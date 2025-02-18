InfoComm 2025 – Digital Signage Innovations

InfoComm 2025

If it’s enabled by pro AV, it’s at InfoComm® 2025. Geek out with us from June 7-13 at the Orange County Convention Center to test the latest pro AV technologies, stay up to date on industry trends, and grow your professional network.

Here is all the relevant information for InfoComm 2025. For more information or for company contact email [email protected] — New stuff from Peerless-AV and if interested in AI Assist then check out 22Miles.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 39th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org.

