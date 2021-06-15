Member Spotlight: Unattended Card Payments (UCP) Joins Retail Solution Providers Association

UCP has joined the Retail Solution Providers Association and will be attending the RetailNOW show this July in Nashville. If you would like to meet at the show and discuss the future of payments in the self-service space send me a message.

GORSPA Highlight Page

Unattended Card Payments is a Vegas-based P2PE Validated Key Injection Facility and value-added-reseller. UCP specializes in assisting kiosk manufacturers, and self-service solution providers, with the consulting and support that is vital to the successful deployment of unattended payment terminals. UCP also carries attended and mobile devices from leading manufacturers.To increase our visibility as a consultant and hardware value-added-reseller of unattended payment technologies to retailers, restaurants, hotels, and any other company looking to expand their current offering to include self-service.

What are the core values of your company?

We pride ourselves on having a holistic understanding of the players in the unattended payment space and offering unbiased information on which payment solution provider’s overall offering aligns most with our client’s operational and strategic objectives. It is important to us that our clients feel educated about all their options and ultimately decide what is best for them. Our top-notch presales approach is augmented by our post-sale commitment to superior customer service.

What verticals do you serve?

Retail, Hospitality, Restaurant, Leisure, Entertainment, Bill Pay, Transportation, Parking, and more! You can find self-service kiosks everywhere these days!

What products/services do you provide?

Cashless payment solutions consulting, payment software, and payment hardware.

Name one fun fact that makes your company different from others.

We are a tight-knit family-run organization. You’ll see a lot of the same surnames amongst senior leadership. Just about every employee is someone else’s spouse, sibling, previous co-worker, or friend from college.

What is the most encouraging thing you see for the future of the retail IT industry?

The adoption of self-service technologies on a vast scale of course!

Connect With Us

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

The best point of contact is David Chilcoat, Business Development Manager.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (702) 802-3504

Related PCI Credit Card Provider Content