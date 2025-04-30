Self Service Market Research — Latest from Research and Markets 2025

Self Service Market Research Review

We see reports generated by “analysts” who never talk to people and simply summarize the internet (which is often riddled with old companies). We have an obligation to review sometimes. Here are some quick notes on the latest “offering”.

Let’s begin by saying the Self Service Market is definitely increasing. We all know that.

The latest report is provided below.

The trend for reports has increased and the cycle time has shortened. More money to be made more often.

Not surprisingly many of the data points in that latest report are from 2023

80% will be definitions and explanations

R&M syndicates their reports so expect 4 or 5 other “research firms” to offer the same report

Single user license is $4750 — typical

Rated 4.5 on Google Reviews

Below are excerpts from 2023 report complete with redundant graphs and zero insights

Typically they drill down thru geographic markets outlining CAGR for various form factors

Companies — often companies less than $20M revenue or defunct or in related market (NCR e.g.)

NCR and Diebolds are the ideal report buyers but also smaller companies with tight budgets

Very often the hybrid POS providers (grocery checkout) get included.

It’s not unlike “getting an award at trade show”. Only question is how much did it cost?

365 pages and not a single page of useful or relevant info.

We give this report another F.

As always — the views here are personal only and provided by Craig Keefner kiosk consultant doing the review.

Trend in Frequency of Data Market Reports on Self-Service (2015–2025)

Overview

Over the past decade, the frequency and volume of market reports focusing on self-service technologies-including self-service BI, kiosks, ATMs, and customer self-service software-have increased significantly. This trend is driven by rapid market growth, technological advancements, and rising demand for data democratization and automation across industries.

Key Observations

Market Growth Drives Reporting

The self-service technology market has seen robust growth, with projections showing continued double-digit CAGR through 2030 and beyond134678. As the market expands, more stakeholders seek up-to-date intelligence, increasing demand for frequent, specialized market reports.

Expansion of Market Segments

Initially, reports focused on traditional self-service technologies like ATMs and kiosks. In recent years, coverage has broadened to include self-service BI, customer self-service software, mobile self-service, and cloud-based solutions, reflecting the sector’s diversification28.

Shortening Report Cycles

The historical period for many market reports has shifted from five-year spans to more frequent annual or even semi-annual updates, especially post-2020. This reflects both the pace of innovation and the need for timely, actionable insights in a competitive landscape36.

The Self-Service Market size is estimated at USD 41.20 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 59.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Self-service technology has been around for ages with ATMs and pay-at-the-pump gas station terminals. In the present world, self-service is woven into the fabric of consumerism and is becoming an essential part of many verticals’ paths to digital transformation. In Japan, where every 23rd person on the street is provided with self service assistance in the form of a convenience store, kiosk or ATM, demand for these services does not seem to be decreasing.

Key Highlights

In particular, given hygienic reasons and the speed of delivery, consumers prefer to use self service technology instead of human interaction. The pandemic’s changing the face of selfservice in manufacturing, health care and ancillary industries, with a profound impact on consumer and business behavior. Despite the short-term social lockdown impact, the increase in demand for groceries, general merchandise, medical supplies, and home improvement among shoppers forced businesses to adopt self-assisted technologies for promoting social distancing and contact-free and cashless technologies.

The increase in automated and self-service devices, wireless connectivity, technological advancements, and remote administration are the key factors impacting the need for self-service technology. Furthermore, One of the reasons for this shift is a persistent labour shortage that affects several sectors, in particular retailers, restaurants and hotels. A number of operators cannot find sufficient staff to cope with the demand because of such a tight labour market. This meant that in order to attract workers, small and medium sized enterprises had to raise wages. This has resulted in an increase of the trend for kiosks.

The automatic vending machine system is another significant segment of the market. These are mostly used in retail stores or big-scale enterprises wherein the system is used for dispensing food, beverages, or any other product suitable to the system. Vending machines are expected to witness a more comprehensive implementation, owing to language barriers in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, with a high tourism rates.

The growth of this market is hampered by security concerns and high costs related to the installation and maintenance of designs. The increasing cyber-attacks worldwide and vulnerabilities in the existing network result in user concerns. Given security concerns and the risk of data loss, a large number of users are now doubtful about using these systems.

However, the demand for vending machines is likely to fall as several retail chains temporarily closed their stores and a larger customer base moved towards online channels due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, according to company reports, due to the lack of business on the high street caused by the coronavirus epidemic, Arcadia Group, whose brands include Topshop and Dorothy Perkins or Miss Selfridge, could be forced to temporarily shut down some shops.

Self-Service Market Trends

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to Witness the Growth

One of the main drivers for this market’s growth is an increasing trend towards ATM adoption in banking sectors and elsewhere. The demand for ATMs is growing rapidly as the population grows and banking services become more widely accepted by citizens. The growth of this market is being supported by significant investments in the sector to provide reliable ATM and kiosk systems.

This is due to the increasing trend of automation and technological advancement. Lower operating costs and the need for development in rural areas are expected to support market growth over the coming years.

In order to achieve an higher profits margins and provide customers with more convenience in their payment transactions, banks continue to concentrate on lowering operational costs. As a result, they rely on automatic teller machines to perform the essential functions such as fund transfers, account balance enquiries and payment of bills.

Moroever, The number of ATMs under the National Financial Switch (NFS) network amounted to over 266 thousand as of June 2023. The NFS is India’s largest network of ATMs with nearly 1,200 affiliated members and over 300 million transactions.

Moroever, In order to extend their ATM network across new geographical areas, banks are increasing the number of ATMs. In addition, the need for advanced self service technologies is growing as digitisation increases, more people adopt enterprise mobility solutions and workers are increasingly provided with timely support. In order to facilitate business operations and increase overall performance, this is expected to lead to an increase in the industry’s spending on purchasing effective servers, networking technologies and storage systems.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

Due to the increasing adoption of self service technologies by large organisations and SMEs in order to expand their presence and provide more services, During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to develop at a rapid pace. Moreover, increasing consumer purchasing power and better awareness of the country are also supporting the market like India, China or Japan.

According to IATA, total traffic in April 2023 in RPKs rose 45.8% compared to April 2022, with Asia-Pacific registering the highest share of 170.8% RPK. Airlines such as Vistara, Indigo and Air India introduced selfcheck kiosks to meet the growing number of passengers from their home countries. Demand for these kiosks is also expected to rise as the number of passengers increases every year.

In addition, the retail sector in India continues to grow and is experiencing positive sales trends recently. According to Reliance Retails, India’s retailing market is growing at one of the highest rates in the world and will be worth two trillion dollars by 2032. Also, economic expansion, shifting demography, increasing disposable income, urbanization, and evolving consumer tastes and preferences thus are positively impacting the studied market.

Further, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was the demand for kiosks in food chains is expected to be increased. For instance, Westlife Development, McDonald’s owns and operates restaurants in West and South India, which will open with increased security standards due to the pandemic by installing self ordering terminals for its customers.

Self-Service Industry Overview

The self-service market is highly fragmented due to increased demand for self-service in kiosks, vending machines, and ATMs. The rising demand from the consumer is making the market attractive for companies. Stiff competition among the players to cater to the people’s needs with minimal cost magnifies the market. Some key players in the market are KIOSK Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Zebra Technologies., Advanced Kiosks., and ProtouchUK, among others.

November 2023 – MTN Benin, a subsidiary of the MTN Group, has transformed its customer experience by introducing SEDCO’s self-service kiosks across its four branches in collaboration with its strategic partner Quality Corporate in Benin. Advanced self service machines now provide customers with 24 hours SIM dispensing, cash in and out transactions, activation of telecom bundles at all times. In order to ensure a seamless experience at all times, customers will be able to access essential telecommunications services in their comfort.

August 2023 – NCR Corporation In order to provide customers with easy access and cash deposits in trusted retail outlets across the country, USD 6.6 billion asset First Bank has joined NCR’s Allpoint Network. NCR also enabled First Bank to bring more selfservice options to First Bank’s customers, the bank is upgrading its branches by adding almost 200 interactive teller machines operated byNCR Interactive Teller Machines.

June 2023 – Retail technology provider 365 Retail Markets announced the launch of MM6 for Markets, its latest kiosk designed to enhance the self-service consumer experience. The countertop kiosk features a 22-inch touchscreen and diverse payment options, making it the right fit for customers in high-touch, high-traffic micro-market locations.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

This product will be delivered within 2 business days.

