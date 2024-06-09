Do ADA (Only) Kiosks Discriminate against Tall People?

Standing Tall – Does ADA Discriminates?

Editors Note: Being able to think critically about ADA is too often shamed. There are many forms of accessibility and many of those are ignored in favor of the more popular. We complained about the accessibility of the Canada ADA draft comments. You have to go bit by bit and cannot get a copy of the doc to compare with US or EU standards. Inaccessible. Same for those who quibble with the GUI, contrast, etc but locate the kiosk in an inaccessible space (ignorance of ABA).

About the Writer: Christoph Nussbaumer is the CEO of REINGroup based in Austria. Alpine Kiosk boasts a diverse array of designs, each is highly adaptive and radiating elegance and sophistication. Alpine Kiosk – Where each design is a testament to premium craftsmanship. Alpine Kiosk is Gold Supporter of Kiosk Industry Group and member of the KMA Kiosk Association. His viewpoint from Europe and US is invaluable.

Recently, I attended the Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt, Germany. I spoke with most of the self-check-in kiosk manufacturers and found out that many intend to build only ADA-compliant kiosks in the future. They worried about the risk involved if a wheelchair user caannot immediately find an accessible kiosk, so better make them all ADA.

This raises an important question: Is this approach practical? Should ADA regulations specify a percentage of kiosks that must be wheelchair accessible? Is it discriminatory if a company installs only ADA kiosks?

Consider this scenario:

A visually impaired person who is 6 foot one (1.85 meters) tall is at an airport searching for a self-check-in kiosk. The ADA-compliant kiosk’s screen is set very low, with the Storm ADA interface even lower. The ticket and bag tag printers are nearly at ground level (seen in real life at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt).

Nowadays, most kiosks at ADA height have a Storm interface or other tactile/voice/sound input/output possibilities, but standard height ones do not. Again, a tall visually impaired person might not be happy. Isn't this discriminatory towards a visually impaired person?

A few statistics:

50% of the U.S. population is over 1.68 meters tall and 25% are over 1.75 meters tall. For all these people, whether disabled or not, using a low kiosk is uncomfortable.

My Call for AIA!!!

I advocate for the Americans Inclusion Act (AIA), which would ensure that self-service devices are designed for all people. It shouldn’t be permissible to have kiosks set only at wheelchair height. There should be a rule specifying what percentage of kiosks should be at ADA height and what percentage at standard height.

Ergonomics at the Workplace

Over decades, workplace ergonomics have evolved and, in some cases, been codified into regulations or laws. Why should these principles be ignored for self-service kiosks?

An ADA kiosk is currently uncomfortable for the average person or at least for 25-50% of the population. Therefore, a "one size fits all" approach is not practical; we need kiosks at two different heights.

Neck Problems in Younger Generations Due to Smartphone Use

Studies show that younger generations are developing neck problems from looking down at their phones. We are repeating this with ADA kiosks and tilted screens, requiring users to look down. The only ergonomically correct and comfortable way is to look straight at a vertical screen, or if tilted, at a comfortable height.

Height-Adjustable Kiosks as an Alternative?

This seems like a good theoretical solution. It meets ADA legal requirements, but in practice, it may fall short. Self-service kiosks aim to increase efficiency and customer flow, so they need to be quick to use.

Height-adjustable kiosks, like adjustable desks, are usually motorized. Imagine standing in line, waiting as each person adjusts the height (cue motor noise). Waiting 10 seconds can feel like an eternity. And what are the additional costs of these height-adjustable kiosks?

The Department of Transportation (DOT) and Airports:

Interestingly, the Department of Transportation (DOT) already mandates that at least 25% of all kiosks in airports be accessible. This higher percentage ensures better

accessibility and reduces wait times for individuals with disabilities. So, why doesn’t ADA make similar clear requirements for all environments?

Conclusion:

A one-size-fits-all concept is impractical. Dear manufacturers, please don't offer your clients only ADA-compliant kiosks. That has nothing to do with ergonomics!

Recommend a certain percentage of ADA kiosks and make some kiosks at standard height with a convenient Storm ADA interface – 50% of visually impaired people over 1.68 meters will thank you. To the ADA committee, please specify in your guidelines what percentage of kiosks at a location should be wheelchair accessible.

The term "sufficient" is not specific enough.

Seriously, the old adage I hear thrown around all the time is “tall people can bend down”. At 6’-1” I’m not super tall, but tall enough that ADA compliant Kiosks are often hard to use. I recall being in Italy last summer and using a Kiosk set way above ADA and thinking how luxurious it was to not bend over. But I also think that way about tall showers, taller bathroom countertops and the like. This world is not well tailored to the tall. Frank Olea

