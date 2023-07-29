Kiosk Payment – Ingenico Self-Service Solutions

Ingenico Payments – Self-Service Solutions
We like talking about our Gold sponsors, particularly Charter Sponsors. That would be Ingenico. Ingenico has provided more EMV unattended payment terminals to the self-service
kiosk industry than anyone else. The old-style kbw swipe mag bars from Magtek were once the king of the hill but that was before EMV truly converted “unattended solutions” (aka kiosks). Card self-service is more important today than ever before whether credit card or debit card. Even cash is being converted to card.
The workhorse for kiosks has been the iUC285. By 2024 everything going into the field will be the Self-3000 (see link). In self-checkout units (SCOs) at grocery and retailers it will likely be some sort of Lane terminal. Those are used by Lowes, Targets, all over.
Ingenico Payment Terminals Overview
- Portable – https://ingenico.com/en/products-services/payment-terminals/portable-devices
- Countertop – https://ingenico.com/en/products-services/payment-terminals/countertop-pin-pad
- Retail PIN Pad – https://ingenico.com/en/products-services/payment-terminals/retail-pin-pad
- Retail Mobility – https://ingenico.com/en/products-services/payment-terminals/retail-mobility
- Card Readers – https://ingenico.com/en/products-services/payment-terminals/card-readers
- Self-Service — https://ingenico.com/en/products-services/payment-terminals/self-service
