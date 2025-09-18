Popeyes Kiosks in Travel Center

TravelCenters of America (TA) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Popeyes, aimed at revolutionizing the dining experience for travelers.

TA would also like to recognize Tillster for their instrumental role in this initiative, noting the positive feedback from TA Groups on their experience working with the Tillster team and the strength of our ongoing partnership.

By September 1st, TA will have installed kiosks at 45 Popeyes locations, featuring 13 pole-mounted units and 32 countertop units.

Expanding Horizons

TA is committed to expanding this initiative, with plans to install kiosks at 66 Popeyes locations by the end of 2025. This expansion is set to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction across all participating sites.

Early Success and Key Metrics

The initial deployment of countertop kiosks has shown impressive results:

High Adoption Rate : Countertop kiosks boast a usage rate of over 70%, reflecting strong customer preference.

: Countertop kiosks boast a usage rate of over 70%, reflecting strong customer preference. Increased Sales : The average check for countertop kiosks is higher, indicating that customers are adding more items to their orders, which positively impacts overall sales.

: The average check for countertop kiosks is higher, indicating that customers are adding more items to their orders, which positively impacts overall sales. Efficiency Gains: The higher usage rate of countertop kiosks allows us to redistribute labor to other positions within our restaurants, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Enhancing Customer Experience

These kiosks empower customers with faster service and a more personalized interaction with Popeyes, reinforcing TA’s commitment to prioritizing the guest experience. The technology is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, catering to a diverse range of customers, including those with varying language needs.

Operational Benefits

Whether dining in or taking out, customers benefit from reduced wait times and enhanced operational efficiency. The kiosks integrate seamlessly with TA’s existing technology, including order-ahead options and loyalty rewards, making the experience even more rewarding for My TA Rewards members.

Looking Ahead

TA remains dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, with plans to expand kiosk installations to additional Popeyes locations and continuously refine the order-ahead experience. These enhancements will support a seamless, end-to-end customer journey, ensuring travelers enjoy a convenient and efficient dining experience.

