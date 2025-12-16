APNews and PRnewswire == By The Industry Group Published 10:28 AM MST, December 15, 2025

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2025 — See and meet The Industry Group and Kiosk Association at National Retail Federation Big Show in NYC in January at Javits Center. Featured in the booth – Pyramid Computer – Kiosk and digital signage, NZ Technologies with rugged touchscreen which is touchless. Sitekiosk interactive software for kiosks and digital signage, DPL Wireless Connectivity, Pyramid printers, and Vispero with Accessibility.

Twenty different participating companies at the show available to meet.

Events include —

announcement of 2026 Self-Service Excellence Awards

New Best of 2025 projects and products (13 candidates)

Hall of Fame 2026 awards (13 candidates)

Special Recognition Awards

Other noteworthy events are Retail Orphans on Saturday — Super Saturday

“The Industry Group and Kiosk Association will present the latest in kiosks, digital wayfinding, touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices,” said Craig Keefner, Executive Director of The Industry Group.

To schedule a meeting, email craigkeefner@pm.me.

The Industry Group (TIG) is a global trade-network dedicated to self-service technology, covering kiosks, digital signage, POS, Smart Lockers, EV Charging. Retail automation, smart vending and smart-city platforms.

Founded and led by industry veterans, TIG helps stakeholders connect, advance best practices and drive innovation in unattended retail ecosystems.

TIG also releases industry-vetted market research covering the full stack of self-service industries.

Learn more about The Industry Group (TIG) at: https://kioskindustry.org/

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1215-s2p-tigaward-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Self-service excellence awards — see us in #2203 at NRF

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner craigkeefner@pm.me or text 720-324-1837

NEWS SOURCE: The Industry Group

