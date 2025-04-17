Thank you for your interest in our products. This is the specification of the bar screen touch monitor, please check it. Because air freight is currently very expensive, the sample price is $685. If you order in bulk, we can use fast sea shipping, and the price is only $525. These prices include customs duties and door-to-door delivery costs. Contact us anytime if you have any questions☺️

About TDS Touch

TDS Touch is a dynamic player in the touchscreen technology sector, specializing in a variety of products designed to enhance user interaction. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what they offer:

Company Focus: TDS Touch manufactures touchscreen displays, monitors, computers, and various components. They are known for providing customized solutions tailored to meet specific client needs.

Established: The company was founded in 2015, establishing a strong presence in the tech landscape of California, particularly in Silicon Valley.

Key Products

Touchscreen Displays: High-quality displays designed for various applications. Monitors: A range of monitors that integrate touchscreen technology. Computers: Custom-built computers that incorporate touchscreen capabilities. Components: Various components that support touchscreen functionality.

While TDS Touch has a website that showcases their products and services, they also maintain a presence on professional networking platforms, which helps them engage with clients and industry partners.

Why Choose TDS Touch?

Customization: They excel in creating tailored solutions for unique applications, making them a go-to for businesses needing specific touchscreen functionalities.

Innovation: As part of the vibrant tech ecosystem in Silicon Valley, TDS Touch is at the forefront of touchscreen technology, continually evolving to meet market demands.

