Kiosk Software – Sitekiosk Kiosk Mode Lockdown Software

Sitekiosk has updated its website and added in many new capabilities and have completely rebranded. From website sitekiosk.com —

We have been using and configuring Sitekiosk kiosk software for literally thousands of machines and for a myriad of functionality. Custom remote monitoring for people like IKEA or Verizon come to mind. Their description hasn’t changed much:

“SiteKiosk is the easy-to-use all-in-one kiosk solution for displays, tablets and terminals in public access areas as well as in companies. Protect, manage and realize your project on just one platform for kiosk clients with Windows and/or Android operating system.”

Another important change is the name change. It is now all things “Sitekiosk” when for many years it was PROVISIO (started as ProVisio). Here is an archive look back at 1999 and Sitekiosk version 3.

Deployments:

Nobody has anywhere near the number of licenses for this type of software deployed than Sitekiosk, by a factor of 5X. Support for inventory update, cash register, RFID and pager system.

Customer references — Audi, BMW, Harley, Mazda, Porsche, Renault, Toyota and Fiat in just the automotive space. No surprise to see the Germans but they have the French, Japanese and Italian for that matter 🙂

Securely Robust

Sitekiosk has been the featured “can it be cracked” at all the major Defcons for white-hats. IT rests a little easier knowing that. Some examples of companies that trust and use Sitekiosk to protect themselves are: BMW Financial Services, Ahold Financial Services, FIRSTBANK Virgin Islands, National Bank of Austria, City National Bank, National Bank of Denmark, HypoVereinsbank, Bank of Oklahoma, Norris Bank, Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Postbank AG, Dresdner Bank AG, A/S HansaBanka, Aargauer Kantonalbank, CAIXA GALICIA, Aruba Bank N.V., Berner Kantonalbank, Danmarks Nationalbank, Foroya Banki and Santander

Summary in Brief

Free 30 day trial easy to get.

Easy to configure devices on the kiosks. This support is often highly prized by in-house web developers that have never dealt with actual devices (and need a framework/API)

Always had terrific language support. Easily switch to one of a hundred.

Very robust cloud CMS which lets you do digital signage out of the box with prebuilt templates easily modified

If you want low level access to a kiosk application you can have it.

You can configure for a range of self-service kiosk configurations, all at the same time. One size rarely fits all and being able to manage conditional properties and variations is being totally enabled.

Historically a platform with APIs, hooks and object model, it still has all of those but has added higher level applications and templates

Where else can you purchase a QSR ordering app right off the website?

Contact info — [email protected], +1 (305) 974-1952

