CLEAR Kiosk – BusinessInsider on Benefits and AMEX deal – Also NRF 2022

Input your biometric data into a CLEAR kiosk beside the airport security checkpoint, and you'll be escorted to the front of the line.

We notice that NRF has said that the CLEAR app will be used for registration vaccination verification. We are getting more details but this is consistent with the CLEAR strategy they have shown as far as hotels, events and major venues (Las Vegas is the other big example).

NRF – Domestic attendees will verify vaccination status through the CLEAR app. Retail’s Big Show will be available in the CLEAR app starting January 3, 2022. International attendees will need to show their passport and the proof of vaccination used to enter the country. From NRF Covid Guidelines

Worth noting the CLEAR kiosk is designed and manufactured by Olea Kiosks out of Cerritos, CA

CLEAR is an expedited screening program that allows you to cut in line at the TSA security checkpoint.

The Platinum Card® from American Express offers an annual statement credit that offsets CLEAR’s $179 fee

I recently tried CLEAR for the first time — and stacking its benefits with TSA PreCheck helped me blaze through airport security.

