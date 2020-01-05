Ultra-low-power digital display solutions – Visionect

Excerpt: blog entry on Soofa ultra low powered display solutions

No man is an island entire of itself, wrote John Donne way back in 1624. The powerful words hold as true as they did centuries ago, be it applied to humanity as a whole or, as in this case, a powerful partnership of two high-tech companies that have joined forces to create people-focused technology that brings communities together. Think peanut butter and jelly, Gilbert and Sullivan, Lennon and McCartney – and Visionect and Soofa.

A spinoff of the MIT Media Lab, Soofa is dedicated to creating the neighborhood news feed with screens everyone can see and anyone can use; a perfect match for Visionect, the premier designer and developer of ultra-low-power digital display solutions. The result of the cooperation are the electronic paper Soofa Signs that are installable with just four bolts and are powered by Visionect technology.

Taking over the US, the solar-powered communication hubs blend useful transit and neighborhood information with relevant local messaging and advertising. This is where they brought communities together in 2019.

