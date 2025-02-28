Deleted Government Information Whitehouse

Deleted Government Information
Our “404” errors have risen recently due to outbound links to government-referenced documents. Many of those docs relate directly to “kiosk history” and general Accessibility. We are trying to “clean up” the errors but for purposes of historical record here are the archives of those reports. There are always changes and removals on the web. Often times a company rises but then closes and goes away. The web archive provides that historical data and we support their efforts. History is important.
From The Wayback Machine
Archive
Strategies and Guides Archive
- FY10 UPI Codes for the E-Gov and LoB Initiatives (July 2008) (8 pages, 0.2 MB)
The purpose of this document is to provide those agencies involved in the E-Government (E-Gov) and Line of Business (LoB) initiatives with the appropriate Unique Project Identifiers (UPI) in preparation for the submission of their budget exhibits to OMB for the FY 2010 budget
- FY16 IT Budget – Capital Planning Guidance (Revised – June 27, 2014) (45 pages, 464 KB) This document provides reporting requirements for an agency’s IT Investment Portfolio.
- FY15 Guidance on Exhibits 53 and 300 (July 1, 2013) (48 pages, 449 KB) This document provides reporting requirements for an agency’s IT Investment Portfolio.
- FY14 Guidance on Exhibits 53 and 300 (August 3, 2012) (45 pages, 1.0 MB) This document provides reporting requirements for an agency’s IT Investment Portfolio.
- FY13 Guidance for Exhibit 300 A-B This document provides budget justification and reporting requirements for major IT investments.
- FY13 Guidance for Exhibit 53 A-B This document provides reporting requirements for an agency’s IT Investment Portfolio.
- Exhibit 300 Schema, Version 3.07 (for BY11) This document is used to describe and define the type of content including the entities, attributes, elements and notation used for the submission of Exhibit 300s for the BY11 budget cycle.
- Exhibit 300 Schema, Version 3.07 – Field List (for BY11) This document is used to describe and define the type of content including the entities, attributes, elements and notation used for the Exhibit 300 Schema for the BY11 budget cycle.
- Exhibit 53 Template (for BY2011) This document is used to describe and define the type of content including the entities, attributes, elements and notation used for the Exhibit 53 for the BY11 budget cycle.
- Launch of the IT Investment Dashboard The purpose of this document is to provide information on the launch of the IT Investment Dashboard.
- IT Web – Quick Reference Guide (Version 1.5.01) The purpose of this document is to provide users of IT Web with screenshots and instructions for common activities when preparing their IT budget submissions on the IT Web system.
- FY09 UPI Codes for the E-Gov and LoB Initiatives
The purpose of this document is to provide those agencies involved in the E-Government (E-Gov) and Line of Business (LoB) initiatives with the appropriate Unique Project Identifiers (UPI) in preparation for the submission of their budget exhibits to OMB for the FY09 budget.
- Cybersecurity CAP Goal Update – FY 2015 Q1 Workbook (March 19, 2015) (Excel workbook, 189 KB)
This Excel workbook provides the source data for agency progress in meeting the Administration’s priority cybersecurity Cross-Agency Priority (CAP) Goals in Q1 of FY 2015.
- Cybersecurity CAP Goal Update – FY 2014 Q4 Workbook (December 18, 2014) (Excel workbook, 50 KB)
This Excel workbook provides the source data for agency progress in meeting the Administration’s priority cybersecurity Cross-Agency Priority (CAP) Goals in Q4 of FY 2014
- FACT SHEET: Enhancing and Strengthening the Federal Government’s Cybersecurity (June 12, 2015) (3 pages, 233 KB)
- Policies for Dot Gov Domain Issuance for Federal Agency Public Websites (December 8, 2014) (2 pages, 236 KB)
- Agency Monitoring Policies and Confidential Whistleblower Disclosures (June 20, 2012) (3 pages, 1.1 MB)
- Contracting Guidance to Support Modular Development (June 14, 2012) (26 pages, 0.8 MB) Transmittal Memo (June 14, 2012) (2 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Digital Government Strategy PDF (May 23, 2012) (17 pages, 0.8 MB)
This document provides the Federal Government with the strategies to innovate more with less, and enable entrepreneurs to better leverage government data to improve the quality of services to the American people.
- Federal Information Technology Shared Services Strategy (May 2, 2012) (17 pages, 0.8 MB)
This document provides organizations in the Executive Branch of the United States Federal Government (Federal Agencies) with policy guidance on the full range and lifecycle of intra- and inter-agency information technology (IT) shared services, which enable mission, administrative, and infrastructure-related IT functions.
- Increasing Shared Approaches to Information Technology Services (May 2, 2012) (2 pages, 0.8 MB)
- Implementation Guidance for the Federal Data Center Consolidation Initiative (FDCCI) (March 19, 2012) (4 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Security Authorization of Information Systems in Cloud Computing Environments (December 8, 2011) (7 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Requirements for Accepting Externally-Issued Identity Credentials (October 6, 2011) (4 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Prize Authority in the America COMPETES Reauthorization Act (August 19, 2011) (12 pages, 0.3 MB)
- The Federal Data Center Consolidation Initiative (July 20, 2011) (2 pages, 0.1 MB)
- Technology Neutrality (January 7, 2011) (1 page, 0.3 MB)
- Delivering for the American People (January 3, 2011) (4 pages, 0.3 MB)
- Data Center Consolidation and Strategic Sustainability Performance Plans (November 22, 2010) (2 pages, 0.4 MB)
- Update on the Federal Data Center Consolidation Initiative (October 1, 2010) (4 pages, 0.3 MB)
- Transition to IPv6 (September 28, 2010) (3 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Health Information Technology Guidance (September 17, 2010) (4 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Improving the Accessibility of Government Information (July 19, 2010) (3 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Federal Data Center Consolidation Initiative (February 26, 2010) (2 pages, 1.1 MB)
- Release of the Planning Guide/Roadmap toward IPv6 Adoption within the US Government (May 20, 2009) (1 page, 0.1 MB)
- Designation of Certification and Accreditation Shared Service Centers under the Information Systems Security Line of Business (January 15, 2009) (1 page, 0.1 MB)
- Guidance for Homeland Security Presidential Directive (HSPD) 12 Implementation (May 23, 2008) (1 page, 0.1 MB)
- Human Resources LoB Due Diligence Checklist
This document is the Due Diligence Checklist used in evaluating the agency business cases for the Human Resources Management Line of Business (LoB).
- Financial Management LoB Due Diligence Checklist
This document is the Due Diligence Checklist used in evaluating the agency business cases for the Financial Management Line of Business (LoB).
- IT Security LoB Kickoff Meeting Presentation
This presentation was used during the kickoff of the new IT Security Line of Business (LoB) task force. It outlines the scope and expected outcomes for the initiative; key milestones, approach, and action plan; roles and responsibilities; and deliverables and immediate next steps.
- IT Infrastructure, Geospatial, and Budget Formulation and Execution LoBs Kickoff Meeting Presentation
This presentation was used during the kickoff of the new IT Infrastructure, Geospatial, and Budget Formulation and Execution Lines of Business (LoBs). It outlines the scope and expected outcomes for the initiative; key milestones, approach, and action plan; roles and responsibilities; and deliverables and immediate next steps.
- LoB Concept of Operations
This document describes the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) for Line of Business (LoB) initiatives. The LoB CONOPS defines a common process framework for analyzing, defining, and operationalizing LoB initiatives, including focusing on the scope of LoB initiatives, their relationships to other initiatives, programs and agencies, the common lifecycle of LoB initiatives and important governance aspects.
- President’s IT Budget for FY 2017 (February 25, 2016) (1 page, 135 KB)
This document provides the President’s FY 2017 Federal Information Technology Budget.
- President’s IT Budget for FY 2016 (February 2, 2015) (1 page, 489 KB)
This document provides the President’s FY 2016 Federal Information Technology Budget.
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2015 (June 2, 2014) (1 page, 167 KB)
This document provides the Federal Information Technology Budget for FY 2015.
- President’s IT Budget for FY 2015 (March 4, 2014) (1 page, 489 KB)
This document provides the President’s FY 2015 Federal Information Technology Budget.
- Presentation Made by Steve VanRoekel 5.15.13 (May 15, 2013) (15 pages, 2.3 MB)
This document provides the presentation made by Steve VanRoekel on May 15, 2013.
- FY14 IT Budget Rollout Presentation (April 10, 2013) (19 pages, 2.3 MB)
This document provides the FY 2014 Federal Information Technology Budget Priorities.
- FY13 IT Budget Rollout Presentation
Background briefing slides on the information technology portion for the Budget FY2013 (Published February 13, 2012) (.pdf, 1.3 MB)
- Our Moment (January 4, 2012) (16 pages, 1.7 MB)
This document provides an update on Federal Information Technology.
- Federal Information Technology Doing More with Less Through Strategic Investments (December 8, 2011) (10 pages, 1.1 MB)
This document provides an update on the progress of IT Reform one-year deliverables.
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2012
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published August 5, 2011) (.xls, 1.1 MB)
- Federal Cloud Computing Strategy (February 8, 2011) (43 pages, 0.9 MB)
This document provides information to help agencies modify their IT portfolios to fully take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing in order to maximize capacity utilization, improve IT flexibility and responsiveness, and minimize cost.
- Vivek Kundra Federal Cloud Computing Strategy Presentation (February 8, 2011) (9 pages, 0.7 MB)
his document provides information to help agencies modify their IT portfolios to fully take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing in order to maximize capacity utilization, improve IT flexibility and responsiveness, and minimize cost.
- 25 Point Implementation Plan To Reform Federal Information Technology Management (December 9, 2010) (40 pages, 0.6 MB)
This document is divided into two sections: Achieving Operational Efficiency and Managing Large-Scale IT Programs Effectively. The first section outlines the steps being taken to adopt cloud solutions and leverage shared services. The second section covers the structural areas that impact the success rates of large IT programs across government.
- FY09 IT Budget Rollout Presentation
Background briefing slides on the information technology portion for the Budget FY2009.
- FY09 IT Budget Rollout – Budget Performance and Integration Presentation
Budget Performance and Integration briefing slides on the information technology portion for the Budget FY2009.
- Health IT Strategic Framework
Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.
Report Archive
- FY15 Report to Congress on the Implementation of the E-Government Act of 2002 (June 17, 2016) (June 17, 2016) (95 pages)
- FY15 FISMA Report to Congress on the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (March 18, 2016) (38 pages)
- FY14 Report to Congress on the Implementation of the Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (February 27, 2015) (100 pages)
- FY14 Report to Congress on the Implementation of the E-Government Act of 2002 (February 27, 2015) (41 pages)
- FY14 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (January 8, 2014) (143 pages; 557 KB)
- FY13 Report to Congress on the Implementation of the Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (May 1, 2014) (80 pages, 3.0 MB)
- FY13 Report to Congress on the Implementation of the E-Government Act of 2002 (March 1, 2014) (150 pages)
- FY13 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (May 9, 2013) (286 pages; 2.8 MB)
- FY12 Report to Congress on the Implementation of the Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (March 2013) (68 pages, 3.9 MB)
- FY12 Report to Congress on the Implementation of the E-Government Act of 2002 (March 2013) (126 pages, 1.3 MB)
- FY12 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (March 19, 2012) (373 pages, 3.2 MB)
- FY11 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The E-Government Act of 2002 (March 7, 2012) (159 pages, 1.5 MB)
- FY11 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (March 7, 2012) (63 pages, 1.7 MB)
- FY11 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (February 25, 2011) (294 pages, 2.8 MB)
- FY10 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The E-Government Act of 2002 (March 30, 2011) (151 pages, 1.1 MB)
- FY10 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (March 1, 2011) (48 pages, 0.9 MB)
- FY10 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (337 pages, 21.1 MB)
- FY09 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The E-Government Act of 2002 (April 15, 2010) (239 pages, 1.9 MB)
- FY09 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (March 2010) (37 pages, 0.6 MB)
- FY09 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (363 pages, 4.9 MB)
- Addendum to FY09 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (60 pages, 11.1 MB)
- FY08 Report to Congress on the Benefits of the E-Government Initiatives (402 pages, 4.3 MB)
- FY08 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (March 2009) (125 pages, 0.7 MB)
- FY08 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The E-Government Act of 2002 (March 1, 2009) (41 pages, 0.3 MB)
- FY07 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The E-Government Act of 2002 (22 pages, 0.2 MB)
- FY06 Report to Congress on the Implementation of The E-Government Act of 2002 (144 pages, 0.8 MB)
- 2009 Expanding E-Government Results Report (25 pages, 0.3 MB)
- 2008 Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) Initiative Statement of Capability Evaluation Report (14 pages, 0.8 MB)
- Small Business Paperwork Relief Task Force Report (38 pages, 0.2 MB)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2013
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published July 10, 2012) (.xlsx, 3.2 MB)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2013
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published May 4, 2012) (.xlsx, 3.1 MB)
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2013
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published February 13, 2012) (.xlsx, 3.2 MB)
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2011
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published February 1, 2010) (.xls, 3.8 MB)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2010
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published June 30, 2009) (.xls, 5.7 MB)
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2010
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published May 2009)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2009
Updated Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published April 2008)
- Updated FY09 IT Budget Rollout Presentation (April Update)
Background briefing slides on the information technology portion for the Budget FY2009.
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2009
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published February 2008)
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2008
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published May 2007)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2007
Updated Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published March 2006)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2006
Updated Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Updated April 2005)
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2006
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published February 2005)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2005
Updated Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Updated July 2004)
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2005
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published February 2004)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2004
Updated Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Updated April 2003)
- Updated Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2003
Updated Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Updated June 2002)
- Federal IT Spending for Budget Year 2003
Report on IT Spending for the Federal Government (Published February 2002)
FEA Success Stories
These stories highlight where agencies have applied enterprise architecture methodologies to solve specific business problems which has resulted in programmatic success. They highlight where agencies have applied enterprise architecture methodologies to solve specific business problems which has resulted in programmatic success. Each quarter, the FEAPMO will feature new success stories as identified by the agencies.
DOD Success Story
The DoD’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) is responsible for providing some of the world’s most advanced computing capability in support of the DoD mission. The nation-wide Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN) provides the HPCMP user community with protocol-rich, high-availability, high-capacity, low-latency, secure connectivity. In June, 2003, the DREN was designated as the first DoD IPv6 pilot network. This DOD success highlights six keys to success and eight challenges that were overcome without additional personnel and with less than $100,000 in additional funding.
EPA Success Story
Each year Industry reports toxics releases to EPA which is shared with State agencies. The 2007 TRI-MEweb significantly reduces the reporting burden of facilities filing via web, abates EPA and state programs data collection transaction costs, and delivers impressive program performance efficiencies. The 2007 TRI-MEweb is a leap forward towards a one-stop-shop paperless TRI reporting system.
FBI Success Story
In late 2007, former Associate Deputy Director, Joseph L. Ford, determined that centrally managing license agreements for Information Technology (IT) was a critical need and would provide an opportunity for huge cost savings and improved efficiencies. During just four quarters of its existence, the program has proved its worth by recording a total FY 2008 cost savings/avoidance of $14,869,700, while also recording an additional $49,394,266 in out-year cost savings for FY 2009 through FY 2012.
Case Studies
These case studies are for information purposes only and can be used by the architectural community to highlight specific examples from Federal Agencies throughout their agency or organization.
FDA Case Study
The following case study demonstrates how the Food and Drug Administration used Enterprise Architecture to standardize business processes and achieve considerable cost savings for their IT Consolidation initiative.
CBP Case Study
The listed case study demonstrates how the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses EA to improve system support at lower cost to more than 20 agencies with missions tied to Internal Trade and Transportation.
HUD Case Study
The following case study demonstrates how the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used Enterprise Architecture to implement a streamlined electronic grants application process that provides better service to customers and business partners.
FFIEC Case Study
The following case study demonstrates how several banking oversight agencies used Enterprise Architecture to implement a streamlined data collection process that reduced costs, increased productivity, and improved oversight of financial institutions.
Human Resources Line of Business (HR LOB) Case Study
This case study demonstrates how the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) used enterprise architecture to create a blueprint for Government-wide human resources (HR) management, including the creation of HR shared service centers.