Payment Kiosks ISVPay and UCP Provide Omnichannel

ISVPay and Unattended Card Payments (UCP) deliver omnichannel payments for self-service kiosk businesses

Background Overview

The general synopsis of this partnership is that ISVPay provides FirstData and TSYS backed merchant accounts, they are a billing channel for solutions we recommend often during our consultations and they are very talented at aggregating small ticket transactions to save kiosk operators a ton on interchange fees (editor note: there are small and large use cases where this has been shown). For kiosk operators who are the merchant of record for their kiosks, they can create new terminals under their account on their own through ISVPay’s portal, which is what I mean when I say ISVPay greases the wheels for kiosk solution providers to get kiosks deployed quickly. Operators can basically self-launch payment on their kiosks. They don’t have to wait for a bunch of paperwork to be processed to go live at a new site.

Press Release

ALPHARETTA,GA (PRWEB) JUNE 24, 2022

Alpharetta, GA – ISVPay, a leading payment platform for ISVs has partnered with UCP, a Las Vegas Based hardware distributor and value-added reseller, to provide a full-service unattended payment solution. Consumers are paying with credit cards and mobile wallets at parking meters, vending machines, car washes, and laundromats. As consumers become more comfortable with new technology, they expect payment options that align with their individual purchasing preferences.

Self-service technologies with unattended payments have become increasingly popular, largely because of the ease of convenience to the consumer’s purchasing experience. Most kiosk manufactures, ISVs and VARs are required to manage multiple vendors in order to provide a complete solution. Through this partnership, ISVPay will deliver a full-service unattended payment solution.

Businesses who deploy self-service payment option will have a single provider through ISVPay for reporting, service, support, and billing.

“We are excited about this partnership and the significant momentum that this will bring to the self-service industry. Unattended Card Payments specialized approach to hardware and product solutioning coupled with ISVPay’s self-service platform will deliver a reliable self-service option to the unattended industry”. – Sarah Adams, SVP of Partner Development at ISVPay.

“After hearing about ISVPay’s flexible platform and learning they are aligned with payment solution providers we often recommend, collaborating with ISVPay made a lot of sense. The self-service portal to their platform really greases the wheels for kiosk solution providers to get machines deployed fast, but also gives operators a whole new way to look at the performance of their kiosk estate.” – Rob Chilcoat, North American President at UCP.

About UCP

Specializing in unattended hardware, UCP is a value-added distributor and P2PE Validated Key Injection Facility for top tier terminal manufacturers like Ingenico, Verifone, ID Tech, PAX and others. Our customers are kiosk manufacturers, transportation solution providers, parking solution providers, automated retail solution providers, quick service restaurant solution providers, automated toll booth solution providers, along with many more innovators in the self-service kiosk space. We take a consultative approach with our customers – the EMV payment space is a complicated landscape which can be hard to navigate. We help you connect the dots between your kiosk software and payment processing.

Contacts:

Marketing: Alex Pineda, Sales and Marketing Associate, [email protected]

Partnership: David Chilcoat, Business Development Manager, [email protected]

About ISVPay

ISVPay specializes in Unattended payments and offers the benefit of convenient, contactless transactions in verticals where unattended payments are making an impact. We focus on making our clients successful by uniting the best expertise and payment infrastructure available in the industry, combined with a unique rewards model not comparable to anything else. We take the complexity out of payments and allow software companies to do what they do best…develop software.

Contacts:

Marketing, Mirna Dzindo, Director of Marketing [email protected]

Partnership: Sarah Adams, SVP of Partner Development [email protected]

