Outdoor Transit Displays, Digital Signage Drive Thru and Kiosks IP Ratings

For good info on an outdoor display, digital signage, kiosks and drive-thru’s one of our favorite sources is Keyser. Their latest blog entry on Outdoor displays doesn’t disappoint. Did you know about IK ratings? What vandalism might an outdoor advertising display for Tesla in 2025 be prepared for?

Overview of IP Ratings in Outdoor Display & Digital Signage

IP Ratings (Ingress Protection Ratings) are crucial for determining how well electronic devices, including digital signage displays, can withstand environmental factors such as dust and moisture. Here’s a breakdown of the key points:

While there isn’t a direct equivalent to IP ratings specifically for wind resistance in outdoor displays, there are several factors and standards that address wind-related concerns:

Wind Load Ratings: These are crucial for outdoor structures, including signs and displays. Wind load is a measure of the pressure wind exerts on a structure, depending on its size, shape, and the wind speed. The American Society of Civil Engineers provides standards for calculating acceptable wind loads based on the maximum expected wind speed in a location Nice writeup

NEMA Ratings — NEMA & IP Ratings Outdoor Kiosks – FAQ

