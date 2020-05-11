Last Updated on May 11, 2020 at 3:14 pm

Contactless Touchscreen – No Touch Touchscreen

Having touchscreens or customer input stations which utilize no-touch touchscreen technology accelerated with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. How clean are the touchscreens is the usual question and what is involved in cleaning and maintaining touchscreen.

The added cost of a touch layer is a factor as well. Roughly a 22″ inch screen requires $220 in touch technology in order to make it a touchscreen.

Some of the options have been to reduce the area needed for touch control emulating a remote control onscreen for your screen. In large format displays this can save money.

Example Touchless Touchscreen Interaction

Here is an example of touchless touchscreen circa 2020 and Olea Kiosks.

From Frank Olea off LinkedIn — CONTACTLESS Touchscreen! We got them! I was super excited when we got these in our lab a few weeks ago. The system is very intuitive and does not require drivers. It’s plug and play in Windows and Android. The lighting turns on when your finger breaks the beams surface to give you indication that the touch is active. There’s also an audio tone when you “press” a button. It works anywhere from .5” – 1” away from the glass surface. We have various sizes and can do portrait or landscape and add other features like privacy filter. Private message me or ask your Olea rep about it.

olea-contactless_progressive_video from Craig Keefner on Vimeo.

Neonode Announces Touchless in 2019

Here is June 2019 release

SANTA CLARA, California, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Neonode Inc., (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical sensing technology company, today announced that its zForce® Touch Solutions are now optimized for reducing pathogen transmission in hospitals and other public spaces, by enabling contact-free interaction with graphical user interface (GUIs).

Transmission of health care-associated pathogens that have been shed onto touchscreens and button panels such as elevator buttons, vending machines, information boards, and electronic menus in fast food restaurants create well-documented public health risks. Evidence supporting these risks is provided by the NIH [1]. Neonode zForce Touch Solutions enable contactless interaction with touchscreens and button panels to mitigate these risks.

A zForce Touch sensor mounted along one edge of a display provides an interaction area positioned a desired distance above the display surface as illustrated in Figure 1, below. By making the interaction area hover above the display surface, users experience touch interaction without actually coming in contact with the display, reducing the risks of shedding and receiving health care-associated pathogens through contact with the display.

A zForce Touch sensor can also be mounted beneath a panel of buttons, such as an elevator panel, to enable riders to select their floor without touching the buttons.

“The risk of contamination in hospitals and public areas is of paramount concern to facilities, customers and designers of displays and other interactive devices. Providing a safety-conscious solution without compromising performance and the user experience is the driving force behind Contactless Touch, and we believe our customers will be as excited as we are about this innovative application,” states Carl Bergendal, Executive VP Sales and Engineering at Neonode.

For more information please see “Contactless Touch- a safer method of interaction” [2] at neonode.com.

Hospitality

Elevators go touchless here

Voice Control

Controlling an interface via Voice is getting better. Multiple software companies provide this now. Noisy places can require more expensive noise cancellation array microphones

22MILES TOUCHLESS TOUCH…. JUST SPEAK AND GO

Create a fully interactive touch-free user experience through 22MILES’ Voice Activation/Recognition & Control. A component of the Digital Signage Solution Publisher Pro.AIoT, no matter the kiosk, location, or signage application, COVID-Proof the experience for users with a technology that is becoming the new standard. Users Experience FASTER more EFFICIENT Interactions and Transactions

Find, filter and discover information, navigation, & more through voice

Eliminate the tedious tasks of searching through pages and pages of items & information…. JUST SPEAK AND GO

Proxy Mobile

This is a software feature solution offered by KioWare. Windows or Android. KioWare also offers Maintenance Notification for Users so they can see “Last Cleaned” cycle.

No Touch Kiosk & No Touch Touchscreen Kiosk

KioWare innovations for clean touchscreens and the User Monitored Maintenance Cycle

Ed Note: Using the kiosk as the “fulcrum” or proxy is not a new idea but it is coming of age with the current situation. These new functions allow users to use their mobile phones as the proxy touchscreen. Statistically their mobile phone is a hotbed for bacteria but this method isolates users from contaminating the usually very clean touchscreen. People without mobile phones have cleaner fingers. Kind of an odd situation of juxtaposable factors.

Camera and Gesture and AI

The Intel RealSense Camera and several software solutions around this exist. Typically requires or uses RealSense

Meanwhile KIS has teamed up Valyant on conversational AI

Conversational AI Kiosk – Valyant AI & KIOSK Information Systems Enable Contactless Conversational AI

Background on Contactless

Article by Richard Berglind, Sr. with Neonode

Smartphones and other portable products have made touch the human machine interface (HMI) of choice for many other products. Touch sensing is easy to implement, easy to use, reliable and cost-effective. However, there are many applications and situations where physically touching a device is not desired and, in fact, in some cases must be avoided. Before discussing a solution to these more restrictive applications, a little touch sensing background is in order.

A touchy topic

According to a recent market report, there is a growing need for touch sensing [1]. The report projects the global touch sensors market will reach approximately USD 8.4 billion by 2023, growing at 12.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period 2018–2023. Typical touch sensing technologies include: resistive, capacitive, surface acoustic wave (SAW), infrared (IR), optical imaging and more recently acoustic pulse recognition (APR). In their most common implementation, these approaches all require actual contact with the surface. However, applications exist that do not want or must avoid physical contact and necessitate a more sophisticated sensing approach.

One possibility would be using a time-of-flight technology to identify mid-air interactions above a touchscreen [2]. Time-of-flight is a ranging technique that resolves the distance between the sensor and an object by measuring the time it takes for light to travel to an object and back to the sensor. The accuracy is on the order of 1 cm, which makes it unsuitable for touch interaction purposes. Improving the accuracy would generally mean a slower frame rate. Furthermore, this kind of sensor requires calibration and is sensitive to changes in temperature.

Another alternative is infrared technology. Traditional infrared touch requires a frame surrounding the screen with emitters on two adjacent sides and receivers on the opposing sides. The touch interactive area is raised from the screen by simply raising the frame around the screen. However, the resulting rim around the screen would not only be difficult to incorporate aesthetically in a device, it would also make the screen difficult to clean, thereby defeating one of the purposes for its usage.

Read full Article by Richard Berglind, Sr. with Neonode

Neonode Information

Contactless Elevators & Kiosks, covers the Neonode Sensor Module and how our patented Optical Reflexive Technology provides a quick and inexpensive solution to turning traditional controls and displays into contactless, interactive devices. Ideal for new devices and to retrofit old ones, it is a practical solution to combating the spread of pathogens and other contaminants. Neonode evaluation modules and products are available today from Neonode and their distributor, DigiKey.

Holographic Elevators & Kiosks demonstrates how the Neonode Sensor Module and the ASKA3D Plate, combined with a display, and some creative engineering can turn any elevator control panel or kiosk display into an interactive holograph. It is a real upscale approach to combating the spread of pathogens and contaminants. We are currently working around-the -clock on prototypes and working models with our manufacturing partner in Arizona will be available for your evaluation in the next 30 days from Convergence Sales.

Switching to Holographic and Other Contactless Touch

Solutions for Safer, Germ-free Interaction

We encourage you and your customers to join us Wednesday, June 24 at 0900 PST or this ground-breaking webinar on designing and manufacturing safe, interactive displays, presented by Neonode, the industry leader in Optical Reflective Technology. Registration opens May 15 at: Neonode.com

