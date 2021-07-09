Restaurant Kiosks – CREATE Trade Show October Nations Restaurant News

July 9, 2021
CREATE: The Future of Foodservice NRN CREATE is a year-long program featuring both live and on-demand content that is available to the foodservice industry, free of charge, in an effort to move the industry forward, faster together.  To access on-demand and future live program, visit  https://create.nrn.com/

Access to view all CREATE digital content both live and on-demand is complimentary for all foodservice industry executives (restaurant leaders and suppliers). Our goal is to unite the industry to support moving forward, faster together.

Time Frame

  • Monday Afternoon 10/4 is kickoff
  • Tuesday 10/5 Full Day
  • Wednesday 10/6 Wrap Up Mid Morning

Keynotes

  • Frances Allen, CEO, Checkers & Rally’s
  • Tracy Skeans, COO, Yum! Brands
  • Richard Allison, CEO, Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Speaker Sessions

  • Blaze Pizza, Chipolte, Popeyes, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chicken Salad Chick, Bloomin Brands, Checkers & Rallys, True Food, McDonalds, Yum! Brands, Domino’s Pizza, Wingstop, Wendys, Hissho Sushi, Applebee’s Grill & Bar, DesignCase, Ecoloab, ACS, Sodel, Flat Technologies, Tocabe, Hilltop Coffee, Medium Rare and Fields Good Chicken.

Information

