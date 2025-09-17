Hotel Case Study Nutrition – Touchscreen Menu

Menu System for Nutrition in Hotels

Hotels and restaurants across Europe are facing the same challenge: how to provide guests with clear, accessible information about ingredients, allergens, and nutritional values—while staying compliant with EU food labeling regulations.

The solution? NutriHotel + SiteKiosk.

🔹 NutriHotel streamlines recipe management, automatically capturing nutritive values, allergens, and additives

🔹 SiteKiosk takes that data and delivers it securely and intuitively via guest-facing touch displays

This powerful combination ensures that:

– Guests can explore menus with confidence, thanks to multilingual info and allergen icons

– Hoteliers stay fully compliant with EU Regulation 1169/2011

– Updates are instant and centralized—no manual reprints, no confusion

– The dining experience is elevated, building trust and satisfaction

In the case of NutriHotel, the integration with SiteKiosk has proven to be a game-changer: easy implementation, secure management, and a modern, guest-friendly interface.

At SiteKiosk, we’re proud to support hospitality businesses in delivering not only excellent service, but also transparency, safety, and innovation at every touchpoint.

Read the full case study here: Case Study Page

Here is the PDF

Summary

SiteKiosk’s case study on NutriHotel showcases how hotels and restaurants leverage a digital, multilingual platform to present menus and transparent allergen information to guests, using secure SiteKiosk-powered touchscreens for a safer, smarter hospitality experience.

Key Points

NutriHotel brings it all together: foodservice info managed digitally, menus always current, and allergen details front and center—no paper forms, no guessing.

Touchscreen kiosks make sure every guest gets the dish info they need, in the language they want, whether German, English, or French—for trust and transparency, right at the point of sale.

Hotels and restaurants save time; staff can focus on serving, screens take care of details and updates.

SiteKiosk powers it behind the scenes: secure, easy to manage, and ready to run 24/7—so management gets peace of mind.

End result: guests feel confident, operations more efficient, and the hospitality business looks tech-savvy—just how Craig Keefner likes it, digital done right.

