Executive Briefs & C-Suite Guides

Purpose of This Page

Kiosk Industry publishes a high volume of research, analysis, and best-practice guidance.

Only a small subset is written specifically for C-suite, board, and senior operational leadership.

This page collects those materials.

These Executive Briefs are:

Vendor-neutral



Risk-focused

Designed for fast executive consumption

Built to support investment, governance, and rollout decisions

They are not marketing assets.

They are decision tools.

Available Executive Briefs

EB-01 — U.S. Self-Service Kiosk Market Perspective

Strategic Market Overview for Executives

A macro-level view of the U.S. self-service kiosk market, adoption drivers, vertical segmentation, and long-term structural trends. Written for executives evaluating market entry, expansion, or investment—not product features.

Best for: CEOs, investors, strategy leaders

Format: PDF executive white paper

Status: Published

EB-02 — The Three Pillars of Self-Service Kiosk Success

Why Hardware, Software, and Services Must Be Planned Together

An operational and governance framework explaining why kiosk deployments succeed or fail at scale. Focuses on lifecycle risk, total cost of ownership, uptime accountability, and the “cheap pilot → expensive regret” trap.

Includes

Board-level summary

Cost vs risk comparison table

Vendor-neutral executive checklist

Executive infographic

Best for: CIOs, COOs, CFOs, transformation leaders

Format: PDF + infographic

Status: Published

Executive Brief Selection Criteria

Only content meeting all of the following qualifies as an Executive Brief:

Addresses multi-year lifecycle risk , not short-term tactics

Written for decision authority , not implementers

Vendor-neutral and standards-aware

Relevant across hundreds or thousands of locations

This keeps the library intentionally small—and valuable.

Upcoming / In Progress

Self-Service Governance & Ownership Model

(Who owns uptime, security, and compliance at scale?)

Service & Warranty Economics for Enterprise Kiosks

(Why service costs quietly exceed hardware costs)

About the Editorial Voice

All Executive Briefs are curated and edited by Craig Keefner, founder of Kiosk Industry and The Industry Group.

They reflect independent analysis drawn from:

Large-scale deployments

RFP reviews

Field service realities

