QR Codes, custom app (mobile/closed loop), EMV Contactless, Contact, and Magstripe. Indoor or outdoor, Trio IQ is a single piece of hardware that can handle any job. Includes: payment readers, controllers, and cloud-based management systems for kiosks, automated retail, laundromats, vending machines, micro markets, EV charging stations, games, digital air and vacuum machines, transit, and more.