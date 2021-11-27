NRF Kiosk Digital Signage – A Preview and Tips for Retail Kiosk Show

By | November 27, 2021
NRF KIosk and NRF Digital Signage

NRF Kiosk and NRF Digital Signage 2022

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association has been exhibiting at NRF in NY since 2017. It is the singular retail event of the year (despite the weather in NY). This year we are in booth 1606. That faces the entrance on the lower level.

For demonstrations in the booth we have a total of 9 different companies represented, all members with exception of Elotouch.

Some relevant info for retail kiosk show:

