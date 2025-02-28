Deleted Government Information Whitehouse

Strategies and Guides Archive

These stories highlight where agencies have applied enterprise architecture methodologies to solve specific business problems which has resulted in programmatic success. They highlight where agencies have applied enterprise architecture methodologies to solve specific business problems which has resulted in programmatic success. Each quarter, the FEAPMO will feature new success stories as identified by the agencies.

DOD Success Story

The DoD’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) is responsible for providing some of the world’s most advanced computing capability in support of the DoD mission. The nation-wide Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN) provides the HPCMP user community with protocol-rich, high-availability, high-capacity, low-latency, secure connectivity. In June, 2003, the DREN was designated as the first DoD IPv6 pilot network. This DOD success highlights six keys to success and eight challenges that were overcome without additional personnel and with less than $100,000 in additional funding.

EPA Success Story

Each year Industry reports toxics releases to EPA which is shared with State agencies. The 2007 TRI-MEweb significantly reduces the reporting burden of facilities filing via web, abates EPA and state programs data collection transaction costs, and delivers impressive program performance efficiencies. The 2007 TRI-MEweb is a leap forward towards a one-stop-shop paperless TRI reporting system.

FBI Success Story

In late 2007, former Associate Deputy Director, Joseph L. Ford, determined that centrally managing license agreements for Information Technology (IT) was a critical need and would provide an opportunity for huge cost savings and improved efficiencies. During just four quarters of its existence, the program has proved its worth by recording a total FY 2008 cost savings/avoidance of $14,869,700, while also recording an additional $49,394,266 in out-year cost savings for FY 2009 through FY 2012.

Case Studies

These case studies are for information purposes only and can be used by the architectural community to highlight specific examples from Federal Agencies throughout their agency or organization.

FDA Case Study

The following case study demonstrates how the Food and Drug Administration used Enterprise Architecture to standardize business processes and achieve considerable cost savings for their IT Consolidation initiative.

CBP Case Study

The listed case study demonstrates how the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses EA to improve system support at lower cost to more than 20 agencies with missions tied to Internal Trade and Transportation.

HUD Case Study

The following case study demonstrates how the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used Enterprise Architecture to implement a streamlined electronic grants application process that provides better service to customers and business partners.

FFIEC Case Study

The following case study demonstrates how several banking oversight agencies used Enterprise Architecture to implement a streamlined data collection process that reduced costs, increased productivity, and improved oversight of financial institutions.

Human Resources Line of Business (HR LOB) Case Study

This case study demonstrates how the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) used enterprise architecture to create a blueprint for Government-wide human resources (HR) management, including the creation of HR shared service centers.