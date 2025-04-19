Mini PC Modular Design – Intel

Intel Proposes New Modular Design To Aid Repair

Intel is proposing a modular and easily repairable design to reduce e-waste. The design involves separating the all-in-one motherboard into three pieces, making it easier to service and upgrade. This approach could significantly reduce the amount of e-waste generated each year and make repairs and upgrades more accessible for users

Intel is looking to the future, aiming to make PCs more modular and easier to repair in a move to reduce e-waste. According to the company’s Community post, it is proposing to separate the all-in-one motherboard designs used in laptops into three pieces. It’s also suggesting that mini-PCs, which are traditionally highly integrated and often difficult or impossible to repair or upgrade, be separated into different modules. This move will make these systems far easier to service and would also hopefully reduce the massive amount of e-waste generated each year.

Aside from reparability and upgradability, Intel also claims that its scalable designs for laptops will help reduce the engineering efforts made by their partners.

Essentially, the three modules are the motherboard, and two IO modules. The two IO modules, which are connected to the main motherboard via a flexible printed circuit, and can be reused across various laptop sizes (from 14-inch to 16-inch), models, and designs—from fanless 10W thin-and-light systems to mainstream 20W laptops with a single-fan design and 30W premium laptops that feature dual-fan cooling.

Intel’s Modular PC Proposal Three-Module Design : Intel has proposed a new modular design for laptops and mini PCs, breaking down the system into three main modules: CPU, GPU, and Platform Controller Hub (PCH)156.

Benefits : Easier Repairs and Upgrades : Users could replace or upgrade individual modules (e.g., swap a faulty CPU module) rather than the entire motherboard or system15. Reduced E-Waste : This approach could significantly reduce electronic waste by extending the usable life of each device145. OEM Flexibility : Manufacturers could reuse modules across different models and generations, streamlining engineering and support15.

Current Status: As of early 2025, Intel’s modular approach is still at the proposal or reference design stage. It has not yet been widely adopted in commercial products, but its endorsement by a major industry player could accelerate industry-wide changes1456.

