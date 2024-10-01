SUZOHAPP New President Geoff McDowell

SUZOHAPP appoints Geoff McDowell as New President

SUZOHAPP is excited to announce the appointment of Geoff McDowell as its new President, effective October 1, 2024.

McDowell previously worked at SUZOHAPP from 2010 to 2017, successfully leading the gaming business in Australia and Asia. He rejoins the company from Coinflip, a global digital currency platform, where he was SVP/GM of US Kiosks. Prior to that, he held the position of CEO of Atlas Gaming Pty Ltd, an Australian developer of proprietary gaming content and products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Geoff back to our global leadership team to lead one of our core divisions,” said Drew Scielzo, ACON Partner. “His proven track record in growth and strategy execution will be invaluable as we continue to serve our customers and achieve strong results. We also extend our gratitude to Sim Bielak for his years of dedicated service and leadership at SUZOHAPP.”

Geoff McDowell is excited about his return and the opportunity to drive SUZOHAPP’s success. “SUZOHAPP is an exciting company with tremendous growth potential and a strong team,” he said. “I look forward to embracing this new challenge in an industry I am passionate about!”

