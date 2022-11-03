Scooter’s Drive Thru Coffee Kiosk – Another Definition of Kiosk

Hyper-focused on Collaboration and Core Values, Scooter’s Coffee® Unveils New Omaha Headquarters

Editors Note: Yet another definition of kiosk, this time the coffee kiosks of Scooter’s. Coffee kiosks have been around forever as coffee is the one item that everybody knows and uses. Scooters is a franchise model and approaching 600 stores in 28 states. Drive Thru Restaurants are very deeply embedded in the automobile-drive American culture and the market numbers substantiate that statement. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion-a-year, recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. We’re guessing Nebraskans drink a lot of coffee…

Press Release — OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 3, 2022 – Scooter’s Coffee, one of the fastest-growing franchise networks of specialty coffee drive-thru stores in the nation, has relocated its Omaha, Neb., headquarters to enhance collaboration and innovation as its franchise network approaches 1,000 stores by 2024.

The headquarters is located on the fourth floor of 11808 Miracle Hills Drive, a centrally located building that will provide easy and efficient access for employees, franchisees and visitors. The newly remodeled space includes 101,004 square feet to accommodate the organization’s unprecedented growth by providing a modern, collaborative environment. The building features open workspaces that align windows to invite warmth and natural light. In addition, large conference and collaboration rooms are encompassed by glass and strategically located in the middle of the building to promote team building. The space was modeled after the company’s entrepreneurial spirit, family-feel and Core Values.

“As Scooter’s Coffee continues its commitment to intentional growth, it’s critical to keep our Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage at the heart of what we do,” said Mikala Friedrich, Vice President of Human Resources at Scooter’s Coffee. “Collaboration, connections and our working relationships form a foundation of trust that inspires our employees to thrive, innovate and propel Scooter’s Coffee forward.”

During the pandemic, Scooter’s Coffee’s speed-focused, drive-thru kiosk franchise model resonated with new and loyal customers, resulting in unprecedented growth of the brand. This growth resulted in the need to provide additional support for franchisees across the country. The new headquarters will house several core departments, including operations, marketing, human resources, finance, IT and legal. There will be flexibility and technology for both in-person and remote employees to come together in large groups and spark ideas in a cross-functional work setting.

The new space, outfitted with Scooter’s Coffee colors and vivid imagery, also supports training and onboarding for franchisees, allowing for immediate immersion to the brand positioning, There’s Just Something About Scooter’s Coffee.™ “From the moment you step into our new headquarters, you are greeted by images of our Core Values and rich history, store locations and smiling baristas, in addition to ripe coffee cherries and the farmers who harvest them.

These images tell our story and keep us focused on what matters most – our customers. There is love in every cup of Scooter’s Coffee served, and we want all of our employees to feel loved and recognized as well,” said Friedrich.

As a company founded in Omaha almost 25 years ago, Scooter’s Coffee is excited to continue to grow and prosper in the community that first fell in love with the company’s signature Caramelicious® coffee. Scooter’s Coffee’s former headquarters on Sapp Brothers Drive will remain in operation to support Harvest Roasting®, Scooter’s Coffee’s affiliated internal roasting and packing operations located there.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, the key to Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 28 states. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion-a-year, recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation.

