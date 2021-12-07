Outdoor Displays For Hotter Climates

Comments – Latest outdoor display model in stock now, offering improved brightness output and thermal performance for full sun usage with key network control and operating system updates. Operationally designed and tested is more reliable than incomplete specs. McDonalds suffered display failures in California. The display and specs were exemplary (Samsung OH55s) however those were not a silver bullet by themselves. See reverse case study.

With an unmatched ingress protection (IP) rating and award-winning feature set, the new XHB553 is lighter in weight with significant mechanical and operating system enhancements that include thermal load diffusion, customized brightness scheduling, auto-source switching, power saving, and pixel shifting, to name a few. Even better – it is fan cooled to reduce heat build-up caused by thermal load from extended exposure to direct heat – The operating temperature remains the widest in the industry, ranging from -31°F to 140°F!

Peerless-AV’s Market Leading 55″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display Now Enhanced for Peak Performance in Hotter Climates

AURORA, Ill – December 7, 2021 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, has announced the availability of the new generation 55″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display for all-weather, extreme temperature applications. The new XHB553 retains an unmatched ingress protection (IP) rating and award-winning feature set, but is now lighter in weight with significant mechanical and operating system enhancements that include thermal load diffusion, customized brightness scheduling, auto-source switching, power saving, and pixel shifting, to name a few.

To address performance requirements in hotter ‘desert’ or sunnier climates, the new XHB553 outdoor display is fan-cooled to reduce heat build-up caused by thermal load from extended exposure to direct sunlight. The display’s operating temperature remains the widest in the industry, ranging from -31°F to 140°F (-35°C to 60°C) and the patented thermal exhaust system keeps internal components cooled in extreme heat. It also offers 2500nits of light output and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness to match time of day conditions, thus reducing light pollution in evening hours and optimizing power consumption.

The XHB553 is now 25% lighter than the previous generation 55″ and includes a gyroscopic sensor that detects any movement of the display. The XHB553’s IP66 rated design protects against the ingress of water, dust, dirt, moisture, and insects, and an IK10, tempered cover glass offers protection against vandalism and debris.

Additional new features include upgrades to the display’s network access and control functionality, as well as key operating system extras:

Auto-Source Switching: Allows the user to set the display to search for a secondary content signal if the main source fails, ensuring zero display downtime

Power Scheduling: Allows the user to set a specific frequency time and date for the display to turn on and off automatically

Brightness Scheduling: Eco and custom settings allow the user to use predetermined modes that set the backlight level intensity according to time of day, an important feature at night where regulations dictate brightness of digital signage, especially near roadsides

Power Save Mode: Allows the user to set the time for the display to power down or go to sleep mode if no content signal is present; The LAN port can also be set to passive or active mode to reduce power consumption when the display is not active

Pixel Shifting: Useful if using static content to avoid image retention; Horizontal or vertical shifting of an image can be set to a specific frequency

“Peerless-AV prides itself on providing the best possible solutions for our consumers, constantly thinking of ways to update or improve products to better suit the consumer’s needs,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. ” With an increased demand for outdoor displays built to last through extreme weather, sun exposure, cold, and more, we designed the XHB553 to excel and perform to the highest of standards in all weather conditions.”

The Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display can be much more than a standalone unit. Peerless-AV also designs and manufactures stylish, fully integrated kiosk solutions, including Outdoor Smart City Kiosks (KOP2555-XHB) and Outdoor Digital Menu Boards (KOF555-1/2/3).

For more information about the 55″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display (XHB553), please visit: www.peerless-av.com/products/ xtreme-high-bright-outdoor- displays.

