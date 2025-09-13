LG’s Next-Gen Kiosks Advance a “Better Life for All”

Designing Accessibility into Everyday Interactions

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the landmark legislation that transformed public spaces, workplaces and digital platforms in the United States by protecting the rights of people with disabilities. This milestone is ushering in a new generation of B2B technology that is reshaping the way accessibility is delivered in daily life—most visibly through the self-service kiosks people encounter in restaurants, hotels, transit hubs, healthcare facilities and retail stores.

LG Electronics is helping to lead this change with the debut of its new Gen 2 Self-Ordering Kiosks, purpose-built for users with vision, mobility and hearing disabilities. Developed in collaboration with accessibility consultants at Tech for All and informed by continuous feedback from people with disabilities, the kiosks are designed to bring equity, independence and dignity to every interaction.

Accessibility by Design, Not Retrofit



Unlike traditional kiosks that often required late-stage adaptations, LG’s Gen 2 kiosks were intentionally designed with inclusion at their core. Available in multiple configurations—including a motorized height-adjustable pedestal—they feature tactile input options, voice guidance and screen-reader compatibility. These features make the kiosks accessible to wheelchair users, people who are blind or low vision and those with hearing challenges.

As Michael O’Hare, Systems Accessibility Director at Tech for All, explains: “Getting accessibility early is key. It’s very difficult to go back and fix things. By working from concept through prototyping, LG avoided those costly late changes—and built something that truly works for everyone.”

Collaboration Driving Industry Momentum



LG’s approach goes beyond hardware. The company is co-chair of the Kiosk Manufacturer Association Accessibility Committee, where it works alongside industry partners to advance shared accessibility standards. LG kiosks support a range of assistive technologies, including Vispero’s JAWS® for Kiosk screen reader, Storm Interface’s AudioNav™ tactile keypads and SoundHound AI’s voice interface. Future add-ons, like webcam accessories, promise even greater functionality.

This collaborative spirit aligns directly with LG’s ESG vision of a Better Life for All, which emphasizes inclusion across both consumer and commercial innovations. Beyond kiosks, LG’s accessibility strategy spans audio-narrated appliance manuals, voice assistant integrations and thoughtful product design across its portfolio.

ADA at 35: From Compliance to Empowerment



The ADA laid the foundation for accessibility in the United States. Today, technology leaders like LG are building on that foundation, ensuring that accessibility is seamlessly woven into the everyday experiences of millions of people worldwide.

For LG, accessibility is more than regulatory compliance — it is a catalyst for innovation. As Peter Kim, B2B Strategic Alliance Team Leader at LG Electronics USA, puts it:

“Technology should empower everyone. By embedding accessibility into the DNA of these kiosks, we’re delivering solutions that are genuinely inclusive and empowering.”

