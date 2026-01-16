Reimagining Patient Check-In: ThedaCare’s Digital Arrival Model in Epic

The Problem with Traditional Epic Check-In
We are semi-experts on Epic Check-In as we utilize Optum for our healthcare and UNH. Last time just discussing the check-in process with my nurse raised my blood pressure by 20 points.
Thedacare provides a nice template for improving check-in. Just providing a web login isn’t a good check-in. We note the kiosks appear to be from Olea Kiosks.
Executive Summary (What Matters)
From EpicShare — By redesigning patient arrival around Epic Welcome kiosks, MyChart mobile check-in, and staff-assisted self-service, ThedaCare doubled daily visit volume, eliminated check-in wait times, and reached top-quartile patient satisfaction—without adding registration staff.
This is not a technology story alone. It is a workflow and behavioral design success, enabled by Epic but driven by physical layout, staff role changes, and patient education.
1. What ThedaCare Actually Changed (Operationally)
Before (Common Epic Environment)
-
Digital check-in existed (MyChart, Hello Patient)
-
Patients still defaulted to the front desk
-
Kiosks were present but not visually dominant
-
Registration staff remained transaction-focused
After (Digital Arrival Model)
-
Front desk removed as the primary entry point
-
Self-service Welcome kiosks placed at every entrance
-
Staff redeployed as arrival concierges, not clerks
-
Patients given three equivalent check-in paths:
-
MyChart mobile check-in (Hello Patient)
-
Epic Welcome kiosks
-
Assisted self-check-in (staff-guided)
-
Key insight: Digital tools alone don’t change behavior. Spatial design and staff signaling do.
2. Epic Capabilities Used (and How They Were Positioned)
This model works because it leverages existing Epic functionality, not custom development.
Epic Tools in Play
-
Epic Welcome – self-service kiosk application
-
MyChart – mobile pre-arrival and on-site check-in
-
Hello Patient – geolocation-based arrival confirmation
-
Cadence / Prelude – appointment + registration workflows (implicit)
Critical Difference
ThedaCare didn’t just enable these tools—they re-ordered the arrival journey so digital check-in was the first and most obvious action.
3. Why Patient Satisfaction Increased (Beyond “Shorter Waits”)
Research shows waiting time strongly impacts satisfaction—but ThedaCare’s results go further.
What Patients Responded To
-
Control – “Let me do this myself”
-
Optional help – assistance without pressure or embarrassment
-
Privacy – no public front-desk conversations
-
Certainty – clear confirmation that check-in is complete
By June 2025:
-
66% kiosk check-in
-
27% mobile (Hello Patient)
-
7% face-to-face
-
Zero reported check-in wait times
-
89% Press Ganey top-box score (96th percentile)
4. Staffing Model: The Hidden Win
What Changed for Registration Teams
-
No longer “gatekeepers”
-
Became digital guides and problem solvers
-
Supported patients only when needed
-
Handled 2× visit volume with the same headcount
Actionable Lesson
If your Epic kiosk rollout increases staff anxiety, you’ve framed the role wrong.
This works when staff are positioned as helpers, not replacements.
5. Implementation Playbook
Phase 1: Prove It
-
Use a new or redesigned facility as a test bed
-
Eliminate the front desk as the visual default
-
Place kiosks directly in the line of sight
Phase 2: Train Before Go-Live
-
Introduce Welcome + Hello Patient before opening
-
Run open houses and walkthroughs
-
Train staff on when to step in—and when not to
Phase 3: Normalize Digitally
-
Bake check-in education into scheduling calls
-
Reinforce via reminders and signage
-
Ensure the same options exist across specialties
Phase 4: Scale
-
Expand once behavior stabilizes
-
Monitor self-service mix, not just adoption
-
Measure arrival-to-room time, not kiosk usage alone
6. Why This Matters for Epic Customers Today
For Epic organizations struggling with:
-
Registration bottlenecks
-
Staffing shortages
-
Patient experience scores
-
Underused kiosks or mobile check-in
ThedaCare proves the constraint is not Epic—it’s arrival design.
Epic already supports this model. The differentiator is how intentionally it’s deployed.
Bottom Line
ThedaCare didn’t “add kiosks.”
They replaced the front desk with a digital arrival strategy, powered by Epic and validated by patient behavior.
If you’re evaluating kiosks, mobile check-in, or “digital front door” initiatives in Epic, this case is best viewed as a workflow transformation blueprint, not a technology success story.
More Resources
- Epic Welcome Kiosk That is Truly Height Adjustable
- Marriott Check-In Kiosks – Accessibility Functions Included by Storm(Opens in a new browser tab)
- White Paper — Quality Matters(Opens in a new browser tab)
End of Article