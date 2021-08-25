Epic Welcome Kiosk That is Truly Height Adjustable

Self-service kiosks help to improve profitability while reducing operational costs. And while this self-service solution is simple in nature, the Austin can be configured in multiple ways to deliver check-in thoughtfully.

Note: The unit shown in the video is a prototype and includes only one UV sanitizing bulb.

In addition to patient check-in, there are many optional components that can be added to support identity verification, insurance information collection, as well as co-pay and signature collection. In order to support these features, any of the following components can be added:

Web camera

Receipt size printer

Barcode reader

Magstripe reader

EMV compliant chip devices

RFID/NFC devices

Document scanner

On-screen signature

NavPad ADA 508 device

“The Austin HA comes at a time when healthcare and businesses, in general, are constrained by the lack of human resources available,” said CEO Frank Olea. “Our engineering team worked extra hard to turn this unit around in a record amount of time,” added Olea.

In addition, an optional UV sanitizing system utilizing two powerful Mercury Vapor bulbs is now available with all of the Austin model kiosks. The cleaning cycle allows for sanitization of the touchscreen as well as the payment device. “We’re excited to bring this feature to market as we felt there was a need to keep not only the screens clean but the buttons on the pin-pads as well”, added Olea.

The Austin series kiosk is now available in 4 options: the HA, the Freestanding (FS), the Desktop (DT), and the Wall-mount (WM).

The Austin is also very popular with hospitality and frequently used in quick-serve restaurants (QSR), ticketing, and hotel check-in where this functionality is also a welcome addition.

