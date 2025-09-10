McDonald’s Kiosk – Magnification and Reach Mode Accessibility

Extending Accessibility to Kiosks and Online

From McDonald’s — Accessible to Everyone – Including Online!

At McDonald’s®, we believe it’s important that all our customers feel welcome and comfortable – both in our restaurants and online. That’s why we’ve improved our digital channels and technologies to make them more accessible to everyone. We aim to ensure that everyone can easily search, order, and fully enjoy our products and services independently. Our improvements are aligned with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882), relevant standards such as EN 301 549, the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), and other best practices.

Accessible Kiosks in Our Restaurants

Starting June 29, 2025, our newest kiosks are designed to offer maximum accessibility and an intuitive user experience. They are easy to use without requiring extensive reach or physical strength, feature clear visual elements, and allow users to connect a personal headset for text-to-speech support. This ensures that everyone can place orders independently. The kiosks also include features such as:

Magnification Mode – “Zoom and magnify all onscreen content for greater legibility”

Reach Mode –”Lowers the upper part of the screen, bringing controls closer for easier access”

Of course, our crew is always available to assist with kiosk orders.

An Improved Mobile App

The accessibility of our app has also been further enhanced. It is now available in both portrait and landscape modes, allowing you to choose the display that is most comfortable for your device. We’ve also added several helpful features to make the experience easy and accessible, including:

Dynamic text resizing which will enable you to adjust the scale of the text and icons around 200%;

Visual enhancements mainly related to colour contrast;

Support for screen readers and external keyboards.

Contact us

We are continuously working to improve the accessibility of our digital platforms to provide an inclusive experience for our customers. Should you or someone you assist encounter any challenges while accessing or navigating our digital offerings, we encourage you to reach out to us at [email protected].

From Storm Interface

After leading the way in accessibility across the USA and Korea, McDonald’s is now extending its accessibility strategy to restaurants in Europe, and at Storm Interface, we’re proud to be part of that journey with our accessible user interfaces.

McDonald’s has introduced new in-restaurant kiosk features, including Magnification Mode for clearer, enlarged content and Reach Mode to lower on-screen elements, making ordering easier for everyone. Combined with our tactile AudioNav keypads and audio navigation, these solutions help ensure no customer is excluded from a seamless self-ordering experience.

Read more here: https://lnkd.in/dws3JSst

We believe accessibility and inclusion should be at the heart of every interaction. That’s why we design our products with the needs of disabled people in mind, helping to enable truly inclusive self-ordering experiences.

👉 Ready to make your business fully accessible? Book an appointment with one of our consultants today: https://lnkd.in/d2AkDbiX

More McDonald’s Kiosk Accessibility Articles