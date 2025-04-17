Price Quote – 24 Inch “Bar” Wide Touchscreen in 16×3 Horizontal

By | April 17, 2025
0 Comment
A wide, rectangular 16x3 Horizontal 24 Inch Bar Touchscreen monitor displays the TDS logo and Windows background. The text above reads: TDS2431L 24inch PCAP Bar-type Touchscreen monitor. Contact us for a Price Quote.

Narrow Touch Screen 16:3

Nice touchscreen “bar” monitor unit from TDS Touch. $525 quantity 1.  Figure the bulk price will be $475. Sample price is approximately $650.

24″ “Bar” configuration (16×3 format).  TDS Touch is based in California so no worries on tariffs.  Check with Helen — https://www.linkedin.com/in/tds-touch-helen-55a737132/

Features

  • Metal shell, open-frame structure
  • LEDL energy saving backlight
  • Special 16:3 narrow elongated ratio
  • Resolution 1920X360@60Hz
  • Full viewing angles, rich colors
  • 10-point projection capacitive touchscreen
  • Built with a 4mm tempered glass
  • Excellent durability and impact resistance
  • USB controller, no need to set up
  • Reliable Industrial Grade Components
  • Video interface: HDMI+DP+VGA
  • Multiple assembly holes on the side and back
  • Support OS: Windows/Android/Linux
  • 2-Year warranty
  • Here is webpage with brochures/specs
  • TDS2431L spec

Quote

Thank you for your interest in our products. This is the specification of the bar screen touch monitor, please check it. Because air freight is currently very expensive, the sample price is $685. If you order in bulk, we can use fast sea shipping, and the price is only $525. These prices include customs duties and door-to-door delivery costs. Contact us anytime if you have any questions☺️

About TDS Touch

TDS Touch is a dynamic player in the touchscreen technology sector, specializing in a variety of products designed to enhance user interaction. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what they offer:

About TDS Touch

  • Company Focus: TDS Touch manufactures touchscreen displays, monitors, computers, and various components. They are known for providing customized solutions tailored to meet specific client needs.
  • Established: The company was founded in 2015, establishing a strong presence in the tech landscape of California, particularly in Silicon Valley.

Key Products

  1. Touchscreen Displays: High-quality displays designed for various applications.
  2. Monitors: A range of monitors that integrate touchscreen technology.
  3. Computers: Custom-built computers that incorporate touchscreen capabilities.
  4. Components: Various components that support touchscreen functionality.

Locations

Contact Information

Online Presence

While TDS Touch has a website that showcases their products and services, they also maintain a presence on professional networking platforms, which helps them engage with clients and industry partners.

Why Choose TDS Touch?

  • Customization: They excel in creating tailored solutions for unique applications, making them a go-to for businesses needing specific touchscreen functionalities.
  • Innovation: As part of the vibrant tech ecosystem in Silicon ValleyTDS Touch is at the forefront of touchscreen technology, continually evolving to meet market demands.

More Wide Touchscreen Resources

 

Postsr: 8
touch screen monitor
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts