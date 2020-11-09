New Patient Check-In Kiosk – Tilting Top Monitor
From LinkedIn post by Frank Olea CEO. Healthcare Check-in Kiosks on the line today. This is a special version of the Austin where the screen and camera can be tilted up and down by the user.
olea-healthcare-austin from Kiosk Manufacturer Association on Vimeo.
