Hotel Check-In Kiosks HITEC

Technology to Automate Guest Services

The US is suffering from a substantial labor shortage, and the hotel industry has been hit particularly hard. The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that this sector has about 300,000 fewer workers than pre-pandemic.

By implementing self check-in, hotels can provide necessary guest services regardless of staffing challenges. Even at a fully staffed hotel, guests may experience frustratingly long wait times at peak check-in and check-out hours. Kiosks give guests the option for quick and contactless hotel check-in and reduce wait times for guests who prefer to check in with a hotel-desk agent.

How Do Guests Use a Kiosk Check-in System?

An Intuitive, easy-to-use automated interface that walks the guest through the check-in / check out process Supports loyalty programs through PMS

Guest can choose language of choice for easy instruction

Identification authentication and verification through AI and Passport/ID scanner for added security

Accept Credit Card payments, including modern payment methods with integrated payment terminal

Guest receives room number and encoded key card

Seamlessly checks guest out, providing the guest with a detailed bill through print, email or SMS

