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Last Updated on March 24, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

We are right that the initial “gold rush” phase—where everyone thought they could launch a generic burger brand from a parking lot pod—has definitely cooled off. But the model hasn’t died; it’s just consolidated and matured into something more professional and data-driven.

As of early 2026, the industry has moved away from the “fly-by-night” virtual brand toward more sustainable, integrated models. Here is the current “vetter” perspective on why they are actually still growing:

1. The Numbers Support Growth (Not a Fad)

Despite the headlines about failures like Kitchen United’s original model, the global ghost kitchen market is valued at approximately $83.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to continue growing at nearly 10% annually. In the U.S. alone, the market is expected to hit over $16 billion this year. This isn’t a fading trend; it’s a structural shift in how people eat.

2. From “Pure Virtual” to “Hybrid”

The biggest change is the shift toward Hybrid Models.

The Failure: Independent, delivery-only kitchens in remote industrial areas struggled because they had zero brand presence and were 100% dependent on high-commission apps.

The Success: Existing brick-and-mortar restaurants (like Chili’s with “It’s Just Wings”) are using their existing kitchens to run secondary delivery-only brands. They already pay the rent and labor; the virtual brand is pure incremental profit.

3. The “Host Kitchen” Pivot

We’re seeing a rise in Host Kitchens, where a traditional restaurant with excess capacity “hosts” a proven virtual brand. Instead of a tech startup trying to cook, a professional restaurant cooks a partner’s menu. This reduces the risk for everyone involved and solves the quality control issues that plagued the early “fads.”

4. Integration with Kiosk & Locker Tech

For our focus at The Industry Group, the most relevant growth area is the Pick-up Hub.

Ghost kitchens are moving into “high-street” locations but without dining rooms.

Instead of just delivery drivers, they are installing smart locker banks and automated pickup kiosks .

This allows them to capture “Click-and-Collect” traffic, which avoids the 30% delivery app fees and appeals to the 66% of consumers who prefer self-service.

5. Automation and Robotics

The 2026 outlook shows heavy investment in Kitchen Automation. Because ghost kitchens don’t have to worry about “theatrical” cooking for guests, they are the perfect testing ground for robotic fryers, pizza-making bots, and automated packaging systems. This helps solve the labor shortage that is still hitting the industry hard.

The “Vetter” Takeaway: The “hype” died because the early execution was sloppy. The business model is thriving now because it has been refined by industry veterans who understand that you still need a real brand, high-quality food, and efficient (often automated) logistics to survive.

Since we’ll be at the National Restaurant Show (Booth #5829) soon, we’ll keep an eye out for “Virtual Brand” providers—they’ve mostly pivoted to offering “Turnkey Delivery Concepts” for existing operators rather than selling standalone pods.

How Dark Stores Work

While a traditional warehouse is built for bulk pallet storage, a dark store is laid out like a retail shop to allow workers (or robots) to quickly “pick” individual items for specific customer orders. Once an order is placed online, it is processed in one of two ways:

Home Delivery: A courier picks up the bagged order and delivers it to the customer. Click-and-Collect: The customer (or a third-party driver) drives to a dedicated pickup window or a smart locker/kiosk outside the dark store to retrieve the items.

Why They Are Growing

Dark stores became a massive trend during and after 2022 due to several factors:

Proximity to Customers: Unlike massive distribution centers located in rural areas, dark stores are often placed in converted retail spaces in the heart of cities. This allows for “ultra-fast” delivery (sometimes under 15–30 minutes).

Operational Efficiency: Because there are no customers to navigate around, the layout can be optimized purely for speed. There is no need for fancy displays, signage, or decorative lighting.

Inventory Accuracy: In a standard store, a customer might pick up a carton of milk and leave it in the cereal aisle, causing inventory errors. In a dark store, inventory is tracked precisely in real-time.

Reduced Labor Costs: There is no need for “front-of-house” staff like cashiers or greeters. Personnel focus entirely on fulfillment.

Dark Stores and Kiosk Technology

In the self-service industry, dark stores often rely on automated pickup kiosks and temperature-controlled lockers. Instead of entering a building, a customer scans a QR code at an outdoor kiosk, and a locker door opens containing their groceries or retail goods. This creates a 24/7 “contactless” retail experience that requires zero human interaction at the point of sale.

Do Dark Stores Sound a Lot like Ghost Kitchens?

Yes —they are essentially two sides of the same coin. If a dark store is the “back-room” version of a grocery store, a ghost kitchen (or cloud kitchen) is the “back-room” version of a restaurant.

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