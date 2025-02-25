REDYREF Launches Smart Food Vending Kiosk

Food Vending Via RFiD and RedyRef
In food vending RFiD news RedyRef announces new Smart Vending Fridge deployment. This is not their first foray into vending and RFiD. See page on RedyRef. Meanwhile, RFID technology in these smart vending machines offers several benefits, including:
Real-time inventory monitoring
Enhanced operational efficiency
Improved accuracy in tracking products
Faster transactions and reduced wait times
Automated inventory management and restocking alerts
Increased security and reduced theft
These RFID-enabled smart vending machines are being used in various settings, including offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and retail spaces, offering a wide range of products from fresh food and beverages to electronic accessories and medical supplies
Market Players Today
HyperVend Smart Vending Machines incorporate RFID tags for real-time inventory tracking, allowing operators to monitor product availability, pricing, and freshness1.
Selfly Store’s smart vending machines use RFID to recognize products inside the cabinets. Each item is tagged with an RFID tag, giving it a unique identity and enabling real-time inventory tracking2.
REDYREF offers RFID-enabled smart vending machine kiosks, which use RFID technology for quick and accurate data collection, enabling faster transactions and precise inventory tracking4.
Selfly Store has introduced flexible smart vending solutions that include RFID technology, along with scale and camera-based technologies, to offer merchants more ways to optimize revenue and reduce shrinkage
Quite possible this machine will be demoed at the KMA booth at NRA. You can send an email to Redyref for more info — [email protected]
PRESS RELEASE
Fresh, convenient food options are now available via REDYREF’s new RFID-refrigerated vending machine, thanks to a partnership that unites innovative technology and curated meal, snack and beverage selections, within a premier Austin location.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Introducing the REDYREF Smart Food Fridge
The REDYREF Smart Food Fridge is a state-of-the-art refrigerated vending machine that offers a curated selection of fresh meals, snacks, and beverages provided by Royal Blue Grocery. The smart fridge kiosk utilizes advanced RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) vending technology and a simple “Tap, Take, Go” process for an effortless and secure purchasing experience.
How It Works:
- Tap: Customers begin by tapping their preferred payment method – credit card, debit card, or mobile wallet – on the fridge’s payment terminal, which unlocks the door.
- Take: The customer opens the door and chooses their items.
- Go: Once the customer has taken their items from the fridge and closed the door, the RFID system automatically detects which products have been removed. The customer’s account is then charged accordingly, and a receipt can be sent via text. No checkout lines, no scanning, just grab and go convenience.
A Partnership for Convenience and Quality
“We are thrilled to partner with Royal Blue Grocery and AQUILA Commercial to bring this innovative food service solution to the Hartland City Club,” says Will Pymm, Managing Director and SVP of REDYREF. “The Smart Food Fridge is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s busy consumers who demand convenience and quality. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances the customer experience and streamlines operations for our partners.”
Royal Blue Grocery will be responsible for stocking the Smart Food Fridge with a diverse range of high-quality, locally sourced products, ensuring that users have access to a wide range of options throughout the day. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for people to access fresh, delicious food,” says Craig Staley, Co-Founder of Royal Blue Grocery. “The REDYREF Smart Food Fridge is a perfect fit for our mission. We’re excited to bring our carefully curated selection of meals, snacks, and drinks to the Hartland City Club, offering convenient options for those on the go.”
Enhancing the Hartland City Club Experience
The Hartland City Club, a premier amenity space within AQUILA Commercial’s real estate holdings, provides a central and convenient location for the Smart Food Fridge. “Enhancing the amenities we offer to our tenants and their employees is incredibly important to us,” says Jay Lamy, Managing Principal at AQUILA. “REDYREF’s Smart Food Fridge, especially when combined with the incredible offerings of Royal Blue Grocery, elevates the overall experience at The Club.”
The Smart Food Fridge is now operational at the Hartland City Club and available for use during regular operating hours.
About REDYREF
REDYREF is a leading provider of self-service technology solutions, specializing in digital kiosks. These include transactional solutions from reverse ATMs and cash-to-card kiosks, to ticketing, check-in / queuing, and smart RFID vending machines. Founded over 100 years ago, we are dedicated to creating innovative and user-friendly solutions that improve customer engagement and streamline business operations. Learn more at redyref.com.
About Royal Blue Grocery
Royal Blue Grocery is a modern urban grocery store with multiple locations in Austin, Texas. We offer a curated selection of fresh, local, and everyday essentials in a convenient and friendly environment. Learn more at royalbluegrocery.com.
About AQUILA Commercial
Founded in 2007, AQUILA Commercial is a recognized leader in Austin commercial real estate. Today AQUILA manages and leases over 23 million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties and has over 600 corporate tenant representation clients. AQUILA offers clients full-service real estate solutions, providing tenant representation, project leasing, and asset, property, and project management services for office, industrial and retail properties. For more information, visit aquilacommercial.com.
— end of press release —-
Background
Smart vending machines are gaining significant popularity in 2025, driven by several factors:
Market Growth — The intelligent vending machine market is experiencing rapid expansion:
- Global market size is projected to grow from $9.86 billion in 2024 to $32.30 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.0%6.
- In 2023, the market was valued at $24,847.8 million and is expected to grow at a rate of 12.8%3.
- The industry’s revenue reached $21.6 billion in 2024, with projections for 2025 showing an increase to $23.2 billion4.
Most of the reports are datamart reports and unreliable at best though
Driving Factors
Several key trends are contributing to the popularity of smart vending machines:
Convenience and Accessibility
Smart vending machines offer quick service for groceries and beverages, catering to busy urban lifestyles3.
They are in high demand in offices, commercial spaces, and public areas3.
Advanced Technology — Integration of AI and IoT enables real-time inventory tracking, personalized recommendations, and predictive maintenance. Advanced payment systems, including mobile payments, contactless cards, and QR code-based transactions, are becoming standard4.
Diverse Product Offerings — Vending machines are expanding beyond traditional snacks to include fresh food, organic products, ready-to-eat meals, and specialty items. There’s a growing focus on healthier options, including low-sugar snacks, plant-based products, and functional beverages.
Cashless Payments – The rise of digital payments and cashless options has fueled demand for smart vending machines. Businesses are installing machines that accept various payment methods, attracting more customers and boosting sales
While smart vending machines are gaining popularity, it's worth noting that some consumers have expressed dissatisfaction with certain food products sold in vending machines. For example, Smartfood popcorn has received mixed reviews, with some customers complaining about quality issues. However, this seems to be specific to the product rather than the vending machine technology itself.