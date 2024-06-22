Check-In Kiosk Outdoor For Truck Drivers

Check-in — Outdoor Kiosk check-in for Truck Drivers

Introducing the Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk, our latest innovation to revolutionize logistics! For more information email [email protected] or you can email [email protected]

Say goodbye to time-consuming manual entries.

No more long lines for drivers to check-in.

Enhance security with automated identity verification and document validation

This kiosk automates data entry, scans IDs, and captures data in real-time, ensuring only authorized personnel gain access.

Optional add-ons like intercoms, HD cameras, barcode scanners, and RFID readers take security to the next level.

The design is simple, yet robust. And it provides great value because it not only speeds up check-ins, it can also help optimize yard space and improve driver safety.

Our first deployment is expected to be up and running in the next couple of weeks.

Comments:

Daniel Olea — The craziest part of this process was seeing how facilities are handling this today. $100ks on manned guard shacks, lots of physical paper, so many workarounds… Key to this solution will be the partners we have built around it, and their ability to integrate with existing onsite systems. It hasn’t been done because it’s always been so difficult. Now, it’s very possible to implement quickly!

Casey Seibert – Congratulations to the entire team on launching the Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk! This is a game-changer for logistics, streamlining the check-in process, enhancing security, and optimizing yard management. The blend of automation and robust design is set to bring immense value to the industry. Excited to see the first deployment in action soon!

Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks® is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in kiosk technology, the Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk. This new and innovative solution was designed to transform the way logistics companies manage driver arrivals and departures.

Traditionally, driver check-ins involve time-consuming manual entries, resulting in long lines and increased wait times. These inefficiencies lead to operational delays, increased costs, and driver dissatisfaction. The Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk offers a smarter, faster, and more accurate solution, significantly reducing check-in times and administrative overhead.

The kiosk automates data entry by scanning identification documents like driver’s licenses and cargo manifests to capture and store data securely in real-time. With automated identity verification and document validation, the system ensures that only authorized personnel gain access to the facility. Not only does the kiosk speed up check-in, but it also adds enhanced security without relying on a human resource.

The inclusion of a receipt printer provides immediate, tangible confirmation of check-in details, including time stamps and route confirmations, enriching accountability and communication.

Additional optional peripherals such as intercoms, HD web cameras, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and I/O controls for gate access can be added to further improve security.

For more information on the Tampa Kiosk: https://www.olea.com/product/tampa-kiosk/

“After discussions with several logistics organizations and learning that it’s not uncommon for entire truckloads to go missing, this robust, yet simple design provides tremendous value for this market,” explained Frank Olea, CEO. “In addition, the ability to deploy in-lane not only helps speed up the check-in process even further but it also helps track loads and optimize yard space while improving driver safety,” added Olea.

A first-customer deployment is expected to be operational by the end of June.

About Olea Kiosks, Inc.:

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Greyhound, SmarteCarte, Kaiser Permanente, Universal Studios, and Subway Sandwiches. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, amusement parks, and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

