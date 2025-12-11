Embedded Systems Award for Giada
Giada’s announces that the company has been elevated to the status of Intel® Prestige Partner, highlighting a significant strengthening of its relationship with Intel.
Giada has been honored as an Intel® Prestige Partner, which is presented as an important milestone for both Giada and the broader technology sector.
This recognition reflects Giada’s capabilities and track record in embedded computing and related solutions.
Intel’s Prestige Partner tier is a high-level recognition within Intel’s partner ecosystem, implying preferential access to Intel technologies, resources, or collaboration opportunities.
This will help Giada drive more advanced solutions in areas like embedded PCs, digital signage players, and edge computing systems for global customers.
Customers can expect continued or improved innovation in Giada’s product lines (such as digital signage players, edge computers, and embedded motherboards) benefitting from closer technical and strategic alignment with Intel.
It also implies greater long-term stability and support, as the strengthened partnership may enhance Giada’s ability to deliver reliable, up‑to‑date platforms built on Intel’s roadmaps.
Industry Milestone Achieved
In a significant milestone for the technology sector, Giada has been elevated to the esteemed status of an Intel® Prestige Partner. This top-tier recognition solidifies Giada’s role as a foremost Intel collaborator, celebrating over twenty years of joint dedication to designing and manufacturing cutting-edge computing modules and systems powered by Intel technology.
Intel Partner Alliance Program
The Intel Partner Alliance is a distinguished program that categorizes and acknowledges Intel’s official collaborators. The newly introduced Prestige Partner level represents the program’s highest echelon, reserved for Intel’s most substantial and strategically vital partners. Achieving this status is a direct reflection of Giada’s sustained excellence, market influence, and deep, long-term synergy with Intel.
Giada, Core Partner of Intel
This accolade underscores a prolific partnership focused on driving embedded innovation forward. For more than two decades, Giada has leveraged Intel’s processor architecture to deliver robust and reliable computing solutions across various industries, from digital signage and industrial automation to edge computing.
Giada Products Line
Giada, a leading provider of AIoT technology solutions, specializes in designing and manufacturing digital signage players, embedded computers, commercial & industrial motherboards, clients and edge AI computing devices for enterprise customers across various sectors, including new retail, hospitality, entertainment, smart education, industrial automation, public service and digital healthcare.
This is a tremendous honor and a testament to a powerful collaboration. A huge thank you to Intel for this incredible partnership, and to our exceptionally talented team for consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The future is intelligent — and we’re building it, together.
— Spokesperson for Giada
This recognition not only reaffirms Giada’s leadership in the embedded systems landscape but also sets the stage for the next generation of intelligent computing solutions born from this strengthened alliance.