Property Management Systems for Hotels Backgrounder

Many of our members provide self-service options to hotels. The recent HITEC trade show in Toronto showcased some of those. We note that on the Intel Solutions Marketplace there are a couple of entries for Hotel Check-In related. Consequently we get asked about property management systems for hotels and factors to consider as well as who are the largest and most popular.

The featured image above for this shows some of the NCR check-in kiosks at the Hyatt in Chicago where we stayed for NRA. Hyatt used to use WinPM from MSI (later acquired by Jonas Club out of Canada) for its PMS before switching to Opera by Oracle in 2003 or so. For reference we found the kiosk interface was a bit wanting, their accessibility factor probably lower than most and oddly enough they were located somewhat distant and almost hard to see arriving at the main check-in. They did work though and the room cards worked.

With any self-service solution there are generally three components

The customer-facing component which is the interface and middleware dialogue with backend

The backend — for hotels this is a “PMS”. Think PMS for hotels For healthcare it is likely Epic In digital signage you have the CMS (Sitekiosk for example)

In transactional you also have processors and merchant providers (Datacap has a great list of those and of course people like UCP Inc. and Ingenico know them all very well). Hyatt for example uses Worldpay.

Hotels come with their specific variables in regard to self-service

Which PMS are they using? (Micros, Amadeus e.g., here is list of some others) — the list of members at HITEC is a good checklist

Do they have a CMS for web

They would require higher level of outsourced onsite service so that is good recurring revenue and nice profit factor

Side channels like local wayfinding, internet access stations, digital signage all in play

Restaurants, hospitals, amusements, ticketing verticals share many of these factors.

Coming up with a list of PMS providers is the usual google search (see above) but this time we opted to give the task over to Google Bard and see how it compares to other “lists” of “most deployments”. We did the usual searches and Bard did pretty well. The advantage is that the element of sponsorship or paid position is somewhat mitigated. Google hasn’t yet incorporated paid search into Bard yet but odds are pretty good it will at some point. Another example of paid results: if you ask the respected research firm RBR who the major players are in various banking endeavors, their list will start and often finish with their paid retainer clients. Awards at trade shows more often than not fall into the “paid to win” model, though not always. To a degree we are also susceptible to that paid position syndrome. However, we are not tied to it.

Anyway onto the list…