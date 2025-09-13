The Must Have WCAG 2.2 AA Checklist by KMA

Must Have WCAG 2.2 AA Checklist by KMA

Here is a concise, one-page WCAG 2.2 AA checklist for developers, focusing on practical implementation steps and covering both continuing AA requirements and new 2.2 additions.

It is worth noting the process that LG went through in designing accessibility from the start.https://kma.global/lgs-next-gen-kiosks-advance-a-better-life-for-all. Another recent resource is from McDonalds — McDonald’s Kiosk – Magnification and Reach Mode Accessibility — Extending Accessibility to Kiosks and Online From McDonald’s — Accessible to …

WCAG 2.2 AA Developer Checklist

Perceivable

Provide text alternatives (alt text) for images, icons, charts, and other non-text content.

Ensure all audio/video has captions and transcripts; provide audio descriptions for video when needed.

Ensure color contrast ratio is at least 4.5:1 for text and 3:1 for UI components.

Do not use color alone to convey meaning (use patterns, text or icons too).

Let users resize text to 200% with no loss of content or functionality.

Content must reflow responsively without horizontal scrolling, up to 400% zoom.

Don’t use images of text unless essential (e.g., logos).

Operable

All functionality must be accessible by keyboard only—test for “no mouse” use.

Provide visible focus indication for all interactive elements.

Ensure logical focus order and structure.

Allow enough time for users to read and use content (timing adjustable).

Do not design content that flashes more than three times per second.

Provide “Skip to Content” and use headings/landmarks for navigation.

Ensure multiple ways to locate pages (menus, search, sitemap, etc.).

Touch/drag functionality: Provide alternatives to dragging; all pointer targets ≥24×24 CSS pixels.

Understandable

Use clear, descriptive headings and labels throughout interfaces.

Identify the page’s language and any language changes in content.

Keep navigation and components consistent across pages.

When users make errors, identify them clearly and suggest corrections.

For critical actions, prevent errors by confirming before submission or reversible action.

Autofill and allow previously entered information for repeated forms (reducing redundant entry).

Robust

All content is compatible with screen readers and assistive technologies (use semantic HTML, ARIA roles/labels as needed).

Use valid code—no errors in HTML, ARIA, etc..

Ensure status messages (success/error notifications) are accessible to screen readers.

New (WCAG 2.2 AA) Requirements

Focus Not Obscured: Interactive elements must not be fully hidden by overlays or sticky headers when focused.

Consistent Help: Place help options (contact, chat, etc.) in the same location on all relevant pages.

Accessible Authentication: Login/authentication must not rely on memory, puzzles, or non-accessible methods; alternatives must be provided.

PDF The Must Have WCAG 2.2 AA Checklist by KMA

