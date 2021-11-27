NRF Kiosk Digital Signage – A Preview and Tips for Retail Kiosk Show

NRF Kiosk and NRF Digital Signage 2022
The Kiosk Manufacturer Association has been exhibiting at NRF in NY since 2017. It is the singular retail event of the year (despite the weather in NY). This year we are in booth 1606. That faces the entrance on the lower level.
For demonstrations in the booth we have a total of 9 different companies represented, all members with exception of Elotouch.
Some relevant info for retail kiosk show:
- Our main portal page on the NRF website is here
- Here is our overall description — Kiosk Manufacturer Association (aka KMA) leads the efforts to improve self-service engagement and engagement outcomes with customers via technology like kiosks, digital signage, lockers, digital menus, drive-thru technology such as outdoor line-busting tablets and outdoor menu boards, facial payment kiosks, POS, Antibacterial, AI engines, robotic restaurant, thin clients, software and service. We educate and inform on regulatory compliance with ADA, Section 508, WCAG, PCI DSS, HIPAA and UL (indoor and outdoor). KMA is a Participating Organization with the PCI SSC involved in Cardholder Activated Terminals or CATs. In ADA, we meet with U.S. Access Board twice a year and have been featured presenters at U.S. Access Board public webinars. We are proposing issues for the next rulemaking session which has begun late 2021. Kiosk website is here & all our technology channels are listed at https://industrygroup.org Gold Sponsors : Olea Kiosks, Inc., KioWare, Pyramid, Nanonation, Vispero, KIOSK, KioskGroup, 22 Miles, Zebra, AUO, Panasonic Restaurant Solutions, LG Electronics Business Solutions, Intel (Kiosk Technologies) and Esper.IO .
