Last Updated on May 25, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

National Restaurant Show 2026

AI makes it easier to get things done faster. But putting it in place to work right in an operation with hundreds (if not thousands) of moving parts like commercial foodservice can be overwhelming.

This week’s National Restaurant Show 2026 at Chicago’s McCormick Place showcased technological strides in every aspect of foodservice operations: ordering, payments, customer relations management, kitchen management, equipment maintenance, financial management, food preparation, labor optimization, delivery, inventory management, logistics, marketing, loyalty and more.

While the innovations leave much to consider, one thing veteran attendees will agree on is that AI is no longer just hype. Restaurants are already reaping the benefits of conversational voice orders, biometric identification verification, digital menu management, robotic food preparation, robotic waiters, robotic baristas and more.

The benefits are especially important because restaurants, more than any high profile industry, require time consuming labor and time sensitive customer service. Which is why restaurants have already taken a leadership role in familiarizing self-service technology to the general public.

But with AI hawking new capabilities almost daily on technology news feeds, it’s hard to know when and where to invest.

The challenge for most operators is knowing how to evaluate these rapidly expanding AI-powered offerings based on their specific organization’s needs.

Attendees wanting to make use of the show’s extensive technological output organized their notes into three main buckets: simplifying their operations, achieving real-time visibility and enabling speed under pressure.

Operators need to evaluate which tools scale best, which vendors they trust and which offerings survive over the next few years. Feedback from the trade indicates a high level of awareness.

Key topics of interest

The Industry Group/Kiosk Manufacturer Association polled 56,000 NRA showgoers via email, netting a 16.2% open rate and found increasing interest in the following topics:

Edge AI versus cloud dependency.

ADA/EAA accessibility readiness.

Retrofit strategies instead of full rip-and-replace.

Secure payment ecosystems.

Drive-thru optimization.

Digital gift/loyalty convergence.

Enterprise-grade kiosk platforms with 5- to 7-year lifecycle planning.

“The strategic takeaway from the NRA outreach data is not that restaurants suddenly want AI everywhere,” said Craig Keefner, editor of The Industry Group. “What operators actually want is operational simplification. The winners in 2026 will not be the companies with the loudest AI messaging — they will be the vendors that reduce friction, integrate cleanly with existing POS and payment ecosystems, improve labor efficiency, and still function reliably five years from now.”

Many players on the trade show floor were well attuned to these sentiments.

Exhibitors are listening

A three-day walk around the trade show floor verified that self-service software and equipment manufacturers recognize operator concerns about fragmented technology stacks.

Sterling Douglass, CEO of Chowly, an AI agent powered platform, discussed in a pre-show NRA podcast how his platform has evolved from third-party marketplace integrations into a full-suite solution powering everything outside the four walls of the restaurant, including marketing, websites and digital guest interactions.

That shift raises a central question: who is actually delivering on the promise of a unified stack?

Who will lead?

Will AI restaurant software providers incorporate kiosks, POS and digital signage or will kiosk, POS and digital signage hardware vendors incorporate restaurant management modules?

A walk throughout the exhibits answered the question.

Eight restaurant software providers – NCR Voyix, Toast, Square, Kluck, Cloudhood, Nory, Restaurant365 and SpotOn – showcased platforms that unify business management modules with self-service hardware management, while one self-service hardware player – Nexcom – presented software that incorporates restaurant business management capabilities.

For attendees looking for an example of hardware and software tied to unified commerce, one exhibit showed a team approach.

Exhibit highlights unified commerce

The Industry Group Self Service Innovation Pavilion co-sponsored by the Kiosk Manufacturer Association, showed how edge computing — powered by Intel-processors — drives modern restaurant automation, from conversational voice ordering to AI-enabled age verification.

The exhibit consisted of five kiosk vendors partnering on a coordinated ecosystem consisting of kiosk hardware, AI voice conversational interfaces, accessibility compliance (ADA and EAA), payment orchestration and edge computing infrastructure. Designed for 5- to 7-year lifecycle deployments, the exhibit showed how to avoid fragmented pilots and provide standards-based, scalable self-service systems.

The exhibit included:

High-performance hardware : Pyramid Computer showed industrial-grade, self-order kiosks.

Universal accessibility : Vispero/JAWS presented screen-reading technology to ensure self service is accessible to low-vision and blind guests in compliance with ADA accessibility standards.

Secure infrastructure : SiteKiosk showed its software for kiosks and for unattended digital signage management.

Conversational AI : URway Holdings presented natural-language voice-ordering systems to reduce friction at the point of sale.

Identity and compliance : Innovative Technology displayed its MyCheckr AI-based age verification platform for automated restricted-item sales.

The exhibit also highlighted the role of Intel-powered edge infrastructure, demonstrating how modern processors, such as the Core Ultra series, enable real-time AI workloads minus the latency of cloud-based solutions.

10 takeaways

Following are 10 takeaways from the trade show.

The commercial foodservice industry is in search of a unified tech stack. Operators are abandoning fragmented, single-point solutions in favor of a consolidated platform architecture. They are actively prioritizing long-term vendor stability and deep API integration over low-friction, budget-first point tools. — While AI has unleashed a torrent of technical capabilities to perform restaurant tasks, the issues cited above highlight the importance of technology investments that require more than price considerations, especially for largely untested offerings. Operators must evaluate how new tools address their organization’s specific needs, which ones scale best, which vendors they should trust and which offerings survive over at least the next few years. Edge AI and cloud AI will both continue to play important roles in restaurant technology. While heavy cloud processing handles data strategy, local Edge AI is winning the show floor for real-time transactional reliability. Processing workloads locally via processors like Intel Core Ultra eliminates latency and ensures critical kiosk functions stay online even during network dropouts. — Edge AI does not require a constant Internet connection and can support faster data processing. It leverages the combination of edge computing and AI to perform machine learning tasks directly on interconnected edge devices. Cloud AI supports data heavy tasks and managing data across multiple touch points. Some products use a hybrid architecture of both, such as using the cloud for strategy planning, while using the edge for real-time adjustments. Voyix debuted its Aloha Next, a unified, cloud-to-edge commerce platform for restaurants that leverages the company’s Aloha Cloud, an interface that is the same across handhelds and POS screens, and at the same time, runs mission‑critical restaurant systems with edge‑native resiliency even when connectivity is challenged. Agentic AI will continue to expand in restaurant and self-service applications. Artificial intelligence has rapidly evolved from passive text generation to proactive, autonomous agents that actively execute complex operational sequences. Tools like Nory and SoundHound AI are now directly managing predictive inventory, adjusting labor schedules, and triggering real-time automated workflows. — The technology executes sequences of actions, often tapping APIs and other software. Where generative AI is reactive, responding to user inputs, agentic AI is proactive. Agentic AI has particular importance for self-service equipment because it allows it to be proactive rather than reactive. Soundhound AI uses agentic AI to automate guest support services and proactively manage IT operations, including ticket creation and resolution, helping restaurants maintain uptime and deliver consistent service at scale. Nory, a provider of agentic AI and predictive analytics for restaurants, demonstrated how its agentic AI consolidates labor, inventory and sales data in one place and schedules staff, manages ordering and identifies waste areas. Agentic AI also enhances conversational voice, as demonstrated by Maple, which interacts in real time with customers on restaurant orders. Conversational voice AI will become a competitive advantage to early adopters. Natural language voice ordering has become a highly practical addition to existing hardware footprints. With plug-and-play peripherals like URway’s AI Connect Bar, operators can seamlessly inject high-performance voice processing into standard touchscreens without a full hardware overhaul. — One of the most pervasive technologies on the show floor, conversational voice integrates with existing restaurant, kiosk and POS software and assists guests with making reservations, placing orders and getting questions answered. The technology is especially helpful to restaurants in answering a high number of calls in any given time period. URway Holding’s AI Connect Bar, a natural-language voice-ordering tool, popped up in numerous exhibits, including The Industry Group Self Service Innovation Pavilion, Palmer Digital Group, Elo, Lenovo, Zebra, VOX AI, Mobile Insights and SoundHound AI. The tool combines a beam-forming microphone array with a tuned, amplified speaker system into one peripheral with a single USB-C connection to attach to all-in-one touchscreens, touchscreens with computers and kiosks. Other exhibits showing conversational voice included Code Factory, Cloudhood, Hostie, AI Voice HQ, Bytes AI, Global Payments, Maple, SnapMenu AI, SoundHound AI, VoiceBit, Yelp and ViaTouch. Biometric identification continues to offer opportunities to improve the customer experience, but more education is needed. Palm-vein, facial recognition, and iris scanners are presenting massive friction-reduction benefits for payment authentication and automated age verification. However, mainstream operator adoption will remain evolutionary rather than revolutionary as consumer privacy anxieties and regulatory frameworks catch up to the hardware. — Manufacturers have offered facial recognition for several years to make on-site check-in and payment faster and easier. By linking a user’s biometric data to a payment account, it can enable instant verification and payment authorization, bypassing the need for card or mobile payment. Such benefits enhance speed of service, reduce staff intervention and lessen customer abandonment. Innovative Technology’s age estimation tool, shown at the The Industry Group Self Service Innovation Pavilion, integrates with self-service devices. Verifone’s recently introduced Victa self-service kiosks use palm vein and facial recognition payment acceptance to enable more secure, frictionless authentication. ViaTouch Media’s Vicki vending machine uses an optical iris scan technology to verify repeat customers. Paytronix, a multi-faceted guest engagement platform, presented a kiosk with AI-enabled facial recognition. The most successful large-scale use for facial recognition to date, however, has been for airport check-in. While the technology can improve the customer experience and deliver useful data insights, customer privacy remains a concern. A class action suit in 2024 against Steak ‘n Shake claimed it illegally collected biometric information on its kiosks, according to biometricupdate.com. The expansion in restaurants will be evolutionary, not revolutionary. ADA compliance continues to enhance the restaurant customer experience. “With European Accessibility Act (EAA) enforcement active in 2026 and updated US regulations, universal accessibility software like Vispero’s JAWS is now a critical requirement for enterprise kiosk lifecycles.” — While there are no statistics available on public perception of restaurant compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, various studies have shown that most people hold a more positive view of businesses that work to be inclusive. The ADA requires that newly constructed facilities, occupied on or after Jan. 26, 1993, meet or exceed the minimum requirements of the ADA standards. Alterations to facilities, spaces or elements (including renovations) on or after Jan. 26, 1992, also must comply. Vispero/JAWS presented its screen-reading technology at The Industry Group Self Service Innovation Pavilion to ensure self service is accessible to low-vision and blind guests in compliance with ADA accessibility standards. Code Factory presented its Voicelaier speech recognition technology which allows customers to place orders with voice commands, improving accessibility for customers with mobility or visual limitations. In addition to helping comply with accessibility regulations, speech recognition interfaces make self-service equipment more inclusive by providing natural interaction for persons who struggle with touchscreens. Code Factory demonstrated Voicelaier on a Partner Tech kiosk equipped with an Anker ADA keypad that supports accessibility for people with disabilities, combining a screen reader with speech recognition. Food delivery services are adding a new layer to the customer ordering process, gaining market share from restaurants while also partnering with them. Third-party delivery platforms continue to command significant market share, but the operational focus has shifted to a bitter tug-of-war over proprietary consumer data. Smart operators are actively fighting to reclaim direct customer relationships, branding equity, and pricing control from external aggregators.– Jumpstarted by COVID and driven by convenience and a more tech savvy consumer, the online food delivery market will continue to expand at a 10.3% compound annual growth rate through 2030, according to Grandview Research. And while a restaurant competitor, delivery services are also restaurant partners, raising a question: who owns the customer data? In having initial access to the customer in the order process, the delivery service gains some control over restaurant pricing, promotions and branding. As delivery services expand, restaurants must evaluate the pros and cons of these partnerships. During the show, Door Dash highlighted its commerce platform to enhance restaurants’ reach into repeat customers, offering a branded website and mobile app that Door Dash can build and customize to reflect an individual company’s brand. Uber Eats, for its part, showcased its marketing opportunities for restaurants, allowing restaurants to post listings on its site. Uber Eats can also simplify order management for restaurants by syncing with their POS system. In addition, the Uber Direct delivery service allows restaurants to track every order and monitor performance in real time. Grocery ecommerce players are partnering with restaurant POS providers to gain additional business. The traditional boundary separating restaurant POS networks and grocery retail ecosystems is completely dissolving. Major strategic integrations, like the partnership between Instacart and Toast, allow operators to leverage cross-platform supply chains and rapidly expand localized digital storefronts. — Instacart exhibited its growing footprint in the restaurant space through its new partnership with Toast. Restaurants using the Toast POS are now able to source ingredients from Instacart to fulfill last minute food needs. The Instacart Marketplace will give Toast customers the potential to expand their digital storefront to additional local consumers on the Instacart Marketplace, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Like delivery services, ecommerce players in the restaurant space bring a new layer to the order process and raise the same question about who owns the customer data. In having initial access to the customer in the order process, the ecommerce service gains some control over restaurant pricing, promotions and branding. Overall, grocery ecommerce has been rising, driven by convenience and a more tech savvy consumer. The channel posted year-over-year growth nearly every month in 2025, jumping 32% in December, according to Bricks Meets Click. Fully automated restaurants and coffee shops continue to innovate, but have yet to scale. Fully robotic coffee concepts and autonomous kitchen units draw massive crowds on the show floor but still face restrictive commercial real estate and maintenance hurdles in the real world. While technologically impressive, wide-scale enterprise scaling is heavily limited by upfront capital expenditure and specialized field service requirements. — AI and robotic technology are supporting robotic restaurants and coffee shops, serving freshly prepared food and beverages faster and addressing the labor shortage for traditional foodservice. Rapidly advancing edge AI in particular creates opportunities for automated food and beverage preparation and delivery. Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of robotic coffee machines, made its U.S. debut for its 7th‑generation intelligent robot café, COFE+, a fully contained, fully automated cafe for both indoor and outdoor use. Powered by algorithms, the machine delivers an 8‑ounce cappuccino in 43 seconds, espresso shot in 30 seconds, and handcrafted or 3D‑printed latte art in just around one minute. The question remains whether such concepts can scale, considering the necessary financial investment, service and real estate. Automated restaurants can be traced to the Horn & Hardart Automat in the early 1900s which used coin-operated lockers to serve freshly prepared food. The Automat, however, was not fully automated, since the food was prepared manually in a kitchen behind the customer facing lockers. The food order pickup lockers from APEX Order Pickup Solutions at the show more closely follow the Automat model. (The Automat was able to scale in several U.S. cities, but fell victim to the manual fast food revolution of the 1960s.) Restaurants cannot afford to forget the Baby Boomers when it comes to automation. Despite the aggressive march toward total digital self-service, roughly 20% of the active market is comprised of Baby Boomers who heavily favor human-to-human engagement. The most successful modern tech deployments do not aim to fully replace labor, but rather use technology to free up staff to deliver high-value, direct customer service. — No one disputes the fact that the majority of today’s customers are comfortable with self service. Or that self-order kiosks deliver a better customer experience and are more reliable and economical than manual labor. But remember the slogan: “Technology is supposed to empower your employees, not replace them.” Too many restaurants are not following through – take it from a bona fide Baby Boomer. The most recent surveys available indicate that the majority of Baby Boomers don’t like to use self-order technology at restaurants. Even many who are proficient with the technology simply prefer human interaction. It’s what they’re used to. Yes, the Baby Boomers are dwindling in number, but they are currently 20% of the total, only two points behind the Millennials, who lead all age groups, according to the Pew Research Center. There should always be someone available to help a customer who needs assistance.

Following are highlights from the trade show floor in alphabetical order.

365 Retail Markets Inc.

365 Retail Markets Inc., a provider of unattended retail technology, displayed its 365 MM6 self-service waiting kiosk and the smaller MM6 Mini kiosk, both offering analysis tools.

The 365-user interface guides consumers through the transaction and offers the following capabilities:

Transaction detail

Item look-up for items without barcodes

Nutritional insights

Upsell recommendations

Order ahead

Custom orders

Customer insights

The MM6 Mini, with 15.6-inch inch display, offers placement flexibility with both wall and countertop mount options.

Advantech

Advantech, a provider of edge AI computing and IoT solutions, presented its AI-powered retail and QSR technologies, featuring AI computing solutions for QSR applications. Offerings include AI-enabled self-service kiosks, intelligent point-of-sale systems and dynamic digital signage, all designed to streamline ordering, enable real-time menu personalization and optimize operational efficiency.

In partnership with UST, Advantech offers AI-powered computer vision applications, including self-checkout and object recognition to increase transaction speed, improve order accuracy and unlock actionable insights.

Through its collaboration with imageHolders, Advantech delivers kiosk solutions purpose-built for QSR environments. Complemented by QikServe’s cloud-based ordering and payment software, which supports mobile and kiosk ordering as well as contactless payments, the combined solution is designed to improve accuracy and increase throughput.

The company’s AI-driven technologies span edge computing, machine learning and intelligent automation, helping restaurant operators transition from reactive operations to predictive, data-driven decision-making.

Aegis Prime Technology LLC

Aegis Prime Technology LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Lumina Apex Technology, a software solutions provider for the food and retail industries, offered information about its LuminaView platform for digital menu boards and its LuminaDrive platform for restaurant drive-thrus.

By unifying display hardware and a content management system, LuminaView enables brands to boost guest engagement and enhance marketing.

The content management system enables brands to remove operational friction by automating real-time data synchronization, proactive monitoring and AI-driven content scaling across multiple locations.

LuminaDrive integrates displays with intelligent sensors to fit specific site requirements. By automating customer identification and eliminating order inaccuracies, the platform delivers an enterprise-grade drive-thru experience.

The AI camera provides automatic number plate recognition, smart lane analytics (loitering and dwell time), adaptive illumination and vehicle color identification. The platform also includes audio, visualized ordering area management and proactive queue management.

Lumina’s drive-thru mobile app empowers management with three-tier data visibility and real-time performance alerts, enabling data driven decisions across store, regional and national levels.

AI Voice HQ

AI Voice HG displayed its 24/7 cloud-based voice agent. The agent answers the customer’s call on the first ring, then handles questions, modifications, dietary requests in a natural conversation.

Before the order is confirmed, the agent reviews the spice level, substitutions, pickup time, bundles and specials. Once the order is confirmed, the agent sends it to the POS and KDS. Supported POS systems include Toast, Clover, Square and NCR Aloha.

The operator later reviews all the calls, including the recordings and transcripts.

Customers can ask for a real person any time and get transferred instantly.

APEX Order Pickup Solutions

APEX Order Pickup Solutions introduced its Apex HorderHQ Array deployment options for mobile order pickup.

The Array compartments can be arranged horizontally or stacked vertically and can sit on a countertop, mount on a wall, or be installed in a free-standing grid. Operators can start with a few compartments and add more over time. All control technology is embedded into each locker unit and managed centrally through the ApexIQ technology platform, which integrates with each brand’s mobile ordering and order management system.

Features include:

Fit-your-space configuration : Compartments can be arranged horizontally or stacked vertically with as few or as many units needed, based on available space and the operation’s specific order volume.

Multiple placement options : Lockers can sit on a countertop, mount on a wall, or be installed in a free-standing grid, accommodating the restaurant’s existing infrastructure and traffic pattern.

Larger compartment size : Upsized compartments can hold bigger bags to fit larger orders as well as support the emerging trend of packing both food and beverages in the same bag.

Proprietary order InSight technology : Each compartment is monitored by Apex and the system provides visual evidence of order loading and pickup.

Easy expandability : The modular design allows businesses to start with a few compartments and add more at any time to meet growing mobile order demand.

Immediate ROI : Subscription plans make it possible for operators to implement the Array series without capital investment.

Appsuite

Appsuite, a provider of POS, web-based and mobile ordering solutions for restaurants, exhibited its self-order kiosk. The company’s Oracle Simphony POS integration supports all ordering methods, including kiosk, mobile, web, phone-in and in-person dining.

Orders flow directly from the POS to the kitchen, the kitchen printers and kitchen display systems. Customers placing orders can take advantage of other guest services such as Appuite’s gift card program and rewards program.

Existing customers can be instantly identified by their phone number and an optional integrated caller ID box. Customers can review past orders through the user interface.

The system features EMV supported card present credit card processing to reduce costs and eliminate chargebacks.

Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

Axiomtek Co. Ltd., a provider of embedded computing technology serving a variety of industries, introduced its SSK815 self-service kiosk featuring a 15.6-inch touchscreen with switchable orientation and 0-40-inch adjustable tilt for user comfort. The kiosk supports Android, Windows and Linux OS with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The company also displayed its self-checkout kiosks, featuring digital signage players, 4K menu boards, in-store promotional displays, AI-powered drive-thru and an amplifier system for multi-input audio control.

The company displayed the following:

Digital Signage Player DSP522 for menu boards, video walls and AI drive-thru with Intel Core i5-1335UE Processor and Intel Processor U300E, 4 HDMI, 2 RS-232, and 2 LAN, immersive Quad-4K visuals.

Digital Signage Player DSP804 for promotional audio broadcasts across retail environments, featuring Intel Processor N-series N150, four line-out audio ports for sound integration, dual LAN ports for network connectivity, general purpose input/output and relay support for flexible control .

Self-service kiosk SSK724 with peripheral integration and cash/cashless transaction support, featuring a 15.6-inch or 21.5-inch touchscreen.

Bear Robotics

Bear Robotics, a robot manufacturer, introduced its Servi Q food delivery robot for restaurants.

Floor plans do not need to be redesigned to deploy the robot, as it can navigate 18-inch passages, narrow bar areas, tight kitchen corridors and busy to-go pickup zones.

Drinks stay steady over thresholds, through sudden stops and across uneven floors.

When a corridor is too narrow to turn around, Servi Q simply reverses. There is no three-point turn and no blocked aisle.

The robot stops when a bump is detected during backward movement.

The robot is available in one-, two-, or three-tray configurations.

The 18.5-inch integrated display can showcase daily specials, promotions, branded content or wayfinding information on every delivery run.

Servi Q communicates peer-to-peer with every robot in the Bear Robotics ecosystem. Restaurants can seamlessly integrate it alongside any models currently deployed, as there is no centralized network dependency.

bluu Inc.

bluu Inc., a provider of POS and payment hardware and payment processing technology, introduced its bluu Nova POS and bluu Point 3 POS.

The bluu Nova POS features an aluminum die-cast body, a 15-inch display, a 9.7-inch secondary display and 10-point multi-touch capability. It operates on Windows 10/11 IoT Enterprise and uses Intel processor N97.

The bluu Point 3 POS operates on Android 15 and features dual 6.67- and 2.45-inch touch panels. Features include:

0.3MP front camera and 5MP rear camera

2-inch thermal printer

EMV and magnetic stripe card acceptance

NFC for contactless payments

Bytes AI

Bytes AI highlighted its automated phone service for restaurants that answers every incoming call instantly, takes orders using natural conversation, and sends the orders directly to the restaurant’s POS system. It answers menu questions, takes customizations and recommends upsells.

To implement the service, restaurants connect their POS, phone and ordering systems with a few clicks. Bytes then automatically syncs the menu, hours and pricing.

Operators instruct Bytes when to answer, what to upsell and when to transfer the call to staff if necessary. The operator places a test call, fine tunes the responses and activates the system.

Customers can also text orders. The system automatically handles order modifications, suggests add ons and takes payment once the order is confirmed.

Cloudhood

Cloudhood, a provider of AI-powered business management software, described the benefits of AI, real-time data and platform grade infrastructure to allow restaurants to scale.

The company’s services include:

AI voice ordering.

AI menu from a photo; snapping a paper menu transfers every item and price into the system.

AI chat assistant: the customer asks questions and gets answers and guided actions.

Real-time all the time: live order dashboard, kitchen displays and customer tracking available at all times.

Marketplace integrations: All food delivery services are connected through a single aggregator.

Offline-first reliability: Register and payments keep working when the network fails; everything syncs upon reconnection.

The AI platform consists of seven pillars:

Administrative dashboard : menus, stores, customers, branding, all in one place.

Customer app : Branded web and mobile ordering with live tracking, loyalty and saved payment cards.

POS : Cashier, kitchen and back-of-house workflows with offline reliability.

Self-service kiosk : walk up, tap or talk to AI voice ordering, and food is on the way.

Tableside and QR ordering : A tablet at every table or scan-to-order with the same menu and same group tab.

Security and finance : Manager PIN approval, audit trail, smart tax and nightly reconciliation.

Beyond a standard POS : AI-powered menu setup, real-time everywhere and gamified loyalty.

Clover

Clover, a provider of payment processing services and POS hardware and software, highlighted its self-order, 24-inch touch display kiosk that allows customers to browse menus, order and pay with dip, swipe and cashless payments, and print receipts.

Features include:

Mountable bracket

8-inch payment touchscreen

Speaker and microphone

Built-in thermal dot receipt printer

Magnetic stripe reader

Chip card reader

Wi-fi, Ethernet and LTE connectivity

End-to-end security encryption

Floor stand, countertop and wall-mount configurations

ADA compliant

PCI compliant

Clover recently partnered with Wink, a biometric identity and payments platform, integrating Wink’s face and palm payments technology with identity and intelligence layers directly into the Clover platform.

The partnership will enable Clover merchants to offer the personalized checkout experience while helping to secure every transaction with AI-powered biometrics.

By leveraging a secure token vault to manage biometric profiles, Clover further enhances transaction security and helps ensure that sensitive data is not stored alongside payment credentials. This integration will initially be available to QSRs, sport venues and retailers, with continued rollout throughout 2026.

Code Factory

Code Factory presented its Voicelaier speech recognition technology which allows customers to place orders using voice commands.

The technology, which can integrate with existing kiosk software, also allows shoppers at retail stores to use voice to locate products, check prices and navigate store layouts.

Speech recognition technology improves accessibility for customers with visual or mobility limitations. Beyond helping locations comply with accessibility regulations, speech recognition interfaces make kiosks more inclusive by enabling natural interaction for those who struggle with touchscreens.

The technology enables kiosks to understand complex requests, process natural speech and respond with natural sounding voices.

Code Factory demonstrated Voicelaier on a Partner Tech kiosk equipped with an Anker ADA keypad that supports accessibility requirements for guests with disabilities, combining a screen reader with Voicelaier.

Besides being compatible with Partner Tech’s kiosks and self-checkout terminals, the Anker ADA keypad also supports other third-party kiosks, ATMs, vending machines, etc. for cross-platform deployment.

Anker ADA keypad features include:

JAWS for Kiosk voice navigation support.

Tactile, raised buttons for intuitive navigation.

Red-green-blue backlighting for enhanced visibility.

Haptic feedback for clear user response.

Microphone and headset jack for audio support.

Common Pixels

Common Pixels, a manufacturer of LCD and LED digital display solutions, exhibited its outdoor menu boards.

The company serves PC, tablet, kiosk and mobile platforms, and assists customers with content creation, installation, maintenance and service.

The company’s information displays are configurable for specific data inputs, system integrations and mounting requirements. The displays offer real-time visibility for orders, KPIs and system data.

The company leverages AI, machine learning, motion sensor, depth camera, touch sensor and Lidar sensor interactive technologies.

Mounting systems include free-standing kiosk, wall mount, wall mount with shrouding, canopy mount, hanging mount, free-standing pedestal, ceiling mount and pole mount.

Door Dash

Door Dash, an online food order and delivery company, highlighted its commerce platform to enhance restaurants’ reach into repeat customers.

The platform includes a branded website and mobile app that Door Dash can build and customize to reflect an individual company’s brand.

The cross-channel loyalty function helps restaurants learn about customers and bring them back to the brands’ own channels when they are ordering online, in-store or on the restaurant’s individual app.

Automated emails enable restaurants to create their own campaigns using pre-built templates. Restaurants also have the option of allowing the Door Dash AI marketer to handle the content and timing of the messages.

The company’s guest experience management function is designed to intercept negative feedback before it goes public, reducing response time and helping to generate more favorable customer reviews.

EatFuti

EatFuti described its EatFuti Passport, an AI-powered restaurant app that customers use to decide where to eat. Customers are awarded points every time they make a reservation on the app, and for referring another customer to a participating restaurant.

The Passport allows customers to browse the menus of participating restaurants and learn about special deals available.

Customers are encouraged to write reviews of their restaurant experiences in the Honest Reviews section.

Restaurants can create special rewards for new customers, return visits or birthdays.

The app also offers pickup and delivery options.

For customers unsure where they want to eat, the “Spin to Random Restaurant” feature selects a random restaurant, adding an element of surprise.

The Bitematch feature helps groups of people decide what they want to eat.

The app uses AI to create and automatically post content to Facebook, Instagram and Google..

Elo Touch

Elo Touch highlighted its I-Series Steel which combines the durability of a stainless steel chassis with the flexibility of Android. The unit comes with a chemically strengthened touch display in 10-, 15- and 22-inch sizes, Android 14 OS, integrated PoE and high IP ratings to protect the device from the demands of commercial kitchens.

The 10-inch interactive display supports up to 10 simultaneous touches.

Fully integrated power-over-ethernet eliminates the need for a power adapter and the expense of power drops. All that is needed is a POE capable network and an ethernet cable.

The unit is IP65 rated in the front and IP54 rated in the back.

The unit can be mounted in landscape and portrait modes, providing flexibility for mounting to a wall, pole, arm or any third-party compatible VESA mount.

Global Payments

Global Payments, a payment technology and software company, introduced its “AI-first” handheld and kiosk configurations, including its AI-first Genius handheld designed for the physical demands of frontline environments.

The handheld slips into standard aprons and pockets while delivering the capability to seamlessly communicate with intelligent agents that can help drive faster and smarter operations

The handheld features new AI powered voice ordering technology to allow servers to have real conversations with customers while the POS builds the ticket in the background, including in high-noise environments. AI-powered voice ordering can remove the stress of recording orders, enabling servers to spend more time interacting with customers.

The AI-first handheld POS will further enable opportunities to use the device for improving operations, including real-time upsell prompts at the device, natural language commands for updating pricing and menus, and more.

Features include:

Advanced computing power . Neural processing capability handles inference workloads locally, enabling AI features to run on the devices rather than relying solely on the cloud.

Multiple built-in microphones . Microphones are built into the design to support servers with order taking, leveraging natural language processing and understanding to support voice driven workflows like spoken order entry.

Always-on connectivity . 5G capability and offline mode ensure payments can be made anywhere, anytime. EMV and NFC payments are built in with an optional magnetic stripe reader.

Faster charging and all-day reliability : USB-C fast charging, plus multi-bay station to support full service shifts, keep the fleet rotating through peak hours without downtime.

Intuitive UX : Smartphone style interface helps to shorten onboarding for new and seasonal staff.

The company also introduced its Genius kiosk configurations. Features include:

Unified design and platform . Shared design language, payments stack and platform architecture allow front-of-house and back-of-house systems to run on common infrastructure.

Multi-size displays : Options include 21.5-inch counter/floor standing all-in one, 10-inch all-in-one, and 21.5-inch panel PC.

Hostie

Hostie, a provider of a virtual concierge for restaurants that integrates with restaurant POS hardware and software, demonstrated its ability to handle guest communication, including reservations, events and takeout.

Every call and text is automatically answered in the restaurant’s voice, freeing the staff to focus on service.

The company’s conversational voice AI builds a profile with the customer’s phone number and brings calls, texts and emails into one place, connected to the restaurants’s integrations. The system prompts callers to handle reservations, orders and questions.

The metrics dashboard enables restaurant managers to view how many guests are using Hostie, average call duration, total time spent and the number of simultaneous calls taking place over a certain time period. The dashboard also creates a bar chart comparing what subjects (i.e., reservations, takeout, delivery, etc.) guests are calling about.

The dashboard also creates a real-time transcription for all calls and texts. Callers can ask the conversational AI agent questions about the menu and/or make reservations. The system also generates a summary for all calls, saving the manager time listening to calls.

Managers can monitor interactions in real time and jump in whenever needed.

The restaurant owns its own guest data which enables customer insights.

Ibase Technology USA Inc.

Ibase Technology USA Inc., a manufacturer of industrial PCs, introduced a single board computer for kiosks and a signage player for kiosks.

The ASB200-919 for kiosks is a 3.5-inch single-board computer featuring aluminum and steel construction and a fanless system powered by an 8th generation Intel Core U-Series processor. It can be desk top or wall mounted and comes with an optional VESA mount kit.

The SI-111-N digital signage player for kiosks features energy savings and remote monitoring capabilities. The unit is fanless and powered by Intel, Atom, Pentium and Celeron processors.

Innovative Technology

Innovative Technology, a provider of cash validation and age verification technology, displayed its MyCheckr AI-based age verification platform, a critical tool for automated restricted-item sales, at The Industry Group Self-Service Innovation Pavilion.

The age verification module is a standalone device that performs anonymous age checks to assist staff during the sale of age restricted goods. It gives a clear indication when a manual ID check is recommended, giving staff confidence to make informed decisions during the age check process. Designed for entry points, the module is capable of integration with access control systems (turnstiles, automated doors and gates), allowing perimeter validation and blocking access to underage individuals.

The Industry Group exhibit included five kiosk vendors collaborating on a coordinated ecosystem encompassing accessibility compliance (ADA and EAA), kiosk hardware, AI and conversational interfaces, payment orchestration and edge computing infrastructure. Designed for 5- to 7-year lifecycle deployments, the exhibit was designed to show how to avoid fragmented pilots and deploy scalable, standards-based self-service systems.

Instacart

Instacart, grocery ecommerce provider that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners, expanded its footprint in the restaurant space through its new partnership with Toast.

Restaurants using the Toast POS are now able to source ingredients from Instacart to fulfill last minute food needs.

The Instacart Marketplace will give Toast customers the potential to expand their digital storefront to additional local consumers on the Instacart Marketplace, unlocking new revenue opportunities, according to an Instacart press release.

By leveraging SKU data from Toast’s platform, the collaboration will provide catalog and inventory alignment, supporting frequent inventory updates to help merchants keep online item availability more closely aligned with in-store stock. Additionally, Toast’s SmartScan for barcode optimization, together with Instacart’s enhanced catalog attribution workflows, will help Toast retailers become e-commerce ready by simplifying the process of adding new items to their Instacart storefront.

Intel Corp.

Intel Corp. demonstrated the use of its Intel Core Ultra Series processors to deliver edge AI for restaurant operations at the The Industry Group Self-Service Innovation Pavilion.

Intel Core Ultra processors include neural processing units (NPUs) that provide native AI capabilities for functions such as device collaboration while conserving power. The processors enable real-time AI workloads without the latency of cloud-only solutions.

Intel recently introduced its Intel Core Ultra Series 3 whereby different parts of the processor handle different tasks simultaneously, all without the delay of sending data to a distant cloud server, according to the company. By combining the central processing unit (CPU), the graphics processing unit (GPU) and the always-on vision AI engine neural processing unit (NPU) onto one piece of silicon, Intel has reduced the heat and cost of the machine’s brain. This allows the AI to run three specialized AI agents concurrently: the avatar agent handles customer interaction, another agent learns store-level business patterns, while still another agent performs reasoning about system health.

The Industry Group exhibit included five kiosk vendors collaborating on a coordinated ecosystem encompassing accessibility compliance (ADA and EAA), kiosk hardware, AI and conversational interfaces, payment orchestration and edge computing infrastructure. Designed for 5- to 7-year lifecycle deployments, the exhibit was designed to show how to avoid fragmented pilots and deploy scalable, standards-based self-service systems.

Kate One

Kate One, a revenue intelligence infrastructure platform, showcased its self-service kiosks, compatible with several POS systems, including Oracle Hospitality, Access Hospitality, Deliverect, Dotypos and more.

The reporting dashboard offers analytics driven by business intelligence, including metrics, status control, financials, menu management, upsells and more.

Features include:

Available in 15- and 22-inch Android versions.

Built-in NFC reader

Built-in QR/barcode scanner

Built-in LED status light

SoftPOS integration from Viva.com

Kluck LLC

Kluck LLC, a provider of a restaurant management system for both front-of-house and back-of-house, was among several exhibitors to demonstrate the AI Connect Bar from URway Holdings offering conversational voice AI for customer experiences.

The AI Connect Bar combines a beam-forming microphone array with a tuned, amplified speaker system into one peripheral with a single USB-C connection to attach to all-in-one touchscreens, touchscreens with computers and kiosks.

The AI Connect Bar is powered by a wave-forming architecture that optimizes sound dispersion while reducing unwanted resonance, using dual microphone digital beam forming for directional sensitivity.

Kluck’s front-of-house capabilities synchronize orders from POS to kiosks to delivery, providing data-driven forecasts, drag-and-drop shift planning and a manager dashboard for orders, sales and operations.

Kluck’s back-of-house capabilities include inventory and receipt management, real-time menu control for updating pricing and availability, POS ticket routing and a multilingual kitchen display system that adapts to each station’s workflow and language requirements.

Kluck also introduced its Stackr cup dispenser, its first proprietary hardware.

LANDI Global

LANDI Global, a provider of payment technology solutions, presented a prototype of its K20 self-service kiosk featuring a 21.5-inch touchscreen, available in Android and Windows.

The interactive display uses an Octa-core processor on the Android 15 operating system and an Intel i3-12 Gen processor on the Windows 11 OS.

The Android version of the K20 features an integrated NFC reader.

Both versions have an 80mm thermal printer as well as a speaker and microphone.

Accessories include an LED alert system, a 5MP/8MP camera, MSR reader, ADA keypad, and an agnostic payment device bracket. LANDI Global also offers a payment device designed to simplify integration..

Lenovo

Lenovo, a PC technology provider, displayed its latest generation of AI-driven edge computing solutions, along with its self-service kiosks for restaurants powered by Chrome, Android and Windows OS.

The company’s ThinkEdge devices are designed to bring computing power closer to data sources, enabling real-time processing and analytics. The devices are industrial-grade edge systems designed to run in harsh, space-constrained environments.

The newest ThinkEdge lineup delivers optimized on-device AI, enabling businesses to act faster while removing reliance on cloud connectivity, decreasing latency, strengthening data privacy and lowering operational costs.

Spanning gateways to AI edge systems and operator interfaces, the ThinkEdge portfolio integrates seamlessly into existing environments and can be remotely managed.

Powered by Intel Core processors with scalable AI options, the fanless lineup features industrial design for 24/7 operation and connectivity with options for Wi-Fi 6E, cellular connectivity and more.

Maple

Maple, a provider of Voice AI infrastructure, described how its agentic AI interacts in real time with customers on restaurant orders.

Once a customer calls in, the AI voice agent asks questions and repeats the final order before placing it. The customer can change the order if they wish. Once the order is final, the agent asks how the customer wishes to pay. Once payment is made, the agent texts them a confirmation link.

The menu synchronization function automatically updates sold out or daily special items in real time.

The personalized upselling function recommends add-ons and combos.

The analytics reporting function tracks order accuracy, upselling conversions and call response times, and exports reports to the operator’s POS or dashboard.

Integrated partners include Chowbus, Clover, Lightspeed, Linga, NCR Aloha, NCR Vouix, OpenTable, Oracle+Micros/Simphony, Order Counter, Quanti, Skytab, Smile, SpotOn, Square, Stream, Toast and Tray.

MicroTouch

MicroTouch, a provider of touch technology and interactive display solutions, showcased its Mach POS all-in-one touch system.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen is paired with a purpose-built base featuring integrated I/O ports for connectivity to printers and peripherals. An optional customer-facing display provides flexibility across service environments.

Both operator and customer displays can be configured with NFC readers embedded directly behind the glass, enabling tap-to-pay functionality without external hardware. The design supports SoftPOS solutions, helping reduce counter clutter and simplify transactions for both staff and guests.

Powered by the Genio 520 MediaTek processor, the system delivers AI-ready performance with up to 10 TOPS (trillion operations per second) and supports edge applications. With optically bonded displays, 10-point touch capability and an etched anti-glare finish, Mach POS is designed for clarity, durability and responsiveness in fast-paced hospitality settings.

The company also displayed its new Mach 27-inch open frame touch monitor (M1-27OF-A2), part of the Mach portfolio, designed for high-visibility, high-demand applications such as self-service kiosks and digital signage.

The 27-inch display features 500-nit brightness and a 10mm bezel, making it suitable for kiosks, menu boards and industrial applications. The optically bonded monitor includes etched anti-glare technology to resist wear. Additional features include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and flexible I/O options.

MSI

MSI, a manufacturer of PC hardware, servers and electronics, introduced its Cubi NUC AI+ 3MG, a 0.51-liter Copilot+ PC designed to deliver AI capabilities and enterprise-ready connectivity. The device is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, providing on-device AI performance while maintaining power efficiency within a small footprint.

To enhance multi-tasking workflows, the Cubi NUC AI+ 3MG is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, supporting up to four simultaneous displays to deliver an immersive visual experience. Additionally, it features dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, ensuring high-speed networking for enterprise deployments, digital signage and edge computing applications.

The system features a fingerprint-recognition power button for secure authentication, and its tool-free chassis design allows for quick access to hardware upgrades and maintenance.

Additionally, an integrated cable organizer keeps workspaces tidy by preventing accidental cable disconnections.

The Cubi NUC AI+ 3MG incorporates post-consumer recycled plastics and is packaged in FSC-certified materials.

NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix, a provider of a unified commerce platform for retail and foodservice debuted its Aloha Next, a unified, cloud-to-edge commerce platform for restaurants. The product leverages the company’s Aloha Cloud, an interface that is the same across handhelds and POS screens.

Aloha Next gives restaurants the ability to:

Modernize POS and operations without disruptive rip‑and‑replace.

Run mission‑critical restaurant systems with edge‑native resiliency, even when connectivity is challenged.

Accelerate innovation through modular, microservices‑based architecture.

Use AI Vision to keep availability and inventory status accurate and trigger replenishment workflows when thresholds are hit.

Give leaders time back with Agentic AI and large-language-model (LLM)-powered workflows that improve productivity.

The company’s cloud-based POS includes transparent payment processing to enable staff to take orders and process payments anywhere in the restaurant.

Staff are able to send orders from the front of the house to the kitchen using printers or display screen monitors. Users can tailor the POS to their specific needs with both quick service and full service modes.

Restaurants can manage orders separately for takeout, delivery, catering, drive-thru and dine-in.

The Aloha Cloud features separate order modes and menus for curbside pickup, inhouse delivery and third party delivery. Restaurants can manage orders separately for takeout, delivery, catering, drive-thru and dine-in, while employees are able to manage their time and attendance on the POS.

Nexcom

Nexcom, a manufacturer of industrial computing equipment, demonstrated its edge computing and odor-sensing technology for the commercial foodservice industry. Nexcom aims to help foodservice operators enhance food safety, operational efficiency and customer experience.

By integrating edge computing, IoT connectivity, and a range of peripheral devices, the company presented retail and foodservice architecture for deployment across both front-of-house and back-of-house environments, leveraging three core products and technologies.

Edge computing systems perform real-time data processing and analysis directly at restaurants and central kitchens, reducing latency and ensuring continuous operation even during network disruptions.

The company highlighted the following:

Targeted at the front-of-house retail environments, Nexcom’s XPPC 24-10N97A is a touch panel PC designed for self-service ordering, counter operations and operational monitoring. Furthermore, it pairs with the Duro Edge Computer – NDiS B363 to handle real-time order processing and system integration at the store level, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

The company’s SPPC 16-10N150 is a touch panel PC designed for high-temperature, grease-intensive and fast-paced back of house kitchen environments. Combined with the Neu-X1045-N150 edge computing system, it integrates order systems, equipment status and sensor data, while providing intuitive operation and real-time visualization.

“AI Nose” odor-sensing technology utilizes real-time odor data to detect ingredient anomalies, environmental odors or potential risks, transforming “invisible issues” into manageable data. The technology can detect excessive oil fumes, gas leaks or other abnormal odors, helping kitchen staff identify risks early to improve operational safety and stability. With the edge computing platform deployed in refrigerated, frozen and food preparation areas, it monitors odor changes 24/7 and identifies early signs of potential food spoilage. Through on-site computing and real-time alert mechanisms, managers can take immediate action, shifting from passive response to proactive prevention and reduce the risk of food safety incidents.Managers can monitor odors in dining areas, restrooms and waste collection zones.

Nory

Nory, a provider of agentic AI and predictive analytics for restaurants, showcased its decision making tools designed to integrate with a restaurant’s existing tech stack, from POS to accounting to supply chain. The agentic AI system consolidates labor, inventory and sales data in one place, and schedules staff, manages ordering and identifies waste areas.

The system’s business intelligence data unlocks real-time insights on all operational aspects, from sales and forecasts to waste, cost of goods sold, labor and customer reviews.

Users can track the full inventory lifecycle from supplier to plate, simplifying the supply chain and reducing waste.

The HR module simplifies team management, from demand based scheduling to onboarding and team engagement, all in one place.

Automated payroll manages everything from employee registration to payment processing, pension contributions and query management.

Palmer Digital Group

Palmer Digital Group, a full-service supplier and installer of indoor and outdoor digital kiosks, drive-thru digital menu boards and canopy systems, highlighted a drive-thru kiosk with conversational voice ordering combined with visual confirmation.

Palmer Digital Group also showed a self-serve kiosk equipped with the AI Connect Bar from URway Holdings, a conversational AI device that combines a speaker with a microphone. The system’s audio components are designed to deliver natural voice reproduction with enhanced noise rejection and reduced distortion.

The AI Connect Bar integrates with all-in-one touchscreen computers and kiosks. The tool combines a beam-forming microphone array with a tuned, amplified speaker system into one peripheral with a single USB-C connection to attach to most all-in-one touchscreens, touchscreens with computers and kiosks.

The AI Connect Bar was also displayed in partnership with Elo, Lenovo, Zebra, VOX AI, Mobile Insights and SoundHound during the show.

Paytronix

Paytronix, a provider of customer engagement solutions, introduced several new features to its guest engagement platform.

The platform includes capabilities for online ordering, loyalty, omnichannel messaging, branded mobile apps, gift cards, third-party marketplace management, and payments.

Leveraging data from transactions and personalized customer accounts, Paytronix creates targeted marketing campaigns that motivate increased interaction and spending throughout the customer journey.

New features include:

The Rewards Hub allows customers to launch and edit rewards on the fly, requiring no support ticket, no wait and no guesswork. Users can manage their bankable rewards from one self-service dashboard.

An upsell prompt in the cart now enables upsells.

Restaurants can collect item level feedback via post order surveys to spotlight top performing items.

A menu category management feature can keep menus fresh without the manual work normally required. The feature spotlights trending and top-selling items automatically. It also simplifies how restaurants promote items across digital menus, tagging them to automatically populate the right categories.

The company also demonstrated a kiosk with AI-enabled facial recognition cameras that accepts cryptocurrency payment and has a JAWS for Kiosk voice-to-text screen reader.

PAX Technology Inc.

PAX Technology Inc., a payment technology provider, introduced a pair of payment devices and a self-order kiosk.

The A360 and A380 pinpad payment devices are powered by Android 14, with a 6- or 8-inch display for enhanced customer interaction. PCI PTS 7 certified, the enterprise-grade pinpads are built to withstand the rigors of high-volume, day-to-day restaurant operations.

The company also debuted its next-generation SK900 self-ordering smart kiosk running on an Android 16 operating system and available with a 16- or 21.5-inch display.

PAX also demoed partner solutions from On The Fly, TouchBistro and OrderCounter.

Placer.ai

Placer.ai, a provider of location intelligence and foot traffic analytics, demonstrated its actionable insights platform for restaurant expansion strategies. The insights analyze the potential of dining locations.

The analytics help companies with the following tasks:

Choose which markets and sites make the best fit for a new restaurant location.

Profile customer segments by learning where customers live, work and spend their time to define and develop customer personas.

Track competition by uncovering how competitors perform and compare their performance.

Reach an audience by understanding each customer’s journey and interests to better target existing and potential customers.

Measure operational impacts by analyzing how menu changes, restaurant openings, events and marketing campaigns affect visitation behavior and trends.

POSBank Co. Ltd.

POSBank Co. Ltd., a POS and kiosk hardware manufacturer, showcased Android POS terminals, mobile tablets and self-service kiosks.

The exhibit featured the company’s Forged kiosk equipped with 13th generation Intel CPU that maximizes the efficiency and space utilization through a waterproof and dustproof design, slim bezel, and various installation compatibilities.

The slide-in modular I/O box expands the ports according to the user’s environment and provides various interfaces such as powered USB as standard.

A fanless thermal management system enables efficient heat control without a separate fan.

The kiosk also supports VESA mounting, allowing wall mounting, arm, and desk mount.

The company also showed its Macic K-2150 featuring built-in MSR, NFC, barcode reader and EFT terminal bracket.

Posiflex

Posiflex introduced its KDS series kitchen displays, featuring a 21.5-inch multi-touch screen powered by Intel’s Elkhart Lake processor.

Built with an aluminum diecast frame, vent-less design, and an IP-54 rating, the KDS resists heat, grease and humidity. Its anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint technology enhance visibility, providing a smudge-free screen.

The display supports bump bar and 2D barcode scanner attachments for flexible configurations, allowing easy adaptation to varying workflows.

With VESA 100 compatibility, it integrates into a range of mounting solutions.

The company also highlighted its self-service kiosks that integrate with AI and cloud-based operating platforms, as well as fixed POS terminals for both front-of-house operations and high-volume kitchen environments.

Pyramid Computer

Pyramid Computer introduced its Polytouch Swift 24 self-order kiosk for restaurants powered by XPR software as part of The Industry Group Self-Service Innovation Pavilion.

The kiosk integrates with various POS systems to offer menu synchronization, order injection, payment and KDS routing.

The kiosk features projective capacitive 24-inch HD touchscreen along with a Custom P3 printer, an integrated Newland EM20-85 scanner with NFC, Verifone P400 and Ingenico IUP 250 payment options and optional Delock or Intel RealSense cameras.

The kiosk is available in three veins: anti-glare, bonded anti-glare and bonded glare.

The terminal is also available in a dual version, meaning that operators can use a single Swift unit to run two kiosks.

The Industry Group Self-Service Innovation exhibit included five kiosk vendors collaborating on a coordinated ecosystem encompassing accessibility compliance (ADA and EAA), kiosk hardware, AI and conversational interfaces, payment orchestration and edge computing infrastructure. Designed for 5- to 7-year lifecycle deployments, the exhibit was designed to show how to avoid fragmented pilots and deploy scalable, standards-based self-service systems.

Restaurant365

Restaurant365, a provider of a restaurant back-office management platform, introduced R365 AI, an intelligence engine designed to help operators make faster decisions, reduce manual work and improve profitability. The platform connects accounting, inventory, labor, scheduling and POS data in one system, providing the complete operational and financial context needed to deliver more accurate insights and actions.

Most existing tools, according to the company, rely on partial data — focusing on sales, labor, or inventory in isolation — making it difficult to understand true profitability or take timely action. Without a complete, real-time view across financial and operational data, operators are forced to reactively connect the dots instead of proactively managing their business. R365 AI closes this gap by using the full restaurant P&L to deliver decisions that reflect the true financial impact of every action.

R365 AI runs on a unified data foundation, a single system where accounting, inventory, labor, scheduling and POS data live together. This enables operators to see clearly across locations, act faster to protect profitability and automate time-consuming back-office work.

R365 AI is designed to deliver measurable operational and financial impact across core restaurant workflows.

The company introduced the following:

AI dashboards: Natural-language prompting that lets operators instantly build dashboards and surface automated analysis without report requests, waiting or manual configuration.

Labor management suite: A fully connected suite spanning time and attendance, forecasting, scheduling and labor dashboards that gives operators real-time control over their single largest controllable cost.

AI advisor: An AI agent that turns financial and operational data into actionable answers. Operators can ask questions that span accounting and operations — “Which locations are profitable after labor?” “Where are my food costs widening?” — and get direct answers in seconds.

AI scheduling: An AI agent that generates a complete, optimized weekly schedule in a single click, automatically respecting labor rules, employee availability and multi-location constraints while eliminating hours of manual scheduling work.

Secure data sharing: A direct Snowflake connection gives enterprise analytics teams always-on access to unified POS, sales, labor and inventory data without API pipelines, CSV exports or scheduled syncs.

R365 chef’s table: Early-stage access to emerging capabilities through customer co-creation program, where operators help shape what gets built next.

Seiko Instruments USA Inc.

Seiko Instruments USA Inc., a manufacturer of printers and other electronic products, introduced its SLP 850 thermal label printer offering 2-inch, linerless labels. Features include:

Supports 1.57- and 2.29-inch media.

Partial cut and full cut options with ticket taken sensor.

Back feed feature to minimize paper usage.

300 DPI

iOS and Android compatible

Label editor software

The “ticket taken” sensor combined with the partial cut allows for one ticket at a time usage. With a print speed of 4.72 inches per second, the next ticket is delivered immediately, while the back feed features reverse paper feed after each cut, reducing paper usage.

Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of robotic coffee machines, made its U.S. debut for its 7th‑generation intelligent robot café, COFE+, a fully contained cafe for both indoor and outdoor use.

Powered by algorithms, the machine delivers an 8‑ounce cappuccino in 43 seconds, espresso shot in 30 seconds, and handcrafted or 3D‑printed latte art in just around one minute. The robot can make over 300 types of drinks across eight categories, including coffee, matcha, chocolate, plant‑based and iced drinks, plus signature formulas from 197 countries and 5,000-plus customizable taste profiles.

Engineered for 24/7 operation, the kiosk fits in 25 square feet and offers a 10‑year or 500,000‑cup service life.

The kiosk requires no barista, no interior renovation, no plumbing connection and no proprietary software. Its wheeled design allows operators to relocate the unit as foot traffic patterns shift.

Options include two coffee bean hoppers, one to four types of milk, six to eight types of syrup, seven types of granular or powder toppings.

Shenzhen Zhilai SCI and Tech Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Zhilai SCI and Tech Co. Ltd. a manufacturer of both food and non-food vending machines, highlighted its Multi-Type Channel Chilled Vending Machine.

The spiral track machine uses compatible spring lanes and intelligent temperature control for efficient storage offering refrigerated beverages, dairy and boxed foods. The spring lane structure is highly adaptable and is designed to reduce operational costs while offering stable maintenance features.

Operators can monitor stock levels remotely using real-time inventory tracking.

The machine features mobile scan-to-pay (WeChat, Alipay and PayPal) and uses a gravity drop/vertical lift delivery mechanism.

Sitekiosk

Sitekiosk, a Provisio product line that enables interactive customer experiences across ordering, payment and digital engagement, presented its cloud-based software stack for unattended digital signage and kiosk management in the Self-Service Innovation Pavilion co-sponsored by The Industry Group and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

Sitekiosk allows restaurant operators to control public facing PCs from a personal dashboard and design custom interactive kiosk applications that connect to software, systems and input devices.

Sitekiosk’s new Version 1.9 expands capabilities in identity management, accessibility and hardware integration. The release includes integrations such as Keycloak, an identity provider for both cloud and on-premise servers; the Anker keypad, an assistive USB input device; and Nexmosphere power management capabilities for external devices and hardware components.

The Industry Group exhibit included five kiosk vendors collaborating on a coordinated ecosystem encompassing accessibility compliance (ADA and EAA), kiosk hardware, AI and conversational interfaces, payment orchestration and edge computing infrastructure. Designed for 5- to 7-year lifecycle deployments, the exhibit was designed to show how to avoid fragmented pilots and deploy scalable, standards-based self-service systems.

SnapMenuAI

SnapMenuAI, an AI powered restaurant management software provider, demonstrated its platform that unites website ordering, QR menus, in-dining, phone ordering and automated marketing into one AI-driven platform.

SnapMenu powers conversion-ready restaurant websites, QR and in-dining ordering, phone ordering through voice AI, and always-on campaigns. Menus, pricing, availability and promotions stay aligned across every restaurant touchpoint, giving guests a consistent experience.

The software enables app-free, frictionless ordering and payment through QR code ordering and instant digital payments. It supports menu updates, recommendations and targeted offers behind the scenes without adding extra steps for the front of the house. It also integrates with payment processors, POS systems and delivery partners.

An AI-powered phone assistant handles everything from order taking to menu suggestions to collecting feedback—24/7, in any language. The system’s natural language understanding grasps customer intent and order details regardless of phrasing or accent. The real-time menu data from the system’s CommerceAI ensures accurate availability and pricing. Confirmed orders are sent directly to the POS and processes payments immediately.

Marketing with AI driven ideas enables targeted campaigns to reach the right diners at the right time. AI created ads generate images, headlines and descriptions tailored to the audience.

Restaurants can manage their digital menu and website in a single platform to serve customers faster with the latest offerings. They can launch a fully functional AI optimized restaurant website in minutes, with no coding needed. They can also update items, prices and availability and sync them across web, dine-in and other channels. They can also generate and promote meal bundles and seasonal offers.

SoundHound AI Inc.

SoundHound AI Inc., a provider of voice AI, demonstrated advancements in voice and agentic AI powered by OASYS, SoundHound AI’s voice native conversational AI platform, powering seamless ordering, intelligent automation and real-time insights across front of house, back of house and off-premise channels.

The company’s AI-powered agents handle guest interactions, supporting staff and resolving operational issues before they impact service.

Dynamic drive-thru : A fully conversational AI ordering experience built for Burger King UK drive-thrus has been enhanced with real-time kitchen display system integration for faster, more accurate service.

Voice insights: The software turns live drive-thru conversations into actionable intelligence, unlocking coaching opportunities, improving customer satisfaction and driving upsells.

Dynamic kiosk: A self-service kiosk ordering experience allows guests to simply walk up and speak, combining voice, touch and visual interaction with no wait time.

AI Agents for guest and IT services: AI agents powered by OASYS can automate guest support services and proactively manage IT operations, including ticket creation and resolution, helping restaurants maintain uptime and deliver consistent service at scale. SoundHound AI clients can create their own AI agents that run operations, service and commerce.

Voice commerce via smart TV: Consumers can browse and place food orders using only their voice directly from a smart TV environment. SoundHound AI is partnering with smart TV providers to offer this feature to consumers.

A voice-activated robotic beverage server , created in partnership with Richtech Robotics, offers guests customizable “SoundHound signature” beverages, demonstrating how voice AI can extend beyond ordering into physical service environments. The Richtech Robotics Scorpion server recognizes individual guests as they approach, engages them in conversation and prepares them drinks. The AI powered Scorpion leverages voice recognition to act on multi-language commands to measure, mix and serve drinks.

SpotOn

SpotOn, a restaurant technology provider, introduced several capabilities across its restaurant management system focused on delivery economics, menu maintenance, reservations and order routing.

AI menu assistant enhancements: The company expanded its AI Menu Assistant to help restaurants make menu updates faster and with less manual work. Operators can now use AI to add taxes to all or selected menu items, and create routing groups to send items to the right kitchen printer or KDS screen more efficiently.

Reservations in the GoTo Place app : Guests can now book reservations directly from the free GoTo Place mobile app, where the restaurant’s brand stays front and center, with no commissions or cover fees, and restaurants keep all guest data. Guests can also use the app to engage with other ordering and hospitality experiences, making it easier for restaurants to meet diners where they already are.

Order type fees for dine-in, takeout and delivery : Restaurants can now add fees based on order type, including dine-in, takeout and delivery. This gives operators more flexibility to offset costs tied to packaging, delivery and service models while keeping fee structures aligned to how orders are fulfilled.

Teamwork tip template upgrades: The tip template settings page now features contextual tooltips and a new save mode, giving owners and managers more flexibility in managing and updating tip settings. The update supports a wider range of management workflows within Teamwork.

Profit Assist tool: The tool connects with accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online, Xero and Restaurant 365 to automatically analyze a restaurant’s P&L, identify spending anomalies and surface tailored cost-saving opportunities. For multi-unit operators, the tool will benchmark performance across locations. For independents, it will compare financials against similar restaurants.

The company also demonstrated its self-serve order kiosk for restaurants.

Square

Square, a payment technology provider, introduced its Square for Drive-Thru, a fully integrated solution that brings together order capture, kitchen operations and customer handoff into a single, streamlined workflow. Built in partnership with The Howard Company and Nanonaiton, Square for Drive-Thru is purpose-built to help QSR operators reduce bottlenecks, minimize errors and deliver faster service.

Built on Square for Restaurants, Square for Drive-Thru connects order-taking, kitchen prep and handoff across Square’s point of sale and kitchen display systems. For guests, orders placed at the menu board instantly appear on an order confirmation screen, giving them real-time visibility into their order.

For staff, KDS routing sends orders directly to the appropriate kitchen station while automatic order numbering labels each one, ensuring team members know what to prepare and helping the right order reach the right customer.

As part of Square’s unified platform, Square for Drive-Thru integrates with reporting, cash flow tools, marketing and customer engagement solutions, while open APIs allow operators to continue using their preferred third-party tools without re-working their backend – delivering a complete, flexible business system beyond just the drive-thru lane.

Square is combining its POS, kitchen workflows, payments and reporting capabilities with The Howard Company and Nanonation’s digital menu boards, order confirmation systems and installation expertise to provide sellers with an end-to-end solution for high-volume drive-thru operations.

Beyond Square for Drive-Thru, Square also introduced additional features to help restaurants streamline operations, including:

Square is opening up its Reporting API to external developers, giving restaurant groups and multi-location operators the ability to programmatically access Square reporting data. Instead of pulling data from multiple endpoints or building custom workarounds, the reporting API provides sellers with the ability to easily get dashboard-level accuracy within their external business intelligence tools and proprietary systems.

Combos simplifies restaurants’ ability to merchandise menu items and categories together – like a burger, fries, and drink – with flexible pricing and built-in customization. Operators can define combos with required item or category slots, set fixed or discounted pricing, and enable customer swaps within each slot. Additionally, built-in upsell pricing can help sellers increase the average ticket size without slowing down the order process.

Custom Report Builder, now in beta testing, allows restaurants to create and save flexible, personalized reports across sales, items, labor, taxes, and payments directly in Square Dashboard. Operators can choose the metrics, groupings, and filters they want, eliminating the need to export multiple reports and reconcile data in separate spreadsheets.

With an enhanced fulfillments workflow, front-of-house and kitchen staff can more easily coordinate across pickup, delivery, and dine-in orders. For restaurants managing multiple order channels simultaneously, the ability to seamlessly collect customer information at checkout, organize orders by fulfillment type in Order Manager, and send order-ready text notifications directly from the POS helps sellers ensure every order reaches the right customer without mix-ups or delays.

Custom Payment Methods, currently in beta mode, gives restaurants a more customizable, scalable way to record and track non-Square sales from the POS. Rather than rely on the general “other payment type” designation, operators can create custom tender types like third-party delivery, house accounts, non-Square gift cards, and vouchers and arrange which tenders appear on the main payment screen to speed up checkout. Custom Payment Methods reduce the need for time-intensive manual reconciliation.

Tech Serv

Tech Serv, a provider of IT support for restaurants, explained its professional help desk and support team for restaurants trying to stay on top of expanding technology.

The company, operated by restaurant industry veterans, offers guidance on hardware, software, cybersecurity and infrastructure. It offers both remote and on-site help for installations, configurations, password resets, connectivity issues and more.

Support for kiosks and all-in-one POS hardware covers integrated cloud-based systems, workflow optimization, built-in payments and centralized reporting and analytics.

POS support services for front of house handheld devices include tableside ordering and payments, real-time menu information, communication with kitchen, and upselling.

Support areas also include VoIP phone systems, DVR and camera systems, security systems, multimedia systems and IT networks, office computers and printers, and more.

The Howard Company

The Howard Company presented its drive-thru lineup front and center, showcasing the Drive-Thru Flex menu board. The menu board allows the operator to change the menu or message as often as they like with the content management software. The operator can also choose between a static panel or digital screen for each door, which can be configured in multiple combinations of full static/print, digital hybrid, and full digital.

The menu board gives the operator the opportunity to test the capabilities offered by digital signage, such as dayparting, brand messaging and frequently changing limited time offers.

The company also presented its newer Drive-Thru Eco menu board, which does not support add-on features like branding toppers, speaker and mic boxes.

The exhibit also included the following:

Indoor menu boards, including digital options and a new dayparting static system

Square OCS

Nanonation

VOX AI

An outdoor direct view LED wall

Several types of printed graphics and window clings

Self-order kiosks

Directional signs and wayfinding

Indoor and outdoor music capabilities

In addition to Square, Nanonaton and VOX AI, company partners include Neon, Navori, LG, Samsung, Humanscale and Bluefin.

Toast

Toast, a POS and kiosk technology provider, introduced Toast IQ Grow, an integrated alternative to purchasing point solutions. It includes:

Marketing agent : Currently available in beta, the AI tool understands past performance and identifies marketing opportunities like BOGO or holiday promotions based upon that information. It then designs and plans a customized, tailored campaign strategy with assets including email, SMS, and organic social channels to fill slow shifts without manual effort.

Dedicated marketing success manager : A human marketer who guides campaign direction, refines messaging and ensures every effort aligns with the operator’s brand and goals.

Core Toast growth tools : email marketing, SMS marketing, loyalty, gift cards, social media marketing, websites, online ordering, delivery services, guest CRM and advertising.

The company also introduced updates designed to support businesses as they run daily operations and scale.

To help automate decision making:

Toast IQ multi-location analysis : An AI enhanced capability of the Toast IQ AI assistant delivers intelligence, surfacing trends and performance insights across multi-unit operations.

Menu upsells : A POS feature now enhanced with AI-driven recommendations uncovers high-margin items and add-on recommendations across surfaces, including handhelds, kiosks and guest-facing displays, to encourage upsells and increase check size at the point of purchase.

AI invoice scanning : Currently available in beta, this enhancement to Toast Retail enables AI to pull invoice information into Toast’s receiving workflows, automating aspects of invoice capture, saving time on new product intake, reducing manual labor, improving inventory and cost accuracy. AI invoice scanning can also help operators protect margins by catching cost changes before products reach the shelf.

To provide financial visibility and automate part of the back office, the company displayed the following:

Toast finance : Integrated financial products can understand cash flows, plan for what’s coming and access the funding needed. With Toast checking and real-time cash flow insights, operators can understand, control and improve their cash flow — without leaving Toast.

Automatic payroll and payroll success partners : Payroll software can automatically run each pay cycle after an operator reviews hours, tips and payroll costs, combined with the human expertise to handle complex business needs like deductions and tax filings.

Inventory management in Toast Now : Currently in beta, this tool enables operators to count stock directly from the Toast Now mobile app, with new features for editing catalogs and processing invoices.

Toast drive-thru : An enterprise-grade solution unifies hardware, software and AI voice ordering integration and services designed to optimize speed and accuracy of service in the drive-thru.

Toast IQ Catering : Toast IQ AI Assistant now understands catering online ordering configuration to allow operators to troubleshoot issues, confirm settings and make changes.

Toast Go 3 global availability : The expansion of Toast’s next-generation handheld hardware brings innovation and performance to all markets where Toast operates.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats, an online food order and delivery service, educated attendees about its opportunities to increase market presence.

Restaurants can boost their market visibility on the Uber Eats app and use Uber’s delivery network, with flexible options for delivery and pickup. The app also allows restaurants to access marketing features, including sponsored listings.

Uber Eats also allows restaurants to provide existing customers with on-demand delivery on orders from their own channels, including their website or app and by phone, using Uber Direct, its delivery service.

Uber Eats can also simplify order management for restaurants by syncing with their existing POS system.

The Uber Direct delivery service allows restaurants to track every order and monitor performance in real time.

Verifone

Verifone, a provider of payment and commerce technologies, showed its recently introduced Victa devices, allowing partners to certify once, deploy across the portfolio, and stay compliant through future over-the-air upgrades.

The platform also benefits from Verifone’s biometric capabilities — including palm vein and facial recognition. These capabilities extend the value of Victa beyond traditional payment acceptance by enabling more secure, frictionless authentication.

The company’s Verifone Touch self-service kiosk is available in 22-inch and 27-inch display options, enabling content delivery and customer engagement alongside Victa devices without requiring a dedicated payment terminal. The kiosk complements the Victa line and offers a flexible, customer-facing, large-format display.

ViaTouch Media Inc.

ViaTouch Media Inc., a provider of AI, merchandising, retail, food and inventory control solutions, displayed its glassfront Vicki vending machine that leverages computer vision, biometric identification and conversational voice technology to merchandise food and other products.

Vicki uses natural language processing to greet customers and answer questions about the products in the machine. Customers can also ask Vicki questions through the Vicki chat in the app.

The machine uses a combination of AI, computer vision, machine learning and its patented Intellishelf hardware, called sensor fusion, to prevent theft. The machine can also require customers to join the Vicki Verify Program through the app before shopping. Once their photo ID is confirmed and matched to their payment information, they are considered verified.

Eyelock technology embedded into the optical iris scan feature verifies the customer.

Customers can access the machine by scanning a QR code or using tap-to-pay. They can open the machine’s door without touching it and are free to shop.

Customers are also able to create an account by scanning their thumb for future transactions, at which time they only need to place their thumb on the scanner for access.

The machine automatically cleans the products after each customer visit using UV-C antimicrobial technology.

Product selection and customer interactions are detected using a combination of computer vision, AI and the Intelli-shelf sensor fusion technology.

Operators can track products in real time via the cloud-based dashboard. When a shelf hits a designated refill level, it sends an automatic notification of the needed inventory.

Operators can add videos, pictures and audio through the web-based dashboard. They can connect media content to specific times in the customer journey, including the pick up and put back process.

Vispero/JAWS for Kiosk

Vispero presented its screen-reading JAWS for Kiosk technology as part of The Industry Group Self-Service Innovation Pavilion, ensuring self service is accessible to blind and low-vision guests in compliance with ADA accessibility standards.

The exhibit demonstrated how JAWS for Kiosk now integrates into Adyen’s Android-based payment terminals, enabling a seamless and intuitive screen reader experience that guides users through the entire payment flow, whether entering a tip, switching languages or inputting a PIN.

The screen reader provides a natural-sounding, human-like voice. The integration supports customer headphone connections, which enables private interaction.

The JAWS for Kiosk software also enables Storm Interface hardware to create an ADA compliant and user friendly experience. Storm Interface’s AudioNav is an ADA compliant assistive USB device that provides menu navigation using audible content description. Persons with impaired motor skills or impaired vision can navigate through menus or directories that would normally be presented on a touchscreen or visual.

AudioNav screen content is represented by synthesized or recorded language via a handset or headset and provides a tactile/audio interface for self-service applications.

The Industry Group exhibit included five kiosk vendors collaborating on a coordinated ecosystem encompassing accessibility compliance (ADA and EAA), kiosk hardware, AI and conversational interfaces, payment orchestration and edge computing infrastructure. Designed for 5- to 7-year lifecycle deployments, the exhibit was designed to show how to avoid fragmented pilots and deploy scalable, standards-based self-service systems.

VoiceBit

VoiceBit, a provider of AI voice technology, direct web ordering and customer relationship tools, highlighted its technology to allow restaurants to capture every order, reduce missed calls and build lasting customer relationships without relying on middlemen.

The company’s AI voice agent answers every call instantly, takes pickup and delivery orders, answers questions and ensures customers reach restaurants without long hold times or missed calls.

VoiceBit builds partner restaurants a mobile optimized ordering website where customers place pickup and delivery orders directly through the site, avoiding third-party commissions.

The company captures customer data from every direct order and uses AI to build stronger relationships with customers. Capabilities include creating customer profiles from phone and web orders, order history and repeat ordering; SMS marketing; loyalty and rewards tracking; customer insights; and personalized promotions.

VoiceBit integrates with a restaurant’s POS, existing phone number and existing website domain.

Volcora

Volcora, a provider of cash management hardware, introduced its Volcora Flex Kiosk, a height-adjustable steel enclosure that supports a configurable printer and a universal EMV mounting bracket to allow flexible peripheral selection without structural modification.

The kiosks come with an all-steel enclosure with powder-coated finish, a reinforced weight base for anti-tip stability, and a fully-integrated cable management system.

The Windows edition operates on Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 ioT Enterprise LTSC, and features Intel 12th generation platforms, including Core 13, Core 15 and Aider Lake-N processor options.

The Android edition operates on Android 14 and features Rockchip RK3568, RK3576 and RK3588 processor options.

Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc., the online restaurant reservations service, introduced Yelp Host, an AI-powered answering service for table-service restaurants. The solution can answer, transfer, record and log calls; respond to questions; add guests to the waitlist; take messages; make reservations if Yelp Guest Manager is active; and filter spam. It supports restaurant staff by reducing the need to take calls and providing a better guest experience.

If Yelp Host cannot answer a guest’s question or the guest requests a transfer, it can send the call to a designated number set in the restaurant’s Yelp business account.

The service is available to all restaurants with a claimed Yelp business listing.

Yelp Host features can be customized, including the greeting, the host name, voice/persona (four available options), custom FAQs, call transfers and waits, and SMS action links for bookings and takeouts.

Z-Order

Z-Order, a provider of an ordering software system, showcased its system on tablets and self-order kiosks. The software integrates with a restaurant’s POS system to automatically route orders to bar, kitchen and server printers. The company currently partners with Toast, Clover and Verona.

The system offers remote live agents, chat apps, on-site help if needed, and an emergency hotline.

The order menu offers individually displayed items as opposed to menu grids that only display multiple items together.

The system enables continuous ordering with customizable time intervals between item groups. It also offers recommendations for sides and drinks that pair selected items.

Operators can set minimum, maximum and per-guest order limits. They can also send promotional messages and updates to customers that have opted in, driving repeat visits.

Media Gallery

Cover photo provided by the National Restaurant Association.

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