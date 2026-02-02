Executive Briefs & C-Suite Guides

Independent Analysis for Leaders Deploying Self-Service at Scale
Purpose of This Page
Kiosk Industry publishes a high volume of research, analysis, and best-practice guidance.
Only a small subset is written specifically for C-suite, board, and senior operational leadership.
This page collects those materials.
These Executive Briefs are:
-
-
Vendor-neutral
-
-
Risk-focused
-
Designed for fast executive consumption
-
Built to support investment, governance, and rollout decisions
They are not marketing assets.
They are decision tools.
Available Executive Briefs
EB-01 — U.S. Self-Service Kiosk Market Perspective
Strategic Market Overview for Executives
A macro-level view of the U.S. self-service kiosk market, adoption drivers, vertical segmentation, and long-term structural trends. Written for executives evaluating market entry, expansion, or investment—not product features.
Best for: CEOs, investors, strategy leaders
Format: PDF executive white paper
Status: Published
EB-02 — The Three Pillars of Self-Service Kiosk Success
Why Hardware, Software, and Services Must Be Planned Together
An operational and governance framework explaining why kiosk deployments succeed or fail at scale. Focuses on lifecycle risk, total cost of ownership, uptime accountability, and the “cheap pilot → expensive regret” trap.
Includes
-
Board-level summary
-
Cost vs risk comparison table
-
Vendor-neutral executive checklist
-
Executive infographic
Best for: CIOs, COOs, CFOs, transformation leaders
Format: PDF + infographic
Status: Published
Executive Brief Selection Criteria
Only content meeting all of the following qualifies as an Executive Brief:
-
Addresses multi-year lifecycle risk, not short-term tactics
-
Written for decision authority, not implementers
-
Vendor-neutral and standards-aware
-
Relevant across hundreds or thousands of locations
This keeps the library intentionally small—and valuable.
Upcoming / In Progress
-
Self-Service Governance & Ownership Model
(Who owns uptime, security, and compliance at scale?)
-
Service & Warranty Economics for Enterprise Kiosks
(Why service costs quietly exceed hardware costs)
About the Editorial Voice
All Executive Briefs are curated and edited by Craig Keefner, founder of Kiosk Industry and The Industry Group.
They reflect independent analysis drawn from:
-
Large-scale deployments
-
RFP reviews
-
Field service realities
Resources
- EB-03 TIG_Executive_Brief_Accessibility_by_Design
- EB-04 TIG_Executive_Brief_Hidden_Cost_Curve
- EB_05 TIG_Executive_Brief_Edge_vs_Cloud
- EB-06 TIG_Executive_Brief_Lifecycle_Stability
end of content