Susan Carroll-Boser

DEVELOPING TECHNOLOGY & PEOPLE

Susan Carroll-Boser started her career with White Castle in 1994 as a systems administrator. Now, as the vice president of technology, she’s responsible for the company’s technology strategy, leading the tech shared services, IT and informa-tion services departments.With a constant drive to find solutions, she has led the development of internal and external apps, and introduced AI into White Castle’s technology infrastructure. Developing the technologies and the people to support them are at the heart of her role at White Castle. “As a 99-year old family-owned business,” she says, “the one constant in all our progress remains taking something complex and getting it to elegant — easy to use, easy to understand and representative of our vision, to feed the souls of craver generations everywhere.”