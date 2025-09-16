Information Kiosk – Schiphol and Airport Airlines

PRM call point and Travor kiosks

Very nice kiosk for Schipol. Impressive features. I like the wireless audio eliminating the speakers.

The new Schiphol airport kiosk ( Schiphol’s new information and transfer kiosks, not specifically the PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) Call Point kiosks.) features advanced solutions specifically designed to improve efficiency and comfort for travelers with short transfer times as well as offer a digitally enhanced self-service experience. These kiosks are notable for unique features that distinguish them from previous generations and other airport kiosks. Key New Features Short Transfer Priority Pass: Travelers with less than 50 minutes before their next flight scan their boarding pass at the kiosk and receive a physical priority ticket, allowing them to access special customs lanes and avoid long waits.

Boarding Pass Scanning and Smart Information: Passengers scan their boarding passes to access tailored flight and transfer information, including personalized directions and transfer status updates.

Live Agent Assistance: Options for real-time chat or video call with airport staff, including the ability to request a mobile personal assistant if needed. Unique Technical Specifications Large High-Brightness Monitors: Each kiosk features a 32″ monitor for clear signage, paired with an 18.5″ touchscreen for intuitive interaction and instructions.

HI-MACS Materials: The use of HI-MACS surfaces enables hygienic, smooth lines and easy cleaning, vital for high-traffic terminals.

Barcode and QR Scanning: Integrated barcode scanners for boarding passes and QR code functionality for easy transfer of information to mobile devices.

Thermal Ticket Printer: Provides immediate physical tickets for priority or other airport processes. Passenger Experience Innovations Multi-Language and Accessibility: Supports a wide range of languages and a universal interface that accommodates passengers with varying mobility and communication needs.

Mobile Continuity: After initial kiosk use, passengers can transfer the platform to their mobile device and access maps, FAQs, and even video chat on the go.

Customizable and Modular Design: Easy for the airport to upgrade components and features (e.g., to add biometrics) without replacing entire kiosks, enabling future-proofing and customization for emerging needs. Security and Payment Innovations PCI-Compliant Contactless Payments: Advanced chip & pin and contactless payment solutions meet strict security standards and support ancillary services directly at the kiosk.

Secure Integration with Airport Operations: Digital passes and priority tickets produced by kiosks are instantly recognized and honored by airport staff, speeding up transfer and minimizing stress. These kiosks represent a significant innovation in airport and airline passenger service, combining rapid transfer solutions, multi-language support, real-time assistance, and highly secure and modular hardware to deliver a uniquely modern travel experience. The previously described features focus on Schiphol’s new information and transfer kiosks, not specifically the PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) Call Point kiosks. The new Call Point kiosks, rolled out in 2025, are a separate system designed primarily for PRM support, offering specialized accessibility and direct communication with airport assistance teams. How Call Point Kiosks Differ Accessibility Focus: Call Points have dedicated features for passengers with disabilities, such as hearing loops for hearing aids, screen readers for visual impairments, and highly tactile buttons for ease of use.

Video and Chat Communication: PRM passengers can initiate video calls or text chats directly with airport support staff, providing tailored, real-time assistance.

Physical Call Button: Unlike most kiosks, Call Points include a prominent physical button for those unable to use touch screens, enhancing accessibility.

Barcode Scanner Integration: These kiosks also process documents efficiently for PRM travelers.

Indoor/Outdoor Use: Robust stainless steel design allows use in various airport environments.

From LinkedIn

As part of the European Accessibility Act, every passenger, regardless of ability, should be able to use a kiosk in the terminal with ease. That’s why SiteKiosk and the Travor team collaborated to make this a reality.

Together, we’ve developed a screen reader that works seamlessly with the PRM call point and Travor kiosks. Passengers can activate it using the Storm Interface AudioNav device, making the interface fully navigable by audio. A big ‘Thank you!’ to SiteKiosk for their help and support.

The screen reader converts on-screen content into speech, allowing passengers to navigate using buttons. For this to work, the interface, navigation, and menu structure had to be completely redesigned.

Using a screen reader is a bit like navigating a phone menu: you can’t see all the options at once, so everything has to be designed to be heard in a logical, linear way. That’s why interfaces need to be rethought entirely: what works visually usually doesn’t work when experienced through audio.

The teams added features such as:

– A screen magnifier for easier viewing of small text

– High contrast modes to improve visibility

– On-screen keyboard support

– Multi-language audio output

– Full touch and keyboard accessibility

These features ensure compliance not only with the European Accessibility Act, but also with WCAG and EN 301 549 standards.

Looking ahead, we’re committed to fully integrating PRM functionalities into the Travor platform. This means regular kiosk will also have PRM functionalities.

And, it will be included in the mobile version, too. This will enable passengers to request assistance from anywhere, by using their own mobile phone, which often already includes assistive tools.

By collaborating with SiteKiosk, Storm Interface and Prestop, we’re making inclusive travel a reality for everyone. Connect with us if you want to know more.

And, thanks, Sebastiaan Scheers for the quick demonstration! Original Post on LinkedIn

