Accessible Digital Signage Software Interactive

When looking for quality interactive digital signage software, and kiosk software, Sitekiosk has been doing that for almost 30 years (1997). At less than $240 for single license it is a proven, very experienced software solution. On the accessibility front, the latest release offers an easy software path to EAA compliance. It supports JAWS and Storm Interface as well. Sitekiosk supports Android and Windows. We used to use it with Terminal Server for thin client support. We ourselves have configured for operation in thousands of deployed projects.

Press Release

SiteKiosk Online Version 1.7 Sets New Standard for Accessible Kiosk Software and Interactive Digital Signage

SiteKiosk Online Version 1.7 is now available, introducing industry-leading advancements in kiosk software and interactive digital signage. This update is engineered to empower organizations in creating highly accessible and user-friendly interactive displays, making public and self-service terminals truly inclusive and effective for everyone.

Enhanced Accessibility Features

With a growing demand for ADA and Section 508 compliant solutions, SiteKiosk Online 1.7 leads the way with a comprehensive suite of new accessibility features: Customizable Accessibility Menu: A configurable overlay menu that can be positioned anywhere on the screen. Functions are individually adjustable, supporting both Windows and Android devices. Integrated Screen Reader: SiteKiosk’s built-in screen reader offers adjustable speeds and compatibility with leading third-party screen readers, including NVDA, Narrator, and JAWS. Color Filters and Magnifier: Tools that compensate for color vision deficiencies and enlarge on-screen content for those with low vision. Enhanced Contrast Mode: Improves readability for visually impaired users. Reduced Screen Area Option: Allows users to interact solely with the lower half of the screen for easier accessibility. Specialized Keyboard Support: Direct integration with assistive keyboards, including Storm interfaces. Remote QR Activation: Offers remote control and support via QR codes, making it especially useful in self-service environments. Audio Device Selection and Volume Control: Users can easily switch to compatible audio devices, such as induction loops for hearing aids, and adjust sound levels for an enhanced experience.



These capabilities make it significantly easier to retrofit existing kiosks with up-to-date accessible kiosk software, removing barriers for users without the need for expensive hardware upgrades.

New Digital Signage and Kiosk Software Features

Beyond accessibility, SiteKiosk Online 1.7 delivers robust features to enhance interactive digital signage workflows:

Edge Browser Engine Integration: Option to leverage the Windows Edge (WebView2) engine for better website compatibility and security.

Streamlined Project Management: Redesigned element properties and a revamped media library accelerate workflow and simplify organization.

“Play Audio” Action: Enable any element to trigger audio, expanding engagement possibilities for digital signage content.

Client Management Upgrades: New publishing dialog facilitates project deployment across multiple clients, with automatic assignment for unassigned devices.

Automatic System Updates: Cloud users receive seamless updates, while on-premises users can initiate upgrades manually

Who Benefits from the Update?

SiteKiosk Online’s improvements address the broad needs of organizations deploying public kiosk software and interactive digital signage:

Retailers using interactive signage to engage customers and streamline product information

Healthcare providers improving self-check-in terminals and patient information access

Transportation hubs delivering clear, accessible wayfinding and scheduling info

Corporate campuses and educational institutions using digital displays for HR, communication, and navigation

SiteKiosk software is trusted by over 10,000 companies in more than 80 countries, making it a leading choice for secure, intelligent, and accessible digital engagement.

Leadership Perspective

Heinz Horstmann, CEO of PROVISIO, comments: “With the new features in Version 1.7, the possibilities for accessible kiosk terminals are greatly expanded. Our software bridges the gap between content and hardware, making truly accessible terminals a reality today.”

Availability

SiteKiosk Online Version 1.7 is now available for immediate cloud-based deployments and can be manually updated for on-premises users. This update solidifies SiteKiosk’s reputation as the top choice for future-focused kiosk software and advanced

Pricing

SiteKiosk 1.7 Pricing

SiteKiosk 1.7 refers to the current version of SiteKiosk Online, a kiosk and digital signage solution. Pricing is based on the number of devices (clients) and is offered as an annual subscription:

Number of Clients Price per Client (Annual) 1 – 9 $239.00 10 – 24 $215.00 25 – 49 $203.00

Non-profit organizations receive discounted rates: starting at $149 per client annually for 1–9 clients, with further discounts at higher volumes.

Volume discounts are available for orders of 50 or more—these require direct contact with sales1.

There are also “classic” (standalone) license options, but the above rates are for SiteKiosk Online 1.7, which is the recommended and now primary offering1.

Free Trial Availability

A free 30-day trial is available for SiteKiosk Online 1.7.

You can register and test all features during this period without needing a credit card.

The trial lets you fully evaluate the product, including setup, configuration, and management of kiosk devices before purchasing a license2345.

How to Access the Free Trial

Simply sign up at the SiteKiosk Online site to open a trial account.

It takes only a few minutes, and there are no obligations during the evaluation period53.

Notes

All prices are subject to applicable taxes.

Support, technical assistance, and maintenance are typically included with your license during the paid subscription period.

SiteKiosk licenses are per device.

For customized needs or very large deployments, you can contact SiteKiosk’s sales team directly for tailored pricing or technical consultation61.

EAA Compliance Consideration

The release notes and official communications state that these features are designed to address requirements set by the European Accessibility Act (EAA), specifically making it easier to retrofit existing kiosks and remove software-level barriers for users with disabilities. The marketing language explicitly mentions EAA as a reference point for these enhancements152.

However, it is essential to note:

EAA compliance covers both software and hardware. SiteKiosk 1.7 provides the necessary software tools to meet software-side requirements.

Full EAA compliance also depends on physical kiosk design , including placement, hardware accessibility, tactile controls, and reachability—these aspects are outside the scope of SiteKiosk software but must be considered in an overall compliance strategy6.

For legal compliance, a thorough accessibility audit and testing (e.g., against EN 301 549 and WCAG 2.1 guidelines) are advised to ensure the entire kiosk solution (not just software) meets regulatory obligations76.