Marriott Check-In Kiosks – Accessibility Functions Included by Storm

Contactless Arrival Kiosks

From Hospitality Upgrade — Marriott Delivers on Consumer Desire for Enhanced Contactless Technology

Marriott International, Inc. announced the debut of a pilot program for contactless arrival kiosks at several select-service hotels, as well as the launch of a proof-of-concept for contactless grab-and-go marketplaces at two Fairfield by Marriott hotels.

Contactless Arrival Kiosks at Moxy NYC Times Square

“We are excited to unveil innovative new technologies to support our guests as travel continues to return,” said Stephanie Linnartz, president of Marriott International. “The pandemic has accelerated the demand for contactless services and we continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our guests. The new offerings are an added benefit to the personalized hospitality we are known for, and we look forward to enhancing our customer experience by blending contactless services with dedicated in-person interactions.”

The Future Of Hotel Lobbies

Another interesting article from Hospitality Upgrade is one on Hotel Lobbies. The article from Spring 2021 issue focuses on the demographic groups that hotels are now heeding. That would be X and Z gens. The article expects the usual reception desk will be eliminated and we will enter the “Yotel” phase of check-in via automation. Maybe some that will work but until AI jumps a couple of generations ahead we can’t see a computer application managing to all of the use cases.

