Giada’s announces that the company has been elevated to the status of Intel® Prestige Partner, highlighting a significant strengthening of its relationship with Intel.​

This recognition reflects Giada’s capabilities and track record in embedded computing and related solutions.​

Intel’s Prestige Partner tier is a high-level recognition within Intel’s partner ecosystem, implying preferential access to Intel technologies, resources, or collaboration opportunities.​

This will help Giada drive more advanced solutions in areas like embedded PCs, digital signage players, and edge computing systems for global customers.​

Customers can expect continued or improved innovation in Giada’s product lines (such as digital signage players, edge computers, and embedded motherboards) benefitting from closer technical and strategic alignment with Intel.​