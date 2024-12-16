Self-Checkout Innovation – A look back over last ten years

Self-Checkout Innovation – Germany

A very informative paper (88 pages?) on self-checkout innovation over the last few years. Thanks to Zahdan of Pyramid Computer (one of the featured examples) for pointing this out.

The guide summarizes the status and future of self-checkout (SCO) systems in retail. It notes that SCO systems are becoming increasingly popular as they offer several advantages to both retailers and customers. For retailers, SCO systems can help to reduce labor costs, improve efficiency, and free up staff to focus on other tasks. For customers, SCO systems can help to save time and avoid long checkout lines.

SCO Self Checkout Summary

“Self-Checkout Inspiration Guide” is by the EHI Retail Institute. It celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Self-Checkout Initiative and provides a comprehensive overview of self-checkout systems in retail. Here are some key points:

History and Development: The guide traces the evolution of self-checkout systems in Germany, highlighting the initial skepticism and gradual acceptance by both retailers and consumers. Market Insights: It provides detailed market analysis, showing the increasing adoption of self-checkout systems in various retail sectors, including food, non-food, and DIY stores. Technological Innovations: The guide discusses the latest technological advancements, such as AI applications, digital shopping carts, and theft prevention measures. Case Studies: There are numerous examples from practice showcasing how different retailers have implemented self-checkout solutions. This includes interviews with retailers like Edeka and Ikea, who share their experiences and insights. Future Outlook: The guide looks ahead to future trends in self-checkout technology, emphasizing the importance of continued innovation and adaptation to meet consumer needs. Components and Solutions: It also covers various components and solutions related to self-checkout systems, such as payment systems, RFID checkouts, and mobile self-scanning.

Overall, the guide is a valuable resource for retailers looking to implement or improve their self-checkout systems, offering practical advice and highlighting successful implementations.

Table of Contents SCO Checkout

Preface

The status quo of self-scanning

Impressions from food retail

Interview with Edeka

Self-checkout in non-food retail

Impressions from non-food retail

Interview with Ikea

Smart Stores 24/7

Digital shopping carts

Components & Solutions

SCO terminals in the Schubert Edeka store

Semi-Assisted Checkout Solutions at C&A

Mobile self-scanning at Coop CH

Teo Grab & Go Darmstadt

Self-service terminal in the Schreyer farm shop

Self-checkout at Poco

SCOs at Thalia

RFID checkout at Amarak

Edeka 24/7 Offenburg

Offenburg Payment systems at the self-checkout

Receipt printer

Outlook76Theft prevention

Artificial intelligence

KPMG study

Looking to the future

Publication details

Excerpts

Why don’t retailers in Germany offer self-checkout terminals or self-scanning solutions? This was the question that gave rise to EHI’s Self-Checkout Initiative back in 2014. Wincor-Nixdorf had put the question to EHI at an in-house fair in Germany’s Eastern Westphalia region. And to be honest, we had no answer at that time. Self-checkout terminals were well established in other countries, but in Germany they were few and far between. Ikea, Real and a few independent grocers had made a start, but that was it. Thus it was high time to take a closer look at the question.

A number of companies were quick to offer their support, and the EHI Self-Checkout Initiative was born. The first task was to conduct a major survey of consumers in Germany. The results were surprising: few people had ever used a self-checkout system, but those who had were very satisfied. And non-users expressed considerable interest. Our first big customer survey therefore clearly showed that the demand for self-checkout systems went beyond what retailers had been offering.

This study was followed by further retailer surveys and talks with retail employees, plus many roundtable discussions and events. Within a short time, a large community devoted to self-scanning and self-checkout came into being

History: The first prototype of a self-checkout terminal was developed in the early 1980s by the American David R. Humble, head of the IT company CheckRobot in Florida. The terminal was first installed in a Kroger store in Atlanta in July 1986. This “CheckRobot” was a big attraction at EuroShop 1990 in Düsseldorf. It was presented in a cooperation project with the south German checkout counter manufacturer Harr (photo)

