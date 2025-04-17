Thank you for your interest in our products. This is the specification of the bar screen touch monitor, please check it. Because air freight is currently very expensive, the sample price is $685. If you order in bulk, we can use fast sea shipping, and the price is only $525. These prices include customs duties and door-to-door delivery costs. Contact us anytime if you have any questions☺️
About TDS Touch
TDS Touch is a dynamic player in the touchscreen technology sector, specializing in a variety of products designed to enhance user interaction. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what they offer:
While TDS Touch has a website that showcases their products and services, they also maintain a presence on professional networking platforms, which helps them engage with clients and industry partners.