Healthcare kiosk, Member, Patient Check-in Kiosk, picks

Healthcare Check-In Kiosk – Tilting Top Monitor

New Patient Check-In Kiosk – Tilting Top Monitor

From LinkedIn post by Frank Olea CEO.  Healthcare Check-in Kiosks on the line today. This is a special version of the Austin where the screen and camera can be tilted up and down by the user.

olea-healthcare-austin from Kiosk Manufacturer Association on Vimeo.

More Information

New Outdoor Kiosk Model Released by Olea Kiosks for Outdoor Ticketing – the Geneva aka “the Swiss Army Knife”

Olea Recruits Kiosk Industry Expert Rusty Gaynes to Serve as Director of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships