POS Terminal From Ingenico – CX9000 AIO

Paris, February 25, 2025 – Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance and services, is launching the new AXIUM CX9000, an amazing addition to upgrade your sales experience. This sleek all-in-one cash register provides advanced payment technology into a simple device that handles any retail situation from checkout to inventory management.

With modern aesthetics and high performance that enables smooth operations, integrating payments and ECR services, this device allows integrated sales, payment, and any business services as inventory management. Besides, the fact that it is a compact all-in-one device will make you save counter space while speeding up checkout times to improve customer satisfaction and ensure a seamless experience.

Based on the Android 14 platform, the AXIUM CX9000 also provides flexibility and integrated payment security thanks to its PCI certification and EMV V3 compliance. It also offers plug-and-play with minimal setup and a user-friendly interface, making it easy to use, install, integrate and manage. Its easy customer tool integration could provide loyalty programs, digital receipts, and CRM tools for the best customer experience, as well as optional accessories including printer, cash drawer and bar code scanner.

For the retail industry, the AXIUM CX9000 is a great addition as it is a checkout POS solution with all essential tools in one system, which supports third-party ECR apps. It is equipped with a dual display: featuring a 15.6” touchscreen with an Open Android that is GMS (Google Mobile Services) certified, as well as a second 8” customer-facing screen to facilitate payment and interaction at checkout, which is built to last and inspire infinite possibilities.

Ingenico is here to help its customers to simplify the POS solution and its payment integration with its partners ecosystem.