McDonald’s Cash Kiosks and Coin – Video Walkthru

McDonald’s Kiosks With Cash and Coin Test In Progress

In February 2024 we did a photo tour of latest McDonald’s restaurant here in Colorado showing counterless “Kiosk-Only-Ordering”. We went back today and decided to try out the cash and coin payment option. We checked with management and it seems like the ratio of cash to credit (or mobile) payment is around 20%. That’s lower than the rates at AT&T bill payment and Verizon bill payment kiosks.

Investopedia did a short story on cash and McDonalds. We found the screens to offer a full menu where we tested. Cashiers and counter went away and for awhile they served as concierge and may still do that but generally in the kitchen.

Here is what they said:

New Kiosks : McDonald’s is introducing digital ordering stations that accept cash and give change, bypassing the register.

: McDonald’s is introducing digital ordering stations that accept cash and give change, bypassing the register. Limited Deployment : These kiosks will be in less than 2% of U.S. franchisees, with no plans for a full roll-out.

: These kiosks will be in less than 2% of U.S. franchisees, with no plans for a full roll-out. Staff Redeployment : Cashiers will be reassigned to roles like curbside pickup and table service.

: Cashiers will be reassigned to roles like curbside pickup and table service. Menu Display: Screens will show a limited menu, encouraging orders via kiosks or the mobile app to improve speed and accuracy.

Cash Kiosk Video

McDonald’s Cash Kiosk Pictures

McDonald’s Cash Kiosk Project Companies Involved

Essentially 5 order stations. Old counter would have three?

The kiosks are sold by Diebold Nixdorf. They use Pyramid Computer as their kiosk manufacturer

as their kiosk manufacturer Almost zero digital signage customer facing.

Cash and Coin is CI-10 by Glory – they’ve “wrapped it” in enclosure to make it appear more modular (and secure it probably)

Glory also owns ACRELEC but they missed out on this deal. Too busy with KFC and Popeyes maybe….

but they missed out on this deal. Too busy with KFC and Popeyes maybe…. Drive thru’s seem to be fine so far. Coates is the provider, but they have a history of malfunctioning screens despite using top-quality Samsungs. August 2024 last incident.

All to the best to our knowledge (and photos)

Software and kiosk application all handled in third party contractor we all know.

