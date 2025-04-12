Tariff Mini-PC Quote – US versus Poland versus Mexico – Apr12

Mini-PC Quote Example with Tariff

One of our favorite devices in kiosks and digital signage will always be the computer, and we usually favor the mini-PC. Small, powerful and generally purpose-built. Hard to beat. Our own in-house systems run on Intel NUCs (System76). For reference, in the kiosk and digital signage space, the other two primary components will be the display or touchscreen, and also the enclosure and mounting. Don’t forget maintenance and service and you have the full deal.

For the example mini-PC you can contact Star at [email protected] — +86 755-89208532

Example Mini-PC Quote April 2025

To Poland — Mini PC:K4 — CPU: Intel Core i5-8250u

Memory:16 GB DDR4 — Storage：256 GB SSD — WiFi: Yes

OS:Trial version of win11

—EXW price :239.85usd/pcs

—Shipping cost(Transport to Poland) :40.67usd/pcs

—Total：280.52usd/pcs

—Estimate import duty(Poland)：About 70usd

To Mexico — Mini PC:K4 — CPU: Intel Core i5-8250u

Memory:16 GB DDR4 Storage：256 GB SSD WiFi: Yes

OS:Trial version of win11

—EXW price :239.85usd/pcs

—Shipping cost(Transport to Mexico) :39.31usd/pcs

—Total：279.16usd/pcs

—Estimate import duty(Mexico)：About 50-80usd

To US — Mini PC:K4 — CPU: Intel Core i5-8250u

Memory:16 GB DDR4 Storage：256 GB SSD WiFi: Yes

OS:Trial version of win11

—EXW price :239.85usd/pcs

—Shipping cost(Transport to US) :42.74usd/pcs

—Total：282.59usd/pcs

—Estimate import duty(US)：About 353.24usd

About The Mini-PC

The HYSTOU K4 Mini-PC with Intel Core i5-8250U and dual 4K display capability offers several benefits, particularly for industrial applications, office environments, and multimedia use. Here are its advantages: 1. High-Performance Processor Powered by the Intel Core i5-8250U (4 cores, 8 threads), this mini-PC provides a base frequency of 1.6 GHz and a turbo frequency of up to 3.4 GHz, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient handling of demanding applications12. 2. Dual 4K Display Output The K4 supports dual displays via HDMI (4K resolution at 24Hz) and VGA (1080p at 60Hz) , making it ideal for multitasking, production dashboards, or multimedia setups13.

This feature enhances productivity by allowing users to work across multiple screens or display high-resolution content simultaneously. 3. Fanless Design for Silent Operation Its fanless design ensures quiet operation while maintaining reliable performance, making it suitable for environments where noise reduction is critical, such as offices or industrial control rooms23. 4. Versatile Connectivity The mini-PC includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports , six RS232 COM ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports, supporting a wide range of industrial equipment and peripherals13.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth provide seamless wireless connectivity for modern applications1. 5. Expandable Storage Options It offers storage flexibility with a SATA 3.0 slot for a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD and an mSATA slot, catering to different storage needs12. 6. Energy Efficiency With a TDP of only 15W and typical power consumption of 48W, the K4 is highly energy-efficient compared to traditional desktops13. 7. Rugged Build for Industrial Use The full brushed aluminum alloy casing provides durability and efficient heat dissipation.

It operates reliably in extreme environments with temperatures ranging from -10°C to 60°C (14°F–140°F), making it suitable for industrial automation or outdoor deployments3. 8. Compact Form Factor At just 240 x 150 x 57 mm and weighing 1.4 kg, the K4 saves space while delivering robust performance1. 9. Operating System Compatibility The device supports Windows 10/11 and Linux systems, offering flexibility for various software requirements12. 10. Applications Across Scenarios The K4 is ideal for industrial control systems, office multitasking setups, multimedia streaming, digital signage, and light gaming due to its Intel UHD Graphics 620 capabilities13. These features make the HYSTOU K4 Mini-PC a versatile solution for users seeking a compact yet powerful device tailored to industrial environments or professional use cases requiring dual high-resolution displays.

Latest Tariff Mini-PC News 04/12/2025

Updated US Customs and Border Protection guidance exempts popular consumer tech imports, including from China.

President Trump’s administration initially imposed tariffs on various imported goods, including electronics from China. These tariffs were intended to protect American industries and jobs. However, there was significant concern within the tech industry about the potential impact on consumers, due to increased prices on electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and computer chips. The tariffs threatened to disrupt the supply chain and increase costs for manufacturers. Subsequently, the Trump administration made a crucial decision to exempt smartphones, laptops, and computer chips from these tariffs. This exemption was a significant relief to tech companies and consumers, preventing a potential surge in prices for electronic devices. While some smaller tech companies initially faced challenges due to related tariff implications, the exemption of major electronics largely mitigated the negative economic consequences that were initially anticipated. From The Verge

What About American Mini-PC Providers?

A few mini-PCs are associated with American companies, but finding ones entirely manufactured in the U.S. is challenging due to

globalized production processes. Here are some notable options:

Simply NUC: Based in Texas, Simply NUC specializes in Intel NUC systems. While their products are assembled in the U.S., most components, including processors, are sourced globally, particularly from China and Taiwan1. And for super reliable Linux, we use System76 out of Denver. For more NUC options contact Kathy Crumley at Intel Daisy Data Displays, Inc.: This Pennsylvania-based company manufactures custom mini-computers for industrial applications. Their computers are made in the U.S., but they cater to specialized industries like aerospace and defense rather than general consumer use2. Maple Systems, Inc.: Maple Systems produces fanless mini-industrial computers for sectors like healthcare and agriculture. Their products are made in the U.S., but they focus on industrial rather than personal computing needs2. OnLogic: OnLogic designs rugged mini-PCs for edge computing and industrial applications. While headquartered in Vermont and offering assembly services domestically, their components are sourced internationally2. VarTech Systems: VarTech Systems manufactures rugged mini-computers for demanding environments, with production occurring in the U.S.2.

For general consumer mini-PCs, brands like Dell (OptiPlex), HP, and Apple (Mac Mini) are American companies, but their products are primarily manufactured and assembled overseas

More Mini-PC Tariffs links